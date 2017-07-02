₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by stephanie11: 1:27pm
An armed robber has expressed deep regret over the death of his mother because of his arrest. 26-year-old Sikiru Lawal told newsmen that he if he had known that his mother would die, he would never have involved himself with armed robbery.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/02/mother-died-hearing-capture-armed-robber/
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by segebase(m): 1:31pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by agadez007(m): 1:36pm
Sikirudeen Lawal from the Waste side
Police should Endeavor to secure his mum's Grave with better Security and padlock as i am Sure after Release Sikirudeen must surely come back to Mine her head
It is in their blood
14 Likes
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by livinus009(m): 1:36pm
Stupid Mofo!! You were Arrested, Released and you still went back to the same thing you were arrested for.
Some People are just so stupid!!
2 Likes
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by braimeddy: 1:38pm
What are u regretting about? I know ur mum must have advised u countless times against immorality but u ceased to yield on her advice. Now u re regretting. Young man I hold u responsible for killing ur mum and u have to face the penalty for that.
3 Likes
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by Jackeeh(m): 2:03pm
Poor woman! RIP. Who is responsible for her death? Her selfish thieving son or the senseless person/people who couldn't wait for her to become a well woman before landing such heavy news on her?
1 Like
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by Larryfest(m): 2:11pm
In one word you killed your mum......well all i can say is your child will also do to u what you did to your mum!!!
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by maxithonnie(m): 3:01pm
But Bro, why na?
If i start to insult you, them go say i too dey talk!
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by Christane(m): 3:02pm
he must be drowning in regret becus he dissappointed z mother d second time ..with is stealing attitude may God almighty gv u d fortitude to bear d lose n to serve ur term ..
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by ghe95ric(m): 3:03pm
??
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by Benekruku(m): 3:03pm
agadez007:
He grew up in the land locked erosion ridden region littered with flat headed dwarfs
Afonja's re mostly intellects and scholars. The vast majority into crime mostly grew up in the East or mingled with Biafrans!
2 Likes
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by fatymore(f): 3:03pm
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by Tenim47(m): 3:04pm
agadez007:.
5naira mumuness fall on u
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:05pm
He is lucky, at least now he is in jail he won't have to contribute for his mother's burial.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by benueguy(m): 3:05pm
agadez007:
For your mind now u don talk sense
2 Likes
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by Jamidats: 3:06pm
U killed ur mum
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by pastoray: 3:06pm
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by gideoN91(m): 3:07pm
Not Evans this time around
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by DieBuhari: 3:09pm
Yoruba Muslims and robbery are like Buhari and illness.
1 Like
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by ascaloth(m): 3:09pm
Who's mother will be happy to hear such news?
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by SeniorZato(m): 3:11pm
How can u be able to live with urself knowing that ur mama died because of u
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by free2ryhme: 3:11pm
She knew you have brought shame to the family
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by Onliie(m): 3:13pm
She deserves to die for not raising you well
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by Ogashub(m): 3:14pm
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by maamisco(f): 3:14pm
Mum u see ur life ba? If I steal meat from pot u go shout sey I dey steal, now sikiru steal motor u gasp n die. Am I making sense sef
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by rachaeladiya(f): 3:15pm
Ok... Now you have killed your mother that paid the price of your existence..... Anyway my people I found this video on line and since then I have been jumping from one WIFI � to another... Just give it a trial any buy me chicken �
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM6lsdHZI-w
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 3:18pm
yellowbar Muslims they have distinction in thieving
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by yommyk222(m): 3:20pm
I am not sure that the guy will ever regret. his action because if he do he would have not committee the same crime he was arrested and release from and some people we still said JUNGLE justice no good
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by government77(f): 3:22pm
maamisco:you are not making sense at all. What if the woman did her best.
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by columbus007(m): 3:23pm
What a shame she's giving birth to a vagabond that eventually ended up her life
|Re: My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) by Englishgold: 3:26pm
Lawal lawal lawal,Wetin you wan travel outside go do?haba monkey dey travel?if monkey leave zoo,where im go enter?infact you are supposed to be sentenced to death for causing the death of your mother.You wanted to cause more harm to this nation by attempting to travel out with money ,made through robbery,to go and acquire masters outside country in Arm robbery.Is this lawal or skelewu from where,sef
