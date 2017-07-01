₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by Jajayi: 2:27am
Two Children - a 10-Year-Old Boy and a 7-Year-Old Girl - have been declared missing in Ikorodu, Lagos. Ridwan (boy) and Nimata (girl) reportedly left their house on Saturday and did not return home.
Read what was shared online below;
Pls we are looking for Ridwan and nimata they left house from yesterday evening without any reason we have make report in all the police station in ikorodu we haven't not find any solution pls Abdulrasheed fatuga help us spread this news, the boy is ten years old while the girl is seven years old, please help us share it as u are reading till will get them may almighty Allah bless you all. Ikorodu onibaje ooooooo
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by Jajayi: 2:28am
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by mmafhew(m): 2:49am
As long as they are alive, God will lead them home
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by freakthingz(m): 2:54am
Anytime I hear Ikorodu my body dey cold
Let them be found healthy and well soon
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by Lanretoye(m): 3:35am
I wonder if that ikorodu is a part of Lagos.
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by pussyeater: 4:00am
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by strangest(m): 4:36am
They need to put roadblock around Ogun state
I pray that this be found
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by sirfee(m): 4:39am
Ikorodu of all places...some parents are too reckless.They should take the right steps before it is too late.
They are still alive,nothing would happen to them.............
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by OrestesDante: 4:47am
Acne or pimple whatever you call yourself. Can't you just comment sensibly?
Two children are lost isn't that sorrowful?
Or is it your thirst for "likes" that is making you senseless?
Remember you will become a parent one day if you're currently not now at least you have a family.
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by raker300: 5:35am
Am sorry to say this but they might be dead now
Afonjas won't miss an opportunity to mine skulls of innocents
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by potbelly(m): 6:50am
With all the atrocities happening in ikorodu, they still let these kids go out on their own...
The parents deserve this...
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by veekid(m): 9:19am
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by tolexy007(m): 9:19am
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by SageTravels: 9:19am
Badoo Take over
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by virus05(m): 9:19am
U sure say badoo neva cary dem.. lol
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by aleeyus(m): 9:20am
Hope y'll be back soon
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by itiswellandwell: 9:20am
They would be found by his grace.
They would be found by his grace.
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by slawomir: 9:21am
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by thoollz: 9:21am
Ikorodu na red hot zone. May God protect those kids and return them back to their parents.
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by naijaboiy: 9:22am
With the stories going round this is the "wrongest" of times to let your kids go missing in ikorodu of all places.
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by FrostGiant: 9:22am
Its badoo...
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by keypad1: 9:22am
Check oba shrine....ritual things......head miners yaff do their work
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by Dutchey(m): 9:23am
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by davillian(m): 9:25am
Hmmmm ikorodu again.
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 9:25am
Ikorodu!He that keepth them will not sleep/slumber
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by kingthreatz: 9:26am
God bring them home in Jesus name.
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by rachaeladiya(f): 9:26am
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by Freiden(m): 9:27am
IKORODU THE LAND OF PURE EVIL.
|Re: Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House In Ikorodu, Lagos (Pics) by Sniper12: 9:28am
ikorodu of all places abeg
