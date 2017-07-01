Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw (14582 Views)

Photos From Aki And Pawpaw Live In UK. / Throwback Photo Of Aki And Pawpaw / Chinedu Ikedieze “aki” And Wife Having Fun Together (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Let us appreciate the greatness of Photoshop.



NEWS VIA: Nollywood Comic Actors, Chinedu Ikedezie and Osita Iheme aka Aki and Paw are tall in this trending photo.Let us appreciate the greatness of Photoshop.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/trending-picture-of-tall-aki-and-pawpaw.html 11 Likes

1 Like







But these guys look cool with their attached legs. Na die!!! The light guy is short still.But these guys look cool with their attached legs. 3 Likes 1 Share

how wish day were tall like dis 12 Likes 3 Shares

TriumphJohnson:

Nollywood Comic Actors, Chinedu Ikedezie and Osita Iheme aka Aki and Paw are tall in this trending photo.



Let us appreciate the greatness of Photoshop.



NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/trending-picture-of-tall-aki-and-pawpaw.html





LALASTICLALA MYND44 FYNESTBOI wow and he for remain small make dem make sense.

Cute tall handsome bobo's



Just thinking what they will be thinking and feel if they see this picture.

If na me sha, wow and he for remain small make dem make sense.Cute tall handsome bobo'sJust thinking what they will be thinking and feel if they see this picture.If na me sha, 1 Like 1 Share

originals1:

how wish day were tall like dis



They might not be where they are today They might not be where they are today 80 Likes 4 Shares

Nothing special about their new height cos they won't have been this popular. 24 Likes 1 Share





Unfortunately, they can only get tall with the help of the photoshop, there hope of getting tall is in another life WowUnfortunately, they can only get tall with the help of the photoshop, there hope of getting tall is in another life





Na wa for these Photoshop guys.

Thy perform 'miracles'

Tomorrow now we'd see a picture of a healthy Buhari. Na wa for these Photoshop guys.Thy perform 'miracles'Tomorrow now we'd see a picture of a healthy Buhari. 18 Likes 1 Share







Lwtmb4h Lwtmb4h

Paw paw fine for e own, Akin b like kenya pesin see d blaq hand

typing...........................

God has a reason for making them that way, without their height and hilarious nature, i doubt if they'll be known.

To me d picture doesn't even fit them still. Looks awkward and weird. 4 Likes

Hian! The small faces are still inherent 1 Like 1 Share

Guys: Here are 4 Places You Must Never Touch in a Lady’s Body!







So here’s my list on the places a man should never touch on a woman’s body along with the worst times to do it. Because I’m not saying these places should never be touched, I’m saying they shouldn’t be touched in certain scenarios. Men, you need to be astute.



I know, it’s hard sometimes. But here are they



1. The Tip when other things are going on with our body.



Avoid Tip pinching when they are buubs feeding or about to have our pe... So here’s my list on the places a man should never touch on a woman’s body along with the worst times to do it. Because I’m not saying these places should never be touched, I’m saying they shouldn’t be touched in certain scenarios. Men, you need to be astute.I know, it’s hard sometimes. But here are theyAvoid Tip pinching when they are buubs feeding or about to have our pe... 2 Likes 1 Share

tallness no fit dem

OrestesDante:

Na die!!! The light guy is short still.





But these guys look cool with their attached legs.

They look better in their short nature than this They look better in their short nature than this

who tallness Don EP?what have you all achieved with una tallness..how much do u have as your account balance,what type of building are u living in,na rent u dey pay abi u build the house wey u dey live,na marwa ,keke napep or bus u dey carry up and down abi u Don buy car..the only tin u av pass dem na prick..no be sey u go even Live longer than them 1 Like

Chai!

guy just try but e edit am well

I hope my baby is seeing that AKI shoe since she's confused on what to get me on my birthday

leoweblinkblog:

Guys: Here are 4 Places You Must Never Touch in a Lady’s Body!







So here’s my list on the places a man should never touch on a woman’s body along with the worst times to do it. Because I’m not saying these places should never be touched, I’m saying they shouldn’t be touched in certain scenarios. Men, you need to be astute.



I know, it’s hard sometimes. But here are they



1. The Tip when other things are going on with our body.



Avoid Tip pinching when they are buubs feeding or about to have our pe...

if i slap u if i slap u 23 Likes 1 Share

Izalie

Tallness no fit them sef

If they were taller, their faces would have been older

This is a dream that can never come true, but kudos to the person that Photoshop it

Love those jackets



If I get money I go buy more Gucci pass hushppuppi



Money I need you 1 Like

Photoshoppers

truth b told they might not have been dis popular and rich...wats d essence of having height without being a voice in ur lifetime...even dem sef no go wan height without d kind money and fame dem get now...but d one on white trouser make sense for d height tho... nice Photoshop 2 Likes

Still looks comic