Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / RRS arrests Cable thieves in Lagos, Recover 168 meter long cable(Photos) (4484 Views)

RRS Arrests Six Kid-robbers In Oshodi (Photo) / RRS Arrests Chairman Of Pickpockets In Oshodi, 21 Others / RRS Arrests Robber During House-To-House Robbery In Agege,Others Flee With Money (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a cable thief syndicate who specialise in vandalising government and private company’s cable in different parts of the metropolis.



The officers also recovered 168 meter long cable which the suspects stole at the same point in the previous weeks as well as two sledge hammers and a green Volkswagen wagon Passat with the registration number LSR 664 CW.



The six suspects were arrested on Friday when men of the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad acting on a tip off ambushed the suspects on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos where they were billed to operate around midnight.



The syndicate, in the absence of its ring leader, identified as Kingsley, an ex-convict, was led by a 29 year old Henry Akpan, a security guard manning the cable.



According to Akpan, he was invited to join the syndicate by Kingsley after returning from the prison.



“I am the one that arrested Kingsley and handed him over to the police, which led to his conviction and imprisonment. When he came back from Kirikiri Prison, he came to see me. He told me that can he come back and work in the place?



“By this time, the company I was working for had disengaged me. Out of the four years I worked for them, they only paid me for four months. Eventually, they said thieves were still stealing cable and because of this, they laid me off.”



He went further, “I colluded with him. I offered to provide him with security while he breaks into the tunnel of the Third Mainland Bridge median to cut the cables.



“We normally operate late in the night. I do the surveillance while he cut the cable and roll it out. Once the deed is done, and he is out. I collect my money and walk away from the scene.



“For the first operation, Kingsley paid me N40,000. For the second, I got N15,000. The third, N20,000 and so on. I don’t know the length of cables involved in every operation’, he added.



While Kingsley is on the run, other members of the syndicate arrested include: Sunday Joseph, Obinna Nnabuenyi, Henry Owuama, John Chinedu and Francis Fidelis.



Also arrested were Sunday Francis and Simeon Ezeh, two regular buyers of the stolen cable, while 168 meter long cable stolen in the previous week before the arrest were recovered from the duo.



According to Simeon Eze, a 57 year old cable dealer in Alaba International from whom 30 and 40 metre long cable were recovered, "I bought the two separate cable a week and previous week ago from the syndicate at the rate of N50,000 and N60,000 respectively. The cable is 25mm aluminum and I bought them at N700 per yard from them.



Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal has directed all those involved in cable theft around the state be arrested and the case transferred immediately for thorough investigation and prosecution just as he vowed to go all out to arrests vandals and dealers still involved in the act.



The suspects along with exhibits recovered from them have been transferred to the SCID for further investigation and arrests.



https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/14/rrs-arrest-cable-thieves-lagos-recover-168-meter-long-cablephotos/ Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a cable thief syndicate who specialise in vandalising government and private company’s cable in different parts of the metropolis.The officers also recovered 168 meter long cable which the suspects stole at the same point in the previous weeks as well as two sledge hammers and a green Volkswagen wagon Passat with the registration number LSR 664 CW.The six suspects were arrested on Friday when men of the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad acting on a tip off ambushed the suspects on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos where they were billed to operate around midnight.The syndicate, in the absence of its ring leader, identified as Kingsley, an ex-convict, was led by a 29 year old Henry Akpan, a security guard manning the cable.According to Akpan, he was invited to join the syndicate by Kingsley after returning from the prison.“I am the one that arrested Kingsley and handed him over to the police, which led to his conviction and imprisonment. When he came back from Kirikiri Prison, he came to see me. He told me that can he come back and work in the place?“By this time, the company I was working for had disengaged me. Out of the four years I worked for them, they only paid me for four months. Eventually, they said thieves were still stealing cable and because of this, they laid me off.”He went further, “I colluded with him. I offered to provide him with security while he breaks into the tunnel of the Third Mainland Bridge median to cut the cables.“We normally operate late in the night. I do the surveillance while he cut the cable and roll it out. Once the deed is done, and he is out. I collect my money and walk away from the scene.“For the first operation, Kingsley paid me N40,000. For the second, I got N15,000. The third, N20,000 and so on. I don’t know the length of cables involved in every operation’, he added.While Kingsley is on the run, other members of the syndicate arrested include: Sunday Joseph, Obinna Nnabuenyi, Henry Owuama, John Chinedu and Francis Fidelis.Also arrested were Sunday Francis and Simeon Ezeh, two regular buyers of the stolen cable, while 168 meter long cable stolen in the previous week before the arrest were recovered from the duo.According to Simeon Eze, a 57 year old cable dealer in Alaba International from whom 30 and 40 metre long cable were recovered, "I bought the two separate cable a week and previous week ago from the syndicate at the rate of N50,000 and N60,000 respectively. The cable is 25mm aluminum and I bought them at N700 per yard from them.Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal has directed all those involved in cable theft around the state be arrested and the case transferred immediately for thorough investigation and prosecution just as he vowed to go all out to arrests vandals and dealers still involved in the act.The suspects along with exhibits recovered from them have been transferred to the SCID for further investigation and arrests. 1 Like

