|Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Factfinder1(f): 7:32am
Nollywood Actress, Daniella Okeke has finally broken her silence after she was rubbed into the Apostle Suleiman Sex Scandal.
Recall, Stephanie Otobo during her media conference claimed that Daniella is an ex-girlfriend of Apostle Suleiman and they once had party with an unknown lady (see here)… and then Sahara Reporters revealed that Daniella’s Car and Mansion was bought by the Apostle.
Now, Daniella in reactions to all these allegations has said her silence is golden, as she was instructed by lawyers not to mum a word.
Read Below what she said:
In adherence to my lawyers counsels, I have been mute since I read some funny fallacies.. My lawyers will do the talking.. But for sure a lot of people will go down for getting my name involved in something I had no business with. So be careful about what you say or write. My been mute is for legal reasons!! #MYCASEISDIFFERENT #GODOVEREVERYTHING
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRo7XWIFO78Yvw-Dakh1uI--AToT3OccZQgUog0/
http://ogashub.com.ng/daniella-okeke-finally-breaks-her-silence-reacts-to-apostle-suleiman-sex-scandal/
7 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by danielicon(m): 7:37am
Gram!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by jchioma: 7:39am
yanga de sleep, trouble go wake am.
6 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by donweasley(m): 7:39am
Oya make we start
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by dammytosh: 7:39am
Nice Strategy.
That is how to handle it. Especially when u dnt know what they will bring next as evidence. The shhit eating stuff is still there.
The car on instagram was a big blow. So my dear keep forming your lawyers are working on it.
Not saying much will make people forget your name with time. No lawyer is doing anything.
Not the childish way Apostle handled it. Threatening everybody with hell fire
151 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Asek1(m): 7:40am
We have heard
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Factfinder1(f): 7:47am
Mynd44
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by datyrone(m): 7:48am
winners slogan again....
4 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Wackyrichy(m): 7:53am
Oya, u self talk ur own
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by nikkypearl(f): 7:56am
make God out every perpetrator of evil to shame!
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Smallville10(m): 8:03am
Where are d world's dumbest people, they should come and say something stupid as usual.
Dis lady get brains, otonbo is in trouble
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by carzola(m): 8:07am
Apostle fuckfuckMan.
Your doom is now.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by dannybomb(m): 8:11am
#mycaseisdifferent!! am dumbfounded
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by angelTI(f): 8:28am
poo eater
Silence is golden ko, silence is golden ni
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Jode(m): 8:29am
Oga mod dat ban my account,with d aid of a well labelled diagram showing details please explain my offense and the reason for the ban...OYA.
10 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Lukmann1: 8:35am
Another suleman thread, it is no long funny but bored to us plz.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by colitin: 8:35am
danielicon:
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by LoremIpsum: 8:35am
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Alleviating: 8:35am
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by ozohtony: 8:36am
.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by JustinSlayer69: 8:36am
Apostle Sule...BringBackMyTithes!
I no ask you to invest am in Bakassi LGA!
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Ra88: 8:36am
X
4 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Young03: 8:37am
The long awaiting story is here
let me relax n read
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Millz404(m): 8:37am
My friend sharrap ur mouth deir.... Fuckaholic
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by virus05(m): 8:37am
Den wetin come dey do obobo abi otobo
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by dahunsy(m): 8:37am
Coughs**** clears throat# after bin ban 4 more dan a month now, @m also forced to seek legal actions against seun of nairaland and his puppets
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by divicoded: 8:37am
She should also please tell us the source of her income to clear this mess
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by deb303(f): 8:37am
you owe nobody any explanation jare
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by HAH: 8:38am
So she is confirming stephanie was suleimans girlfriend
What an apostle
6 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Handsomebeing(m): 8:38am
Your lawyer too should tell us how you've been able to afford The luxury life you've been living.
11 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by DWJOBScom(m): 8:38am
and the story gets louder and louder
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal by Flexherbal(m): 8:38am
"But for sure a lot of people will go down for getting my name involved in something I had no business with. So be careful about what you say or write."
We do not know who to believe anymore!
1 Like
