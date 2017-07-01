₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by CastedDude: 3:57am
A young man met his untimely end yesterday following a fatal accident with a Power Bike in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital. According to reports, the bike rider threw caution to the wind - as he rode the power bike with speed on a highway before crashing to his death and also killing the young man who was trying to cross the road.
The young man's stomach burst open with his intestines coming out after the horrific accident. May their souls rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/young-man-crashes-death-fatal-accident-power-bike-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by CastedDude: 3:59am
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Emperorone(m): 4:00am
Rip to the dead.... Always think safety first
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Sharming95(m): 4:13am
Ina lilahi.....shai RIP...c d large intestine and small intestine
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by EricBloodAxe: 4:19am
He needed to get to the other side speedily so he took the power bike route...am sure he got there on time.
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by fuckerstard: 4:36am
RIP MEHN. NA SOMETHING GO KILL MAN.
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by ORACLE1975(m): 5:45am
R I P
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by sarrki(m): 5:50am
All this tragedy story
The ops should try and put key learning to it
Like be kitted whenever on bike stuffs like that
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by BabaRamota1980: 5:58am
Powerbike (also called Ninjabikes) are for showing off...you cruise and show off your swag. They are not racebikes, they do not have the weight ratio needed for tearing through the air at fast speed due to their drag coefficient, as such the risk increases exponentially with additional squeeze of the throttle and combustion and their crash is always fatal.
If you plan on racing your bike, first thing first, take it to an experienced bike shop to give it additional weight and bring balance and torque at speeds over 100km/h.
Remember, its safer to cruise your bike than it is to race it.
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by segebase(m): 6:23am
That y they say SAFETY FIRST
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by TarOrfeek: 6:30am
One idiot took another man, without his say in the matter. God save us from roaming idiots.
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by GeneralOjukwu: 8:28am
Both of them weren't cautious but I blame the rider more.
There's only one life...must be jealously guarded.
The rider should go to jail for manslaughter but am sure the family would be given a paltry amount and coerced not to pursue the case further.
Modified - if both are truly dead, the rider killed someone with his recklessness.
RIP to them
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by itiswellandwell: 8:29am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by nrexzy(m): 8:29am
Rip to him
Speed kills
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Pavore9: 8:30am
Sad.
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by FTbomb(m): 8:30am
i can only see the unfortunate jaywalker...what about the biker himself who the op claims died too?
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Freethought(m): 8:30am
EricBloodAxe:
Savage
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by BornAgainMay: 8:30am
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by DuruCee: 8:31am
But some ppl get mind sha. To dey look this kind thing live.
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Freethought(m): 8:31am
How the fork will you jump on a power bike without proper kit?! Expecially with nigerian roads.... Chai!!!
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by kelvine(m): 8:32am
Watch this real life video on something that would have been an accident but God made it safe.
Video by me, subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2eEik94EIw
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 8:32am
ok
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Evaberry(f): 8:32am
...
why all these bad news on my birthday
I said I wasn't going to insult anyone since its my day but my eye has been twitching ah the stupidity of some individuals I keep reading about
honestly this guy deserved to die... Rubbish
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by infogenius(m): 8:33am
It is well.
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:33am
Bike looks like it can be fixed.
Just a few parts and, presto! Good as new!
The guy obviously is totaled. Gone.
I hope some guy men will learn from this.
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by OzamaKEE: 8:33am
Rest on
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by amosgaladima(m): 8:34am
RIP, power bike are fast, make sure you check left and right next time
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by godonzoki(m): 8:34am
The spirit of speed behind power bike needs to be arrested by TB Joshua
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Antoeni(m): 8:34am
Jst like dat, power bik3 fall on him, rip
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by SUNDICOS: 8:34am
Where is the bike man?
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:34am
That bike man is an idiot and should rot in hell I guess he was probably high.
Rest in peace to the young man he cut his life short and brought sorrow to his family.
Does Nigerian roads look like roads for power bikes
|Re: Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS by Chris100: 8:35am
Too bad. Safety first.
