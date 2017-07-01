Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / See The Ultimate Garages For Exotic Cars (6295 Views)

So you've done well for yourself. Whatever career you've chosen, there's now plenty of bank rolling in and it's more than enough for you to buy all of the things you dreamt about for years.



And after you bought your dream car (or cars), it'll be time to build a proper garage for them because, well, you can. To help give you some ideas, we've compiled a photo gallery of some of the best garages ever built. Have some of these owners gone just a bit overboard? Totally, but that's the whole point.



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/07/see-ultimate-garages-for-exotic-cars.html





Which one of these do you want? See more here...Which one of these do you want? 1 Like

the 7th one tho... extra dope! 2 Likes

Yup!

how can you





Instead of acquiring these stale cars just for show off, I'd rather invest in goldmines and make more.. Not only will I be happy and fulfilled.. Through that, I affect the lives around me.



Reason like an entrepreneur, not like a little lad.



visit You think having millions of cars in your garage depict your worth? Nah.. it shows how fishy your brain is, your generation might have to suffer for it. No matter how rich you are, acquiring tons of liabilities is gonna make you poor overnight. Read about billionaires who ended up poor.. Read about those who never knew the rules of money and see how they ended in oblivion.Instead of acquiring these stale cars just for show off, I'd rather invest in goldmines and make more.. Not only will I be happy and fulfilled.. Through that, I affect the lives around me.Reason like an entrepreneur, not like a little lad.visit www.entmirror.com let's talk business. 2 Likes





Toys collection for the likes of Abramovich, too much money. 6 Likes

It is a wa

Amadioha FALL on Poverty!!!make person talk vanity for here,then Poverty Fall on that person!!

Na Guide to Success I need

Personally I perfer Mercedes-Benz ....latex range..and BMW to all this expensive one door

They are all cool...love the last one tho

Na topic be this.... For this early Monday morning... Who this topic help now. 1 Like 1 Share

Nice

In 9ice voice Living Things...

The last one looks simple and moderate.

...

God abeg just bless me now.... i think am ready nlw

The 1st one look more doper...

God abeg just bless me now.... i think am ready nw

See better machine



See dope RIDE..



Eleda Maa Sun

They luk lik toys In the first pic, re those real carsThey luk lik toys

Ain't that a Ferrari logo behind those Lambos?

Hard seeing some of these as garages. They're more like showrooms. 1 Like

I will have all when am become the President of Nigeria!

Will soon build mine. #Oluwa Keep Blessing My Hustle.

Nairaland is losing it, we never see food chop for 9ja nah exotic cars garage we dey see... buhari is a mad dog

silent10:

In the first pic, re those real cars They luk lik toys Classics Classics

Oluwa!!! Chai! Oluwa, you've really blessed me o, I can never deny that! Mana, just add this one to the list Lord, biko zia nụ.

Mine will be better than this

HenryDion:

You think having millions of cars in your garage depict your worth? Nah.. it shows how fishy your brain is, your generation might have to suffer for it. No matter how rich you are, acquiring tons of liabilities is gonna make you poor overnight. Read about billionaires who ended up poor.. Read about those who never knew the rules of money and see how they ended in oblivion.



Instead of acquiring these stale cars just for show off, I'd rather invest in goldmines and make more.. Not only will I be happy and fulfilled.. Through that, I affect the lives around me.



Reason like an entrepreneur, not like a little lad.



visit www.entmirror.com let's talk business. Oga keep quiet. Everytime u broke ppl always hv an opinion on how others should spend their money. Go and become a billonaire and buy only Keke so we can learn how to save money like u. Nonsense 6 Likes