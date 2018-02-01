Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools (12993 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen Attack Shimba In Adamawa By 12 Midnight. Burn Houses / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Christians In Southern Kaduna, Kill 12 (Graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





ABEOKUTA—SUSPECTED Fulani herdsmen have again attacked some communities in Ketu Local Council Development Area in Ogun State three days after a stakeholders’ meeting was held with the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu. Vanguard gathered that the Police boss held a security meeting with the leaders of farmers and herdsmen in the troubled area two weeks ago over the incessant killings of Ketu people allegedly by herdsmen.



Narrating the incident, in a statement, the Coordinator-General and Director of Public Affairs of Ketu Advancement Forum, Kunle Abiose and Williams Olayode respectively said the herders invaded “our farms, hewing down palm trees for their herds to graze on.” The statement reads: “Surprisingly when the local people went to inspect the damage done to their farms, the herders again opened fire on them with the locals sustaining gunshot wounds of varying degrees. “This incident was well documented at the Police Area Command Office, Ilaro.



“Presently, the atmosphere is charged as areas like Ikotun, Ologiri, Akeru, Ilukan, Ijege and Ajibode have continued to come under the influx of herds. The state Governor can no longer continue to turn blind eyes and deaf ears to the tensed situation. “Our farmers have been sent away from their farms, over 30 primary schools have been shut down, health facilities closed and economic activities paralysed.”



“The climax of it started on 10th December 2017 when innocent aged women were attacked and macheted in-between Moro and Eegelu villages for their refusal to submit themselves to be raped by heartless herdsmen”, the statement added. While urging the state government to come to their aid, they said “we want Mr. Governor to rise up and perform the primary objective of a responsible government first; which is giving us security.



We hope that the State Government will see our statement as a sincere wake-up call, and act in line with her constitutional duties to guarantee our security and well-being.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/herdsmen-attack-ogun-communities-sack-30-schools/ By Daud OlatunjiABEOKUTA—SUSPECTED Fulani herdsmen have again attacked some communities in Ketu Local Council Development Area in Ogun State three days after a stakeholders’ meeting was held with the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu. Vanguard gathered that the Police boss held a security meeting with the leaders of farmers and herdsmen in the troubled area two weeks ago over the incessant killings of Ketu people allegedly by herdsmen.Narrating the incident, in a statement, the Coordinator-General and Director of Public Affairs of Ketu Advancement Forum, Kunle Abiose and Williams Olayode respectively said the herders invaded “our farms, hewing down palm trees for their herds to graze on.” The statement reads: “Surprisingly when the local people went to inspect the damage done to their farms, the herders again opened fire on them with the locals sustaining gunshot wounds of varying degrees. “This incident was well documented at the Police Area Command Office, Ilaro.“Presently, the atmosphere is charged as areas like Ikotun, Ologiri, Akeru, Ilukan, Ijege and Ajibode have continued to come under the influx of herds. The state Governor can no longer continue to turn blind eyes and deaf ears to the tensed situation. “Our farmers have been sent away from their farms, over 30 primary schools have been shut down, health facilities closed and economic activities paralysed.”“The climax of it started on 10th December 2017 when innocent aged women were attacked and macheted in-between Moro and Eegelu villages for their refusal to submit themselves to be raped by heartless herdsmen”, the statement added. While urging the state government to come to their aid, they said “we want Mr. Governor to rise up and perform the primary objective of a responsible government first; which is giving us security.We hope that the State Government will see our statement as a sincere wake-up call, and act in line with her constitutional duties to guarantee our security and well-being.” 2 Likes

Unbelievable,this happening in the south. 28 Likes 3 Shares

Could these stories be truth? Where is Bola Tinubu? He contributed to herdsmen atrocities committed in Nigeria. Tinubu handed Aso rock over to Fulanis herdsmen 74 Likes 7 Shares

There will be no peace as long as these herders continue to roam free! The answer lies with colonies! 4 Likes 3 Shares

vigilante should swing into action.........oooo 6 Likes

Omololu2121 Come o E don happen o. Igbos be ready. Buhari wants to throw Every region into Chaos so that we would feel the pain Hausa FULANI brought on themselves with Boko Haram. He thought we paid Boko Haram to kill his brothers. So now, he is on a revenge mission. 19 Likes 1 Share

where is AGBEKOYAS 3 Likes

May God help us ,I think the president body language shows support for this herds men 11 Likes 1 Share

Call your people to order please. 1 Like

Born2Breed:

By Daud Olatunji



ABEOKUTA—SUSPECTED Fulani herdsmen have again attacked some communities in Ketu Local Council Development Area in Ogun State three days after a stakeholders’ meeting was held with the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu. Vanguard gathered that the Police boss held a security meeting with the leaders of farmers and herdsmen in the troubled area two weeks ago over the incessant killings of Ketu people allegedly by herdsmen.