What on earth will make a man to see crime as a way out of difficulty?



It seems some people head contains no brain. Seeing some peoples behaviour attest to this. 4 Likes





Crime doesn't pay except in aso rock Crime doesn't pay except in aso rock 4 Likes





Crime doesn't pay except in aso rock

.....

...... Crime doesn't pay except in aso rock........... 4 Likes

The buyers should be arrested. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Seen

cable thief

Sunday Joseph, Obinna Nnabuenyi, Henry Owuama, John Chinedu and Francis Fidelis.



Also arrested were Sunday Francis and Simeon Ezeh,



According to Simeon Eze, a 57 year old cable dealer in Alaba International

You'll hardly read stories about other tribes committing crime in another man's land within Nigeria. They all commit crimes within their territory. These people are the only ones that commit crime outside their territories. They flew all the way from their erosion ridden, potorpotor land to come steal cables in Lagos. I guess this is how they are contributing to the state's IGR and overall development lol. See the ugly faces of the delusional flat-headed miscreants



13 Likes 2 Shares

nah so 1 Like

kirajustice:

@POLITICSNGR

While Kingsley is on the run, other members of the syndicate arrested include: Sunday Joseph, Obinna Nnabuenyi, Henry Owuama, John Chinedu and Francis Fidelis. Developers will never be found wanting 11 Likes 1 Share

kirajustice:

@POLITICSNGR



Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a cable thief syndicate who specialise in vandalising government and private company’s cable in different parts of the metropolis.



The officers also recovered 168 meter long cable which the suspects stole at the same point in the previous weeks as well as two sledge hammers and a green Volkswagen wagon Passat with the registration number LSR 664 CW.



The six suspects were arrested on Friday when men of the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad acting on a tip off ambushed the suspects on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos where they were billed to operate around midnight.



The syndicate, in the absence of its ring leader, identified as Kingsley, an ex-convict, was led by a 29 year old Henry Akpan, a security guard manning the cable.



According to Akpan, he was invited to join the syndicate by Kingsley after returning from the prison.



“I am the one that arrested Kingsley and handed him over to the police, which led to his conviction and imprisonment. When he came back from Kirikiri Prison, he came to see me. He told me that can he come back and work in the place?



“By this time, the company I was working for had disengaged me. Out of the four years I worked for them, they only paid me for four months. Eventually, they said thieves were still stealing cable and because of this, they laid me off.”



He went further, “I colluded with him. I offered to provide him with security while he breaks into the tunnel of the Third Mainland Bridge median to cut the cables.



“We normally operate late in the night. I do the surveillance while he cut the cable and roll it out. Once the deed is done, and he is out. I collect my money and walk away from the scene.



“For the first operation, Kingsley paid me N40,000. For the second, I got N15,000. The third, N20,000 and so on. I don’t know the length of cables involved in every operation’, he added.



While Kingsley is on the run, other members of the syndicate arrested include: Sunday Joseph, Obinna Nnabuenyi, Henry Owuama, John Chinedu and Francis Fidelis.



Also arrested were Sunday Francis and Simeon Ezeh, two regular buyers of the stolen cable, while 168 meter long cable stolen in the previous week before the arrest were recovered from the duo.



