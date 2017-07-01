₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by 247frolicboss(m): 5:54pm
As shared by the man involved in the accident:
I am giving all the glory to almighty God for saving my life and my friend from these very terrible accident... God you are so good to me and your name will be lifted up forever.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/photos-man-and-his-friend-escapes.html
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Yomzzyblog: 5:56pm
Thank God for them..
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by 247frolicboss(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Consray(f): 5:59pm
Thank you lord!
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by thorpido(m): 6:02pm
Dem dey come from night party?
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by pyyxxaro: 6:25pm
Hope she wasn't giving him Mouth Gig while he was driving
Na God win
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by dessz(m): 6:35pm
pyyxxaro:am trying to figure out whether ur IQ is -10 or -11
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Vision4God: 6:45pm
God is faithful. Let's not forget to always pray and also drive with caution
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by pyyxxaro: 7:12pm
dessz:
See ur dog face like Oshiomhole vomit
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Nutase(f): 7:38pm
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by emmayayodeji(m): 10:10pm
THANK YOU JESUS
HAIL MASTER JESUS
LOL
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by auntysimbiat(f): 10:10pm
Happy for dem
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Rtopzy(f): 10:11pm
All hail the King of Kings for His protection.
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by leoweblinkblog(m): 10:11pm
Glory be to God
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by bumi10: 10:11pm
hmmm
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by OrestesDante: 10:12pm
thank God
pyyxxaro:
You don't have it. Common sense.
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by omobabalawo: 10:12pm
so why did he tag over 40 people in the post were they with him??
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by DRAGNETISGAY: 10:12pm
Nah alcohol or then get fight with wall?
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Opistorincos(m): 10:13pm
pyyxxaro:
Have you watched american gods?
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Annywhite: 10:13pm
Thank God for God
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by davodyguy: 10:14pm
We thank God
But accidents these days are about breaking into people's shops or houses, why?
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by slawomir: 10:15pm
ok
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by AgatuBoy(m): 10:19pm
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by refiner(f): 10:22pm
dessz:
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by policy12: 10:23pm
..Only Baba God know when last he call on His name before this accident. He escape death and all of a sudden he become religious like Dino Melie...
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by udemzyudex(m): 10:25pm
Shayo na bastardd
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Danny287(m): 10:26pm
Thank God for life....this is when witches in your village say you wont drive a car
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by KAYD007(m): 10:27pm
Opistorincos:
Yeah...shadows''s wife given her friends husband mouth gig then the accident...
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Flexy2vybes(m): 10:28pm
God is great
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by joinnow: 10:33pm
Rx 300 again
There must be something wrong with Rx
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Generalyemi(m): 10:43pm
Lexus is too fast for Nigerian drivers and roads
|Re: Man And His Friend Escapes Unhurt In This Ghastly Accident by Martin0(m): 10:44pm
dessz:hahahahahaha na wa ooo ur mouth eh hahahaha chinekaaaaaa aaaa tinz dey NL
