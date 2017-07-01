₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by JamieNaija(m): 10:34pm On Jul 17
Celebrity Designer, Yomi Casual shared a picture online of a Chevrolet Camaro and a Range Rover parked in an outdated building and he asked us to caption it.
For me, It's "The fake G boys that flaunts millions in clubs but hates to take care of their parents, only to show up during festive periods"
Share yours!
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/trending-picture-of-exotic-cars-packed.html
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Jostico: 10:36pm On Jul 17
after seeing this, sleep dey catch me.
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Stooi76(m): 10:36pm On Jul 17
Na WA ooo
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Tolexander: 10:39pm On Jul 17
Ok
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Tolexander: 10:42pm On Jul 17
Na the Yahoo plus boys wey come to see dem Alfa to renew dem jazz.
Na that kind house dem Alfa dey live.
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by auntysimbiat(f): 10:42pm On Jul 17
Na xo... Y Y
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by sleeknick: 10:52pm On Jul 17
Somebody cannot park car in peace again
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by SalamRushdie: 10:54pm On Jul 17
That blue Camaro belong to yomi casual so he should caption the pic himself
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by emeijeh(m): 11:02pm On Jul 17
Dem Don wash jeans taya for that balcony
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by sunnysunny69(m): 11:20pm On Jul 17
The guy above might be right, yomi casual do have a Chevrolet Camaro. Maybe their family lives there, it's not strange as some rich people don't take care of their families.
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by adonbilivit: 11:20pm On Jul 17
Living flashy lifestyle while your mama dey soak akamu
Lifted from Olamide's Bobo
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Talk2Bella(f): 11:20pm On Jul 17
this wan weak me abeg
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by noupzy: 11:20pm On Jul 17
Blood money
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by tougiy: 11:21pm On Jul 17
Ok
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Talk2Bella(f): 11:21pm On Jul 17
that place looks like Ajamgbadi, AKA road white house bus STOL okokomaiko lagos
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by bukynkwuenu: 11:21pm On Jul 17
a typical attitude of an average afonja......ride big car n spend big with zero investment
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Gabrielwilliams(m): 11:21pm On Jul 17
Hmm.. Doesn't add up... Cld b a babalawo's house. They came seeking more powers..
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by salford1: 11:22pm On Jul 17
seeing some of those cars on Nigerian roads sef is something...
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by soberdrunk(m): 11:22pm On Jul 17
........when you go to intimidate 'their father' in your old hood.....
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by ihatebuhari(f): 11:22pm On Jul 17
Africa............smh for people that lives in that poo hole
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by IamAirforce1: 11:22pm On Jul 17
That Camaro, Oh My God.
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Leonbonapart(m): 11:22pm On Jul 17
Maybe na visitors
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by cristianisraeli: 11:22pm On Jul 17
shame!!!
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by conductor1c: 11:22pm On Jul 17
Typical Yoruba life. Don't be surprised this is hushpupi house where he lives with his parents and grandparents and 300 cousins.
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by ecoeco(m): 11:24pm On Jul 17
.
Caption shld b
WHEN YOU VISIT THAT UNCLE THAT SOLD YOUR FATHER'S LAND AND DIDN'T SEND YOU TO SCHOOL AS AN ORPHAN
#Eco99#
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by dingbang(m): 11:24pm On Jul 17
They started life in that house..
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by refiner(f): 11:24pm On Jul 17
Blood money car...is this kind that u dont get to help those related to u...
Nollywood sha haa done more damage to my brain..
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by Billyonaire: 11:26pm On Jul 17
It is a car wash outlet.
What is wrong with you people ?
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by liftedhigh: 11:26pm On Jul 17
Cool
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by amuokuko: 11:26pm On Jul 17
The right caption would be;
Afonja Yahoo Boy...
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by solhenawo: 11:27pm On Jul 17
In Drakes voice....started from the bottom...now we're here.
That's where it all started.
Team# grass to GRACE.
|Re: Exotic Cars Packed In An Old House. Photo Shared By Yomi Casual by IJOBA2: 11:27pm On Jul 17
Tolexander:EXPERIENCE THEY SAY, IS THE BEST TEACHER. ALHAJI TOLEX I HAIL THE