According to Simeon Eze, a 57 year old cable dealer in Alaba International from whom 30 and 40 metre long cable were recovered, "I bought the two separate cable a week and previous week ago from the syndicate at the rate of N50,000 and N60,000 respectively. The cable is 25mm aluminum and I bought them at N700 per yard from them.



Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal has directed all those involved in cable theft around the state be arrested and the case transferred immediately for thorough investigation and prosecution just as he vowed to go all out to arrests vandals and dealers still involved in the act.



The suspects along with exhibits recovered from them have been transferred to the SCID for further investigation and arrests.



https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/14/rrs-arrest-cable-thieves-lagos-recover-168-meter-long-cablephotos/

igbos be spoiling Nigeria since independence,...... igbos be spoiling Nigeria since independence,...... 8 Likes 1 Share

hmmn

Developers coming to develop Lagos 7 Likes 1 Share



I like when one steals big like our aunty MADUEKE and them them



















Quote me and die by bean cake You no see billions steal, na cable con be the next thingI like when one steals big like our aunty MADUEKE and them themQuote me and die by bean cake

O di Egwu o, things done for stomach sake

Biafra 'folks' just seemed to tamper with newly built infrastructures and then sell their parts to God knows who. Anyway... we gotta "Drain the Swamp" from Lagos and the environs. Everything abt 'them' just got to be 'Savagery'... which begs the question. Are 'they' yet to evolve to a full 'Homo-Sapien' or what? But sincerely, without being cynical... I can clearly recall back in the 80s/90s when this habit was a norm in Lagos. These'folks' just seemed to tamper with newly built infrastructures and then sell their parts to God knows who. Anyway... we gottafrom Lagos and the environs. Everything abt 'them' just got to be 'Savagery'... which begs the question. Are 'they' yet to evolve to a full 'Homo-Sapien' or what? 7 Likes 2 Shares

ipobarecriminals.Cut their hands.Useless fl@ties ipobarecriminals.Cut their hands.Useless fl@ties 2 Likes

Image laundry technique!

developers in Lagos have they finished with Indonesia I stopped reading when I confirmed the namesdevelopers in Lagoshave they finished with Indonesia 8 Likes 1 Share

Crime has just one end...

I can bet my shiny brown ass that these cables are not even worth up to £20, why risk their lives, freedom and dignities just for £ 30 worth of cables? it must be Hunger, i guess. i could have given them £100 if their lives are that Hard

So there's no collabo...why na igbozzz? 1 Like 1 Share

Vigilant citizens who collaborate with law enforcement officials are the surest way to keep our society secure and prosperous.

Thanks to the people who kept their eyes open and used their brains to understand suspicious activities, people and things.

Reporting promptly to the police for action is the best way for our own personal security. 4 Likes 2 Shares

gypsey:

I can bet my shiny brown ass that these cables are not even worth up to £20, why risk their lives, freedom and dignities just for £30 worth of cables? it must be Hunger, i guess. i could have given them £100 if their lives are that Hard

Now we know you live in Osapa London so what else na?



Show off! Now we know you live in Osapa London so what else na?Show off! 1 Like

Glad they were caught. 2 Likes 1 Share

gypsey:

I can bet my shiny brown ass that these cables are not even worth up to £20, why risk their lives, freedom and dignities just for £ 30 worth of cables? it must be Hunger, i guess. i could have given them £100 if their lives are that Hard

You must be living in Britain.

If you are living here with us, you will know that hunger is real and biting hard on people since Buhari brought recession upon our country.

Buhari is a monumental error of gargantuan proportions that must be corrected in 2019. You must be living in Britain.If you are living here with us, you will know thatBuhari is a monumental error of gargantuan proportions that must be corrected in 2019. 1 Like

This is Why naija government must not scrap Sars. Let Us keep supporting them

The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.

[b][/b]Hmm....

Na only God can save us o....[i][/i][color=#000099][/color]

hisgrace090:

What on earth will make a man to see crime as a way out of difficulty?



It seems some people head contains no brain. Seeing some peoples behaviour attest to this.



you have it easy thats why u can talk like this , life is hell in Nigeria, can't really blame those guys, they just want to eat in a hustle country, just thank God for your situation. you have it easy thats why u can talk like this , life is hell in Nigeria, can't really blame those guys, they just want to eat in a hustle country, just thank God for your situation.

Hmmmmm