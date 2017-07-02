Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Mother Died On Hearing Of My Arrest - Armed Robber (photo) (9574 Views)

An armed robber has expressed deep regret over the death of his mother because of his arrest. 26-year-old Sikiru Lawal told newsmen that he if he had known that his mother would die, he would never have involved himself with armed robbery.



He said, “She had been sick and had been on hospital bed for some time. We were praying she would get better. I’m one of the three children she had. I was told that when she heard I was arrested for a criminal offence, she gasped and died. I regret my action.”



Lawal was arrested for stealing a green Peugeot 206 saloon car in Badagry, Lagos. When asked why he committed the crime, He stated that it was because he needed funds to travel out of Nigeria.



The suspect spoke to newsmen during a parade of suspects by the Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi.



Lawal also detailed how he stole the car. He said;



“I went to steal the car around 11.30pm. They were sleeping when I pushed the kitchen door to enter. Fortunately, it wasn’t locked. I had monitored them for five days. I didn’t use a gun. When I entered the house, I went to the sitting room and I saw the car key on the table. I took the key and drove the car away. I stole the car at Mowo in Badagry.



“Sometimes, I jumped people’s fence to check if people did not lock their doors because I know many people don’t lock their doors all the time. I would then enter and look around to see if I could find anything useful. This was my first independent operation, but now I’m regretting my action.”



This is Lawal second time of being arrested for robbery. It was discovered that he recently got released from Prison in March this year. Speaking on his previous arrest, he said;



“The first time I was arrested, some persons who dealt in vehicles used to give the stolen vehicles to me to deliver to other people. I never knew the cars were stolen. I was arrested in Ibadan. They used to give me N50,000 per car.”

http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/02/mother-died-hearing-capture-armed-robber/

Na wa ooo

Sikirudeen Lawal from the Waste side





Police should Endeavor to secure his mum's Grave with better Security and padlock as i am Sure after Release Sikirudeen must surely come back to Mine her head



Stupid Mofo!! You were Arrested, Released and you still went back to the same thing you were arrested for.



Some People are just so stupid!! 2 Likes

What are u regretting about? I know ur mum must have advised u countless times against immorality but u ceased to yield on her advice. Now u re regretting. Young man I hold u responsible for killing ur mum and u have to face the penalty for that. 3 Likes

Poor woman! RIP. Who is responsible for her death? Her selfish thieving son or the senseless person/people who couldn't wait for her to become a well woman before landing such heavy news on her? 1 Like

In one word you killed your mum......well all i can say is your child will also do to u what you did to your mum!!!

But Bro, why na?



If i start to insult you, them go say i too dey talk!

he must be drowning in regret becus he dissappointed z mother d second time ..with is stealing attitude may God almighty gv u d fortitude to bear d lose n to serve ur term ..

??

He grew up in the land locked erosion ridden region littered with flat headed dwarfs





Afonja's re mostly intellects and scholars. The vast majority into crime mostly grew up in the East or mingled with Biafrans! 2 Likes

5naira mumuness fall on u 5naira mumuness fall on u





He is lucky, at least now he is in jail he won't have to contribute for his mother's burial. He is lucky, at least now he is in jail he won't have to contribute for his mother's burial. 1 Like 1 Share

For your mind now u don talk sense For your mind now u don talk sense 2 Likes

U killed ur mum

Not Evans this time around

Yoruba Muslims and robbery are like Buhari and illness. 1 Like

Who's mother will be happy to hear such news?

How can u be able to live with urself knowing that ur mama died because of u

She knew you have brought shame to the family

She deserves to die for not raising you well

Mum u see ur life ba? If I steal meat from pot u go shout sey I dey steal, now sikiru steal motor u gasp n die. Am I making sense sef



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM6lsdHZI-w Ok... Now you have killed your mother that paid the price of your existence..... Anyway my people I found this video on line and since then I have been jumping from one WIFI � to another... Just give it a trial any buy me chicken �

yellowbar Muslims they have distinction in thieving

I am not sure that the guy will ever regret. his action because if he do he would have not committee the same crime he was arrested and release from and some people we still said JUNGLE justice no good

maamisco:

Mum u see ur life ba? If I steal meat from pot u go shout sey I dey steal, now sikiru steal motor u gasp n die. Am I making sense sef you are not making sense at all. What if the woman did her best. you are not making sense at all. What if the woman did her best.

What a shame she's giving birth to a vagabond that eventually ended up her life