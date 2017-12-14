₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,982 members, 3,969,805 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 10:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) (4484 Views)
RRS Arrests Six Kid-robbers In Oshodi (Photo) / RRS Arrests Chairman Of Pickpockets In Oshodi, 21 Others / RRS Arrests Robber During House-To-House Robbery In Agege,Others Flee With Money (1) (2) (3) (4)
|RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by kirajustice: 7:28pm
@POLITICSNGR
Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a cable thief syndicate who specialise in vandalising government and private company’s cable in different parts of the metropolis.
The officers also recovered 168 meter long cable which the suspects stole at the same point in the previous weeks as well as two sledge hammers and a green Volkswagen wagon Passat with the registration number LSR 664 CW.
The six suspects were arrested on Friday when men of the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad acting on a tip off ambushed the suspects on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos where they were billed to operate around midnight.
The syndicate, in the absence of its ring leader, identified as Kingsley, an ex-convict, was led by a 29 year old Henry Akpan, a security guard manning the cable.
According to Akpan, he was invited to join the syndicate by Kingsley after returning from the prison.
“I am the one that arrested Kingsley and handed him over to the police, which led to his conviction and imprisonment. When he came back from Kirikiri Prison, he came to see me. He told me that can he come back and work in the place?
“By this time, the company I was working for had disengaged me. Out of the four years I worked for them, they only paid me for four months. Eventually, they said thieves were still stealing cable and because of this, they laid me off.”
He went further, “I colluded with him. I offered to provide him with security while he breaks into the tunnel of the Third Mainland Bridge median to cut the cables.
“We normally operate late in the night. I do the surveillance while he cut the cable and roll it out. Once the deed is done, and he is out. I collect my money and walk away from the scene.
“For the first operation, Kingsley paid me N40,000. For the second, I got N15,000. The third, N20,000 and so on. I don’t know the length of cables involved in every operation’, he added.
While Kingsley is on the run, other members of the syndicate arrested include: Sunday Joseph, Obinna Nnabuenyi, Henry Owuama, John Chinedu and Francis Fidelis.
Also arrested were Sunday Francis and Simeon Ezeh, two regular buyers of the stolen cable, while 168 meter long cable stolen in the previous week before the arrest were recovered from the duo.
According to Simeon Eze, a 57 year old cable dealer in Alaba International from whom 30 and 40 metre long cable were recovered, "I bought the two separate cable a week and previous week ago from the syndicate at the rate of N50,000 and N60,000 respectively. The cable is 25mm aluminum and I bought them at N700 per yard from them.
Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal has directed all those involved in cable theft around the state be arrested and the case transferred immediately for thorough investigation and prosecution just as he vowed to go all out to arrests vandals and dealers still involved in the act.
The suspects along with exhibits recovered from them have been transferred to the SCID for further investigation and arrests.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/14/rrs-arrest-cable-thieves-lagos-recover-168-meter-long-cablephotos/
1 Like
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by hisgrace090: 7:38pm
What on earth will make a man to see crime as a way out of difficulty?
It seems some people head contains no brain. Seeing some peoples behaviour attest to this.
4 Likes
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by businessempire: 7:42pm
Crime doesn't pay except in aso rock
4 Likes
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by businessempire: 7:43pm
Crime doesn't pay except in aso rock
.....
......
4 Likes
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by jojomario(m): 7:52pm
The buyers should be arrested.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Xc90: 9:55pm
Seen
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 9:57pm
cable thief
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Ihatepork: 9:58pm
Sunday Joseph, Obinna Nnabuenyi, Henry Owuama, John Chinedu and Francis Fidelis.
You'll hardly read stories about other tribes committing crime in another man's land within Nigeria. They all commit crimes within their territory. These people are the only ones that commit crime outside their territories. They flew all the way from their erosion ridden, potorpotor land to come steal cables in Lagos. I guess this is how they are contributing to the state's IGR and overall development lol. See the ugly faces of the delusional flat-headed miscreants
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by hoodmenconcept(m): 9:59pm
nah so
1 Like
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Bolustical: 10:00pm
kirajustice:Developers will never be found wanting
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Abdulazeez007(m): 10:00pm
kirajustice:igbos be spoiling Nigeria since independence,......
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Bolustical: 10:00pm
hmmn
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Orpe7(m): 10:00pm
Developers coming to develop Lagos
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by emwyy(m): 10:00pm
You no see billions steal, na cable con be the next thing
I like when one steals big like our aunty MADUEKE and them them
Quote me and die by bean cake
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by everlymoore86: 10:01pm
O di Egwu o, things done for stomach sake
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Follysho707: 10:01pm
But sincerely, without being cynical... I can clearly recall back in the 80s/90s when this habit was a norm in Lagos. These
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:01pm
ipobarecriminals.Cut their hands.Useless fl@ties
2 Likes
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by francotunsco(m): 10:03pm
Image laundry technique!
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by ventilation: 10:05pm
I stopped reading when I confirmed the names developers in Lagos have they finished with Indonesia
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Playz: 10:06pm
Crime has just one end...
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by gypsey(m): 10:06pm
I can bet my shiny brown ass that these cables are not even worth up to £20, why risk their lives, freedom and dignities just for £ 30 worth of cables? it must be Hunger, i guess. i could have given them £100 if their lives are that Hard
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by omooba969: 10:06pm
So there's no collabo...why na igbozzz?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by seguno2: 10:07pm
Vigilant citizens who collaborate with law enforcement officials are the surest way to keep our society secure and prosperous.
Thanks to the people who kept their eyes open and used their brains to understand suspicious activities, people and things.
Reporting promptly to the police for action is the best way for our own personal security.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by omooba969: 10:08pm
gypsey:
Now we know you live in Osapa London so what else na?
Show off!
1 Like
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Pavore9: 10:11pm
Glad they were caught.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by seguno2: 10:11pm
gypsey:
You must be living in Britain.
If you are living here with us, you will know that hunger is real and biting hard on people since Buhari brought recession upon our country.
Buhari is a monumental error of gargantuan proportions that must be corrected in 2019.
1 Like
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 10:11pm
This is Why naija government must not scrap Sars. Let Us keep supporting them
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by BornAgainMay: 10:11pm
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Suntet: 10:12pm
[b][/b]Hmm....
Na only God can save us o....[i][/i][color=#000099][/color]
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by noscarn91(m): 10:13pm
hisgrace090:you have it easy thats why u can talk like this , life is hell in Nigeria, can't really blame those guys, they just want to eat in a hustle country, just thank God for your situation.
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by veacea: 10:13pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) by Dalek(m): 10:13pm
Dehveropers are at it again...
3 Likes 1 Share
Unto Wetin- Women Dey Kill / Man Who Ejaculated In A 4-year-old Girl’s Mouth Wanted Castrated / 10 Of The World's Most Luxurious Prisons.
Viewing this topic: Ningi2020(m), MDelgado(m), Maafiaalady, olucomf, SwacoBlackPope, Henry8000, Bolustical, mathew2oa(m), yale001(f), Wahlz(m), hopeka(m), odinaccess, CROWNesty, razykay(m), tayo4ng(m), OGsteven(m), kokumo1949, bonjelevel(m), ekkywolex(m), samakinbo, MrMcJay(m), Quelme, kunleham(m), Bobby4090, xtopher24, michaelemenine, Samoneo(m), zan1999, Sirtune(m), Emmybest78 and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11