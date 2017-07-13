Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Message I Received From N-power What Does It Mean? (7373 Views)

Thank you for your interest in the 2017 N-Power Programme. However, your application has not been properly processed. We kindly request that you visit



As I tried to reapply I was told that I have already registered for N-Power already.



On your own 7 Likes

I haven't seen a button for updating info on the platform. I hope they do that so to help those with issues. 1 Like

You are one of of the people that their application wasn't processed. Go and reapply.

You are one of of the people that their application wasn't processed. Go and reapply.

I have reapplied but was told that I have already registered for N-Power

Contact them on their Facebook or Twitter handle.

Contact them on their Facebook or Twitter handle.

Are you not following them on any media...they broadcasted this nah......guy go reaply....

I tried to login showing invalid details what could be wrong

try to reapply with another email account, not the previous one. also use a different phone number.

Are you doing test today? I think those people that are told to login are the ones who are to do test.

Facebook: Npower Twitter: @npowerng

Hey, re-register wit a fresh email address and phone number

Number must correlate with the one you used for your BVN if not OYO

come who b the person wey de send the message cos I've been waiting for my own to no avail o. Boyz are not smiling o. #Npower tax.



Get your cheap lazy data outta here... This is a forum not a data market

Contact them on their twitter handle @npower_ng for quick resolution

Change email change account number if u have 2 and thank me immediately

Pls o are those pple dat apply with either ND or NCE are getting d msg too..

Guy before you ley in your details again please check and compair the site that was sent to you to reapply before you do anything oooo! It may be a scam to get your details.

Since you have reapply, then you are settled just wait for their message which will be towards ending of July for those that reapplied

It's alright

Federal 419 from a fantastically corrupt country.

Number must correlate with the one you used for your BVN if not OYO

Good day,

What if am no more using the phone number I used in registering for my BVN but I know the digits,is it the number messages will be sent to ?

I've not received either.

try to reapply with another email account, not the previous one. also use a different phone number.

I tried this but didn't work.

I will advise you reach them through the contact information provided here

I will advise you reach them through the contact information provided here

http://www.npower.gov.ng/contact-us.html

Lol IPOB wan chop NPower money. U hv been detected O.Y.O