|Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by MrAJQ(m): 5:25pm On Jul 02
I recieved this message from N-Power.
Thank you for your interest in the 2017 N-Power Programme. However, your application has not been properly processed. We kindly request that you visit www.npower.gov.ng and reapply before July 13th 2017
As I tried to reapply I was told that I have already registered for N-Power already.
What does that mean and what should I do?
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by CHOPUP411(m): 5:26pm On Jul 02
On your own
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by psucc(m): 5:51pm On Jul 02
I haven't seen a button for updating info on the platform. I hope they do that so to help those with issues.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 7:11pm On Jul 02
MrAJQ:You are one of of the people that their application wasn't processed. Go and reapply.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by MrAJQ(m): 7:32pm On Jul 02
Gaddafithe2nd:
I have reapplied but was told that I have already registered for N-Power
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 7:40pm On Jul 02
MrAJQ:Contact them on their Facebook or Twitter handle.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by MrAJQ(m): 8:00pm On Jul 02
Gaddafithe2nd:There contact please
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by massive1019(m): 8:13pm On Jul 02
Are you not following them on any media...they broadcasted this nah......guy go reaply....
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Nyerhovwo101(m): 8:23pm On Jul 02
Gaddafithe2nd:I tried to login showing invalid details what could be wrong
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by azelab: 8:38pm On Jul 02
try to reapply with another email account, not the previous one. also use a different phone number.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 8:46pm On Jul 02
Nyerhovwo101:Are you doing test today? I think those people that are told to login are the ones who are to do test.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 8:49pm On Jul 02
MrAJQ:Facebook: Npower Twitter: @npowerng
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Lorddominic(m): 11:10pm On Jul 02
Hey, re-register wit a fresh email address and phone number
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Funpeter(m): 11:59pm On Jul 02
Lorddominic:Number must correlate with the one you used for your BVN if not OYO
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Ibifizzleboy(m): 7:09am
come who b the person wey de send the message cos I've been waiting for my own to no avail o. Boyz are not smiling o. #Npower tax.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by bhankymyk(m): 7:30am
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by tolexy123: 7:35am
bhankymyk:Get your cheap lazy data outta here... This is a forum not a data market
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Lexxyla: 7:35am
MrAJQ:
Contact them on their twitter handle @npower_ng for quick resolution
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by ademega(m): 7:36am
Change email change account number if u have 2 and thank me immediately
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by igedeboy: 7:42am
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by rugipp(m): 7:45am
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Gsoul3: 7:47am
Pls o are those pple dat apply with either ND or NCE are getting d msg too..
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Yemea1: 7:52am
Guy before you ley in your details again please check and compair the site that was sent to you to reapply before you do anything oooo! It may be a scam to get your details.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Twinkle004(f): 7:53am
MrAJQ:Since you have reapply, then you are settled just wait for their message which will be towards ending of July for those that reapplied
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Desdola(m): 7:54am
It's alright
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by agitator: 7:55am
MrAJQ:
Federal 419 from a fantastically corrupt country.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by fweshblacboai(m): 7:56am
Funpeter:Good day,
What if am no more using the phone number I used in registering for my BVN but I know the digits,is it the number messages will be sent to ?
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by specialdamsel(f): 8:01am
Ibifizzleboy:I've not received either.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by specialdamsel(f): 8:03am
azelab:
I tried this but didn't work.
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by infogenius(m): 8:04am
MrAJQ:
I will advise you reach them through the contact information provided here
http://www.npower.gov.ng/contact-us.html
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by mohisd(m): 8:05am
Lol IPOB wan chop NPower money. U hv been detected O.Y.O
|Re: Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? by Histrings08(m): 8:15am
No no.. Why now?
Has Union Bank Contacted Anybody For The 2nd Batch / Please Did Anyone Recieve This Sms From BW PLC / Nysc Deployment Letter Sample
