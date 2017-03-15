



Recall, Stephanie Otobo during her media conference claimed that Daniella is an ex-girlfriend of Apostle Suleiman and they once had party with an unknown lady (see here)… and then Sahara Reporters revealed that Daniella’s Car and Mansion was bought by the Apostle.



Now, Daniella in reactions to all these allegations has said her silence is golden, as she was instructed by lawyers not to mum a word.



Read Below what she said:



In adherence to my lawyers counsels, I have been mute since I read some funny fallacies.. My lawyers will do the talking.. But for sure a lot of people will go down for getting my name involved in something I had no business with. So be careful about what you say or write. My been mute is for legal reasons!! #MYCASEISDIFFERENT #GODOVEREVERYTHING



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRo7XWIFO78Yvw-Dakh1uI--AToT3OccZQgUog0/





