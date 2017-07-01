₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,570 members, 3,632,233 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 11:28 PM

Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident (7467 Views)

Little Girl Unhurt After Truck Ran Over Shop Where She Was Sleeping In Imo State / Woman Survived This Ghastly Accident With Just A Scratched Toe / See This Ghastly Car Accident In Osogbo (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by 247frolicboss(m): 5:54pm
As shared by the man involved in the accident:

I am giving all the glory to almighty God for saving my life and my friend from these very terrible accident... God you are so good to me and your name will be lifted up forever.

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/photos-man-and-his-friend-escapes.html

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Yomzzyblog: 5:56pm
Thank God for them..

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by 247frolicboss(m): 5:58pm
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/photos-man-and-his-friend-escapes.html

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Consray(f): 5:59pm
Thank you lord!

5 Likes

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by thorpido(m): 6:02pm
Dem dey come from night party?
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by pyyxxaro: 6:25pm
Hope she wasn't giving him Mouth Gig while he was driving sad

Na God win
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by dessz(m): 6:35pm
pyyxxaro:
Hope she wasn't giving him Mouth Gig while he was driving sad

Na God win
am trying to figure out whether ur IQ is -10 or -11

6 Likes

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Vision4God: 6:45pm
God is faithful. Let's not forget to always pray and also drive with caution
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by pyyxxaro: 7:12pm
dessz:
am trying to figure out whether ur IQ is -10 or -11



See ur dog face like Oshiomhole vomit undecided

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Nutase(f): 7:38pm
cool
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by emmayayodeji(m): 10:10pm
THANK YOU JESUS

HAIL MASTER JESUS

LOL

1 Like

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by auntysimbiat(f): 10:10pm
Happy for dem
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Rtopzy(f): 10:11pm
All hail the King of Kings for His protection.

3 Likes

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by leoweblinkblog(m): 10:11pm
Glory be to God

1 Like

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by bumi10: 10:11pm
hmmm
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by OrestesDante: 10:12pm
thank God

pyyxxaro:
Hope she wasn't giving him Mouth Gig while he was driving sad

Na God win

You don't have it. Common sense.

1 Like

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by omobabalawo: 10:12pm
so why did he tag over 40 people in the post were they with him??
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by DRAGNETISGAY: 10:12pm
Nah alcohol or then get fight with wall?
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Opistorincos(m): 10:13pm
pyyxxaro:
Hope she wasn't giving him Mouth Gig while he was driving sad

Na God win

Have you watched american gods?
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Annywhite: 10:13pm
Thank God for God
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by davodyguy: 10:14pm
We thank God
But accidents these days are about breaking into people's shops or houses, why?
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by slawomir: 10:15pm
ok
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by AgatuBoy(m): 10:19pm
pyyxxaro:
Hope she wasn't giving him Mouth Gig while he was driving sad

Na God win

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by refiner(f): 10:22pm
dessz:
am trying to figure out whether ur IQ is -10 or -11

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by policy12: 10:23pm
..Only Baba God know when last he call on His name before this accident. He escape death and all of a sudden he become religious like Dino Melie...
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by udemzyudex(m): 10:25pm
Shayo na bastardd
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Danny287(m): 10:26pm
Thank God for life....this is when witches in your village say you wont drive a car
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by KAYD007(m): 10:27pm
Opistorincos:


Have you watched american gods?

Yeah...shadows''s wife given her friends husband mouth gig then the accident... angry
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Flexy2vybes(m): 10:28pm
God is great

Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by joinnow: 10:33pm
Rx 300 again shocked
There must be something wrong with Rx
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Generalyemi(m): 10:43pm
Lexus is too fast for Nigerian drivers and roads
Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Martin0(m): 10:44pm
dessz:
am trying to figure out whether ur IQ is -10 or -11
hahahahahaha na wa ooo ur mouth eh hahahaha chinekaaaaaa aaaa tinz dey NL

(0) (1) (Reply)

How To Write Visa Appeal That Will Yield Positive Results / Get A Permanent Residence Permit To Any European Country / Nigerians Killing Each Other In South Africa.

Viewing this topic: abijah007(m), rlgiwa(m), jboy73, dycee01(m), Doxy, lakeside50(m), AmorleeNah(f), mixratio(m), fame12k(m), legendary16(m), spellit, segsxpendable(m), EgunMogaji(m), WhoDeyThere(m), Raptureminded(m), phlamingboy(m), Temmi001, miolewaku(m), esantex(m), Flaghouse1(m), BMusdapha(m), thatcbnguy(m), tundefamuyide and 40 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.