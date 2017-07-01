₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,842,181 members, 3,664,808 topics. Date: Tuesday, 18 July 2017 at 12:27 AM

Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual - Car Talk - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual (10191 Views)

See The Ultimate Garages For Exotic Cars / When Your Exotic Ride Is About To Be Kazeemed!!!! / My Car Has Been Packed For 4 Months- What To Do Before Starting It Up Again (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by JamieNaija(m): 10:34pm On Jul 17
Celebrity Designer, Yomi Casual shared a picture online of a Chevrolet Camaro and a Range Rover parked in an outdated building and he asked us to caption it.

For me, It's "The fake G boys that flaunts millions in clubs but hates to take care of their parents, only to show up during festive periods"

Share yours!

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/trending-picture-of-exotic-cars-packed.html

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Jostico: 10:36pm On Jul 17
after seeing this, sleep dey catch me.

5 Likes

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Stooi76(m): 10:36pm On Jul 17
Na WA ooo
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Tolexander: 10:39pm On Jul 17
Ok
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Tolexander: 10:42pm On Jul 17
Na the Yahoo plus boys wey come to see dem Alfa to renew dem jazz.

Na that kind house dem Alfa dey live.

79 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by auntysimbiat(f): 10:42pm On Jul 17
Na xo... Y Y

1 Like

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by sleeknick: 10:52pm On Jul 17
Somebody cannot park car in peace again

7 Likes

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by SalamRushdie: 10:54pm On Jul 17
That blue Camaro belong to yomi casual so he should caption the pic himself

1 Like

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by emeijeh(m): 11:02pm On Jul 17
Dem Don wash jeans taya for that balcony

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by sunnysunny69(m): 11:20pm On Jul 17
The guy above might be right, yomi casual do have a Chevrolet Camaro. Maybe their family lives there, it's not strange as some rich people don't take care of their families.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by adonbilivit: 11:20pm On Jul 17
Living flashy lifestyle while your mama dey soak akamu


Lifted from Olamide's Bobo

3 Likes

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Talk2Bella(f): 11:20pm On Jul 17
undecided this wan weak me abeg
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by noupzy: 11:20pm On Jul 17
Blood money
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by tougiy: 11:21pm On Jul 17
Ok

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Talk2Bella(f): 11:21pm On Jul 17
that place looks like Ajamgbadi, AKA road white house bus STOL okokomaiko lagos

1 Like

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by bukynkwuenu: 11:21pm On Jul 17
a typical attitude of an average afonja......ride big car n spend big with zero investment

12 Likes

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Gabrielwilliams(m): 11:21pm On Jul 17
Hmm.. Doesn't add up... Cld b a babalawo's house. They came seeking more powers..
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by salford1: 11:22pm On Jul 17
seeing some of those cars on Nigerian roads sef is something...

2 Likes

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by soberdrunk(m): 11:22pm On Jul 17
........when you go to intimidate 'their father' in your old hood..... angry
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by ihatebuhari(f): 11:22pm On Jul 17
Africa............smh for people that lives in that poo hole
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by IamAirforce1: 11:22pm On Jul 17
That Camaro, Oh My God.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Leonbonapart(m): 11:22pm On Jul 17
Maybe na visitors
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by cristianisraeli: 11:22pm On Jul 17
shame!!!
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by conductor1c: 11:22pm On Jul 17
Typical Yoruba life. Don't be surprised this is hushpupi house where he lives with his parents and grandparents and 300 cousins. cheesy

14 Likes

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by ecoeco(m): 11:24pm On Jul 17
.


Caption shld b

WHEN YOU VISIT THAT UNCLE THAT SOLD YOUR FATHER'S LAND AND DIDN'T SEND YOU TO SCHOOL AS AN ORPHAN



#Eco99#

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by dingbang(m): 11:24pm On Jul 17
They started life in that house..
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by refiner(f): 11:24pm On Jul 17
Blood money car...is this kind that u dont get to help those related to u... undecided



Nollywood sha haa done more damage to my brain.. lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Billyonaire: 11:26pm On Jul 17
It is a car wash outlet.

What is wrong with you people ?

1 Like

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by liftedhigh: 11:26pm On Jul 17
Cool
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by amuokuko: 11:26pm On Jul 17
The right caption would be;
Afonja Yahoo Boy...

1 Like

Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by solhenawo: 11:27pm On Jul 17
In Drakes voice....started from the bottom...now we're here.
That's where it all started.
Team# grass to GRACE.
Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by IJOBA2: 11:27pm On Jul 17
Tolexander:
Na the Yahoo plus boys wey come to see dem Alfa to renew dem jazz.

Na that kind house dem Alfa dey live.
EXPERIENCE THEY SAY, IS THE BEST TEACHER. ALHAJI TOLEX I HAIL THE grin

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Speed Limiting Device Vendors Can Create 2m Jobs — Vendors / A Food For Thought Before Buying Naija Used Car / 10 Tips For Driving Safely Around Large Trucks Or Buses

Viewing this topic: Lilcentt(f), JamieNaija(m), gudluckgreat(m), babsir(m), koligs, horhizah(f), Bugos4real(m), pat4all(m), benjichuks(m), marcelifeh, goodlifehyd(m), icejoel(m), idnoble007(m), ricki, twaintoy(f), Tochytee(m), humberjade, pejuhazel, epospiky(m), NubianX, abitex577(m), alyarmouk(m), pxjosh(m), obailala(m), onyefin(m), loabb2(m), femsuper, kenx1(m), Blanc8(m), Romeo3(m), baski92(m), FengChui(m), kcteddy18(m), Talenteuex05, Wealth7(m), connectpoint, Snoopyjaga(m), AleAirHub(m), MichaelSokoto(m), Chukky86, estineola, consultancy(m), Yeezyayo(m), macbernard, hitan(m), Ebubemg(m), tern, Frankbaro(m), irondome, Emmysky(m), topnotch760, xjiggy, Hadone(m), xandeross(m), EzeCanada, ErnyyBobo, noxy1962(m), anthonypeters(m), Bigromeo(m), Iamsheye(m), SirLegal(m), masperano(m), Htop, afanda(m), Talk2Bella(f), iheanyi40(m) and 115 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.