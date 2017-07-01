₦airaland Forum

Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Specialspesh: 2:48pm
Operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command in separate incidences yesterday arrested two suspects over the vandalisation of cable and transformer.

The suspects, Oladele Elegbede, 54 and Andrew Onoriode 25, were arrested early in the morning by the operatives in Dopemu and Alausa area of the State with vandalised cable and transformer earth.

One of the suspects, a grandfather of three, Oladele Elegbede, who is a trained electrician, was arrested early Saturday morning by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad in Dopemu for vandalising transformer cables around 4:37 a.m. yesterday. He is from Ilaro, Ogun State.
Elegbede had a week before the incident stolen cables around the transformer, throwing the entire community into darkness.

Some of the residents of the area, who followed Elegbede to RRS Headquarters in Alausa, alleged that he was the one responsible for the vandalisation of the transformer cable on Monday.

Elegbede, who was caught with a cutting plier, confessed that he vandalised cables whenever he was broke. He added that he had sold vandalised cables in Railway Crossing more than seven times.

In his confession, he said “I was arrested around to 5:00 a.m. I went to that transformer to operate. I was there last week. I cut cable whenever I am broke. I have three grandchildren. My wife is dead…. The last cable I sold weighed one kilo. I was paid N1,500:00. I sold it at Oju Irin Pen Cinema. The one I just cut can fetch me N1,300:00.”

According to a scrap metal dealer who the suspect fingered as his buyer, Abdulsamod Yau, “I have bought cable from him (pointing to Elegbede) like seven times.”

The second cable thief, Andrew Onoriode, 25, who claimed to be a casual staff of Nigerian Bottling Company, Agidingbi plant in Ikeja was arrested behind Shoprite Ikeja with a freshly cut armoured cable believed to belong to the Lagos State Ministry of Works.

According to investigators, the cable was cut from the network supplying powers to some of the buildings around the Secretariat.
The two suspects have been transferred to the Lagos State Taskforce for prosecution.

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Specialspesh: 2:54pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 2:57pm
Failed family!


Such an unquantifiable disappointment!

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Nbote(m): 3:05pm
Na wa ooo, ppl no dey fear sha. Na NEPA dey cause all dis kind things sef. If say light dey dey who go get mind near armoured cable... Where are those morons jumping from threads to threads looking for particular names and regions to insult.. Watch how NCAN south west zone would ignore dis thread like Ebola.

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by columbus007(m): 3:34pm
Lol cheesy
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Rtopzy(f): 3:42pm
Grandfather??.... smh
Every spirit of NCAN, leave me alone....... but na them

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:06pm
They should be made to face the law.
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by MadCow1: 7:13pm
NCAN iPOB Avengers Chapter be like




grin grin

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by itsIYKE(m): 7:13pm
Showing his sophistication...by thieving cables

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 7:13pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by ahhdah(f): 7:14pm
Grand Father??.. Like seriously shocked shocked
Egwu dikwa

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by plessis: 7:14pm
This people, e be like say their old grandpapa and gramdmama like crime pass their young men...

Today 70year old man caught with human skull.... Tomorrow 82 year old woman caught with drugs at the airport....

Am I the only one who has noticed this?

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by hucienda: 7:14pm
Et tu, grandfather? cheesy

In the meantime, NCAN crew coming through.

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Secretario(m): 7:14pm
Old papa thief
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by dessz(m): 7:15pm


OLADELE ELEGBEDE, instead of playing baba ijebu and drinking gin, decided to go and ACCOMODATE electric cable, this CRIME happened in the EWEDULA##.. I mean.. in Lagos grin.
OVER AND OUT

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by kingjabz(m): 7:15pm
Cable fall on you grin

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by longsnake(m): 7:16pm
Irresponsible grandpa. grin grin grin grin
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Alitair(m): 7:16pm
Is that One thousand, five hundred naira abi One hundred and fifty thousand..?

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by HenryDion: 7:17pm
Mm
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Tobium1(m): 7:17pm
Must you live in Lagos
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Lovine: 7:17pm
If it is in France here, 30 years imprisonment
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by celestialAgent(m): 7:18pm
So Naija police cannot afford real handcuffs?

Ds country is tiring!
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by josephine123: 7:19pm
OUCH
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by omobabalawo: 7:21pm
NCAN:
OWERRI CHAPTER:

REPORTING LIVE FROM BARIGA:

Sir immediately i saw grandfather among the suspect i knew it was them. Afonja 3-0ipob. They did not evn include another tribe in the operation. (marginalization). Mean while emeka has 3shops in computer village. i heard he is building 2more in alaba.

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 7:22pm
our yellowbar neighbours and criminality.... TUFIAKWA

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by samkay3g(m): 7:23pm
chai,live wires fall on them
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:24pm
Good they were caught.
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by OddBall(m): 7:24pm
...Yes sir.
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by OddBall(m): 7:25pm
...Yes sir.

Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by bZoMa(m): 7:25pm
Na wah
Re: Two Cable Thieves Including A Grand Father Of Three Arrested in Lagos (Photos) by deepwater(f): 7:26pm
Kai

