Pls we are looking for Ridwan and nimata they left house from yesterday evening without any reason we have make report in all the police station in ikorodu we haven't not find any solution pls Abdulrasheed fatuga help us spread this news, the boy is ten years old while the girl is seven years old, please help us share it as u are reading till will get them may almighty Allah bless you all. Ikorodu onibaje ooooooo



Two Children - a 10-Year-Old Boy and a 7-Year-Old Girl - have been declared missing in Ikorodu, Lagos. Ridwan (boy) and Nimata (girl) reportedly left their house on Saturday and did not return home.

As long as they are alive, God will lead them home 7 Likes 1 Share

Anytime I hear Ikorodu my body dey cold





Let them be found healthy and well soon 16 Likes

I wonder if that ikorodu is a part of Lagos. 3 Likes

The parents better bid them farewell and start preparing for another baby.



Afonja region is the worst place to search for a missing kid considering their sophistication in ritualism Maybe your useless flatino brothers from the ipob land kidnapped them. Maybe your useless flatino brothers from the ipob land kidnapped them. 7 Likes

They need to put roadblock around Ogun state



I pray that this be found

Ikorodu of all places...some parents are too reckless.They should take the right steps before it is too late.





They are still alive,nothing would happen to them............. 3 Likes

Acne or pimple whatever you call yourself. Can't you just comment sensibly?



Two children are lost isn't that sorrowful?



Or is it your thirst for "likes" that is making you senseless?

Remember you will become a parent one day if you're currently not now at least you have a family. Acne or pimple whatever you call yourself. Can't you just comment sensibly?Two children are lost isn't that sorrowful?Or is it your thirst for "likes" that is making you senseless?Remember you will become a parent one day if you're currently not now at least you have a family. 11 Likes 1 Share

Am sorry to say this but they might be dead now



Afonjas won't miss an opportunity to mine skulls of innocents 1 Like 1 Share



The parents deserve this... With all the atrocities happening in ikorodu, they still let these kids go out on their own...The parents deserve this... 5 Likes

Hope y'll be back soon 1 Like

They would be found by his grace.



Ikorodu na red hot zone. May God protect those kids and return them back to their parents.

With the stories going round this is the "wrongest" of times to let your kids go missing in ikorodu of all places. 1 Like

Its badoo...

Check oba shrine....ritual things......head miners yaff do their work 1 Like

Hmmmm ikorodu again.

Ikorodu!He that keepth them will not sleep/slumber Ikorodu!He that keepth them will not sleep/slumber 3 Likes

God bring them home in Jesus name. 1 Like



IKORODU THE LAND OF PURE EVIL.