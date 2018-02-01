₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,956,441 members, 4,068,454 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 February 2018 at 11:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools (12993 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen Attack Shimba In Adamawa By 12 Midnight. Burn Houses / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Dong In Adamawa, Kill Many (Graphic) / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Christians In Southern Kaduna, Kill 12 (Graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by Born2Breed(f): 4:37am
By Daud Olatunji
ABEOKUTA—SUSPECTED Fulani herdsmen have again attacked some communities in Ketu Local Council Development Area in Ogun State three days after a stakeholders’ meeting was held with the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu. Vanguard gathered that the Police boss held a security meeting with the leaders of farmers and herdsmen in the troubled area two weeks ago over the incessant killings of Ketu people allegedly by herdsmen.
Narrating the incident, in a statement, the Coordinator-General and Director of Public Affairs of Ketu Advancement Forum, Kunle Abiose and Williams Olayode respectively said the herders invaded “our farms, hewing down palm trees for their herds to graze on.” The statement reads: “Surprisingly when the local people went to inspect the damage done to their farms, the herders again opened fire on them with the locals sustaining gunshot wounds of varying degrees. “This incident was well documented at the Police Area Command Office, Ilaro.
“Presently, the atmosphere is charged as areas like Ikotun, Ologiri, Akeru, Ilukan, Ijege and Ajibode have continued to come under the influx of herds. The state Governor can no longer continue to turn blind eyes and deaf ears to the tensed situation. “Our farmers have been sent away from their farms, over 30 primary schools have been shut down, health facilities closed and economic activities paralysed.”
“The climax of it started on 10th December 2017 when innocent aged women were attacked and macheted in-between Moro and Eegelu villages for their refusal to submit themselves to be raped by heartless herdsmen”, the statement added. While urging the state government to come to their aid, they said “we want Mr. Governor to rise up and perform the primary objective of a responsible government first; which is giving us security.
We hope that the State Government will see our statement as a sincere wake-up call, and act in line with her constitutional duties to guarantee our security and well-being.”
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/herdsmen-attack-ogun-communities-sack-30-schools/
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by topearos(m): 5:49am
Unbelievable,this happening in the south.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by emmie14: 6:03am
Could these stories be truth? Where is Bola Tinubu? He contributed to herdsmen atrocities committed in Nigeria. Tinubu handed Aso rock over to Fulanis herdsmen
74 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by princeSammyz: 6:17am
There will be no peace as long as these herders continue to roam free! The answer lies with colonies!
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by mamaafrik(m): 6:44am
vigilante should swing into action.........oooo
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by Donpresh95(m): 7:05am
Omololu2121 Come o E don happen o. Igbos be ready. Buhari wants to throw Every region into Chaos so that we would feel the pain Hausa FULANI brought on themselves with Boko Haram. He thought we paid Boko Haram to kill his brothers. So now, he is on a revenge mission.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by mangood74: 7:59am
where is AGBEKOYAS
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by ct2(m): 9:52am
May God help us ,I think the president body language shows support for this herds men
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by sheguy(m): 9:52am
Call your people to order please.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by free2ryhme: 9:52am
Born2Breed:
It has gotten out of hand
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by lonlytroy: 9:52am
Buhari why
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by Pubichairs(m): 9:53am
Yorubas will soon turn refugees in their own land
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by ojmaroni247(m): 9:53am
Sharp spider for sale in Portharcourt, click this link: http://www.nairaland.com/4248319/sharp-reg-2011-camry-le
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by simplemach(m): 9:53am
Behold the payment to the people of Ogun and environs.
Una never see anything, next time when you see a fulani man contest, you don't only give him a pastor, but a prophet as vice and then vote massively for them.
Karma is constant...
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by MiyettiAllah: 9:53am
.
Yes, we did and so fook what?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by BakireBulmaker: 9:54am
Where are the men in these areas?
Where is the OPC in the area?
Aren't there vigilante?
Where is the governor?
Will Fayose leave Ekiti and come and fight for Ogun people again?
This Amosun is something else o. What kind of irresponsible governor is this?
Let the House of Assembly enact the anti open grazing bill ASAP.
What nonsense!
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by kels4fun(m): 9:54am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by YelloweWest: 9:54am
At least 5.10
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by oneda(m): 9:55am
West?
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by mymilicent: 9:55am
Communal Clashes. God deliver us from the hands of the Daura beast
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by ellalina(f): 9:55am
[size=20pt]itwill take just one day
If we all rise against these demons and kill them all just one day[\size]
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by ifyalways(f): 9:55am
They are peaceful herdsmen
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by Sunnycliff(m): 9:55am
Good morning Nigeria! It's the beginning
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by sonoforogun(m): 9:55am
Anti grazing law to the rescue.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by GavelSlam: 9:55am
Once again no video, no pictures, no interview with the victims.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by Grafixnuel(m): 9:56am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by Grafixnuel(m): 9:56am
GavelSlam:the day the attack comes to your doorstep make sure you give us interviews... BMC oshi
33 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by RALPHOW(m): 9:56am
KILL ALL THEIR COWS
WHERE IS ARE-ONAKAKANFO (CHIEF GANI ADAMS) PLEASE SEND OPC AND KILL ALL THE FULANI IN THAT AREA
YORUBA MUST NOT ACCEPT THIS NONSENSE
THIS IS NOT BENUE STATE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by vicoloni(m): 9:56am
The poo finally hit the rolling fan....I see trying days ahead
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by Omeokachie: 9:57am
Ogun (war) in ogun state?
Should Buhari still continue in 2019, or should ogun people send ogun (god of iron) after their enemy, to fight vicious ogun (war) on their behalf?
Anyway Amosun is Buhari's guy.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ketu In Ogun, Sack 30 Schools by judecares1: 9:57am
yorubas can never see anything bad with buhari administration,simply cos osinbajo is d shot VP
8 Likes
Lagos Policemen Collect N50,000 For Bail, Seize Phone Over N20,000 Balance / Man Defrauds In-law In N9m Deal / Libyan Deportee & Mechanic Steal Motorcycles in Delta (Photos)
Viewing this topic: Omonorsemen, sharpwriter, ads2, wiseolly, princeSammyz, Ormorlehwah(f), nawtyme, Chuky123, bukalino(m), boluwatife66(m), toofine765, seenga(m), ALKARULEZZ(m), Passionz8, Bullhari007(m), mybestlove(m), vascey(m), munas, monerozi5590(m), bdek(m), koresh, azeezInfo(m), Oblang(m), ALOCORA, zedman1(m), crestedaguiyi, JiffyNaija, Rickyzagy(m), oladelove, chily11, Drphemmy4u, Tshae, Lastborn90(m), PurestBoy(m), lion042(m), chaberry(m), Gbyte02, Moboj, MikkieEl, ranson(m), MrFunk(m), Blaizeless, Charly68, okooloyun1(m), fapcrook(m), eagleeye2, ElSakina, presyoloye, Limitless72(m), muthmayinnah, sexbomb(m), shindymum(f), mandhip, bencynthgreat, GarbaAudu, OlujobaSamuel, Tekkyy, frankie2K(m), easygoes(m), Mosedge, nothingdou1(m) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23