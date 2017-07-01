₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by TriumphJohnson(m): 8:49pm
Nollywood Comic Actors, Chinedu Ikedezie and Osita Iheme aka Aki and Paw are tall in this trending photo.
Let us appreciate the greatness of Photoshop.
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by adetoroamos(m): 8:51pm
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by OrestesDante: 8:53pm
Na die!!! The light guy is short still.
But these guys look cool with their attached legs.
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by originals1(m): 8:56pm
how wish day were tall like dis
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by Ajewealth123(m): 9:07pm
TriumphJohnson:wow and he for remain small make dem make sense.
Cute tall handsome bobo's
Just thinking what they will be thinking and feel if they see this picture.
If na me sha,
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by jessejunior(m): 9:17pm
originals1:
They might not be where they are today
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by HottestFire: 9:18pm
Nothing special about their new height cos they won't have been this popular.
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by Rilwayne001: 10:31pm
Wow
Unfortunately, they can only get tall with the help of the photoshop, there hope of getting tall is in another life
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by NwaAmaikpe: 10:31pm
Na wa for these Photoshop guys.
Thy perform 'miracles'
Tomorrow now we'd see a picture of a healthy Buhari.
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by barackodam: 10:32pm
Lwtmb4h
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by klassykute(m): 10:32pm
Paw paw fine for e own, Akin b like kenya pesin see d blaq hand
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by slawomir: 10:32pm
typing...........................
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by thoollz: 10:32pm
God has a reason for making them that way, without their height and hilarious nature, i doubt if they'll be known.
To me d picture doesn't even fit them still. Looks awkward and weird.
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by DJEhimond(m): 10:33pm
Hian! The small faces are still inherent
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by leoweblinkblog(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by oshe11(m): 10:33pm
tallness no fit dem
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by Bugatie(m): 10:34pm
OrestesDante:
They look better in their short nature than this
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by OMOTOWO(m): 10:34pm
who tallness Don EP?what have you all achieved with una tallness..how much do u have as your account balance,what type of building are u living in,na rent u dey pay abi u build the house wey u dey live,na marwa ,keke napep or bus u dey carry up and down abi u Don buy car..the only tin u av pass dem na prick..no be sey u go even Live longer than them
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by CzarChris(m): 10:34pm
Chai!
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by Kennitrust: 10:34pm
guy just try but e edit am well
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by Sammypope4all(m): 10:34pm
I hope my baby is seeing that AKI shoe since she's confused on what to get me on my birthday
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by klassykute(m): 10:34pm
leoweblinkblog:if i slap u
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by keypad1: 10:34pm
Izalie
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by Orpe7(m): 10:35pm
Tallness no fit them sef
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by princeofpeace22(m): 10:35pm
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by xynerise(m): 10:35pm
If they were taller, their faces would have been older
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by greatmutt64(f): 10:35pm
This is a dream that can never come true, but kudos to the person that Photoshop it
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by maxiuc(m): 10:35pm
Love those jackets
If I get money I go buy more Gucci pass hushppuppi
Money I need you
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by samijay8(m): 10:36pm
Photoshoppers
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by yungbillionaire(m): 10:36pm
truth b told they might not have been dis popular and rich...wats d essence of having height without being a voice in ur lifetime...even dem sef no go wan height without d kind money and fame dem get now...but d one on white trouser make sense for d height tho... nice Photoshop
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by Dronedude(m): 10:36pm
Still looks comic
|Re: Trending Picture Of Tall Aki And Pawpaw by pythonkid: 10:36pm
thier heads still got trapped in childhood SMH
