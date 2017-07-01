Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual (10191 Views)

For me, It's "The fake G boys that flaunts millions in clubs but hates to take care of their parents, only to show up during festive periods"



Share yours!



after seeing this, sleep dey catch me. 5 Likes

Na the Yahoo plus boys wey come to see dem Alfa to renew dem jazz.



Na that kind house dem Alfa dey live. 79 Likes 2 Shares

Somebody cannot park car in peace again 7 Likes

That blue Camaro belong to yomi casual so he should caption the pic himself 1 Like

Dem Don wash jeans taya for that balcony



The guy above might be right, yomi casual do have a Chevrolet Camaro. Maybe their family lives there, it's not strange as some rich people don't take care of their families. 6 Likes 1 Share

Living flashy lifestyle while your mama dey soak akamu





Lifted from Olamide's Bobo 3 Likes

that place looks like Ajamgbadi, AKA road white house bus STOL okokomaiko lagos 1 Like

a typical attitude of an average afonja......ride big car n spend big with zero investment 12 Likes

Hmm.. Doesn't add up... Cld b a babalawo's house. They came seeking more powers..

seeing some of those cars on Nigerian roads sef is something... 2 Likes

........when you go to intimidate 'their father' in your old hood.....

That Camaro, Oh My God. 5 Likes 1 Share

Typical Yoruba life. Don't be surprised this is hushpupi house where he lives with his parents and grandparents and 300 cousins. 14 Likes

WHEN YOU VISIT THAT UNCLE THAT SOLD YOUR FATHER'S LAND AND DIDN'T SEND YOU TO SCHOOL AS AN ORPHAN







#Eco99# 6 Likes 1 Share

They started life in that house..









Nollywood sha haa done more damage to my brain.. Blood money car...is this kind that u dont get to help those related to u...Nollywood sha haa done more damage to my brain.. 1 Like

It is a car wash outlet.



What is wrong with you people ? 1 Like

The right caption would be;

Afonja Yahoo Boy... 1 Like

In Drakes voice....started from the bottom...now we're here.

That's where it all started.

Team# grass to GRACE.