Narrating the incident, in a statement, the Coordinator-General and Director of Public Affairs of Ketu Advancement Forum, Kunle Abiose and Williams Olayode respectively said the herders invaded “our farms, hewing down palm trees for their herds to graze on.” The statement reads: “Surprisingly when the local people went to inspect the damage done to their farms, the herders again opened fire on them with the locals sustaining gunshot wounds of varying degrees. “This incident was well documented at the Police Area Command Office, Ilaro.



“Presently, the atmosphere is charged as areas like Ikotun, Ologiri, Akeru, Ilukan, Ijege and Ajibode have continued to come under the influx of herds. The state Governor can no longer continue to turn blind eyes and deaf ears to the tensed situation. “Our farmers have been sent away from their farms, over 30 primary schools have been shut down, health facilities closed and economic activities paralysed.”



“The climax of it started on 10th December 2017 when innocent aged women were attacked and macheted in-between Moro and Eegelu villages for their refusal to submit themselves to be raped by heartless herdsmen”, the statement added. While urging the state government to come to their aid, they said “we want Mr. Governor to rise up and perform the primary objective of a responsible government first; which is giving us security.



We hope that the State Government will see our statement as a sincere wake-up call, and act in line with her constitutional duties to guarantee our security and well-being.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/herdsmen-attack-ogun-communities-sack-30-schools/









It has gotten out of hand It has gotten out of hand 3 Likes

Buhari why 19 Likes 2 Shares

Yorubas will soon turn refugees in their own land Yorubas will soon turn refugees in their own land 33 Likes 1 Share

Sharp spider for sale in Portharcourt, click this link: http://www.nairaland.com/4248319/sharp-reg-2011-camry-le

Behold the payment to the people of Ogun and environs.

Una never see anything, next time when you see a fulani man contest, you don't only give him a pastor, but a prophet as vice and then vote massively for them.

Karma is constant... 42 Likes 2 Shares

.



Yes, we did and so fook what? 2 Likes 1 Share

Where are the men in these areas?



Where is the OPC in the area?



Aren't there vigilante?



Where is the governor?



Will Fayose leave Ekiti and come and fight for Ogun people again?



This Amosun is something else o. What kind of irresponsible governor is this?



Let the House of Assembly enact the anti open grazing bill ASAP.



What nonsense! 30 Likes 2 Shares

At least 5.10

West? 4 Likes

Communal Clashes. God deliver us from the hands of the Daura beast 4 Likes 1 Share

[size=20pt]itwill take just one day

If we all rise against these demons and kill them all just one day[\size] 3 Likes

They are peaceful herdsmen 11 Likes 1 Share

Good morning Nigeria! It's the beginning 5 Likes

Anti grazing law to the rescue. 4 Likes

Once again no video, no pictures, no interview with the victims. 1 Like

GavelSlam:

Once again no video, no pictures, no interview with the victims. the day the attack comes to your doorstep make sure you give us interviews... BMC oshi 33 Likes 5 Shares

KILL ALL THEIR COWS

WHERE IS ARE-ONAKAKANFO (CHIEF GANI ADAMS) PLEASE SEND OPC AND KILL ALL THE FULANI IN THAT AREA

YORUBA MUST NOT ACCEPT THIS NONSENSE

THIS IS NOT BENUE STATE 2 Likes 1 Share

The poo finally hit the rolling fan....I see trying days ahead 2 Likes

Ogun (war) in ogun state?

Should Buhari still continue in 2019, or should ogun people send ogun (god of iron) after their enemy, to fight vicious ogun (war) on their behalf?



Anyway Amosun is Buhari's guy. 4 Likes 2 Shares