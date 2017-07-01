Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Young Man Crushed To Death After Fatal Accident With A Power Bike. Graphic PICS (14503 Views)

Man Crushed Beyond Recognition In Orile, Lagos (Graphic Photos) / Woman Survived This Ghastly Accident With Just A Scratched Toe / Man Dies After Fatal Accident In Imo, Corpse Remains Unidentified. Graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The young man's stomach burst open with his intestines coming out after the horrific accident. May their souls rest in peace.



Source; A young man met his untimely end yesterday following a fatal accident with a Power Bike in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital. According to reports, the bike rider threw caution to the wind - as he rode the power bike with speed on a highway before crashing to his death and also killing the young man who was trying to cross the road.The young man's stomach burst open with his intestines coming out after the horrific accident. May their souls rest in peace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/young-man-crashes-death-fatal-accident-power-bike-graphic-photos.html 1 Like 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

Rip to the dead.... Always think safety first 1 Like

Ina lilahi.....shai RIP...c d large intestine and small intestine 2 Likes

He needed to get to the other side speedily so he took the power bike route...am sure he got there on time. 10 Likes

RIP MEHN. NA SOMETHING GO KILL MAN. 1 Like

R I P

All this tragedy story



The ops should try and put key learning to it



Like be kitted whenever on bike stuffs like that 4 Likes

Powerbike (also called Ninjabikes) are for showing off...you cruise and show off your swag. They are not racebikes, they do not have the weight ratio needed for tearing through the air at fast speed due to their drag coefficient, as such the risk increases exponentially with additional squeeze of the throttle and combustion and their crash is always fatal.



If you plan on racing your bike, first thing first, take it to an experienced bike shop to give it additional weight and bring balance and torque at speeds over 100km/h.



Remember, its safer to cruise your bike than it is to race it. 34 Likes

That y they say SAFETY FIRST

One idiot took another man, without his say in the matter. God save us from roaming idiots. 11 Likes

Both of them weren't cautious but I blame the rider more.



There's only one life...must be jealously guarded.



The rider should go to jail for manslaughter but am sure the family would be given a paltry amount and coerced not to pursue the case further.



Modified - if both are truly dead, the rider killed someone with his recklessness.



RIP to them 2 Likes

Hmmmmm

Rip to him





Speed kills

Sad.

i can only see the unfortunate jaywalker...what about the biker himself who the op claims died too?

EricBloodAxe:

He needed to get to the other side speedily so he took the power bike route...am sure he got there on time.

Savage Savage

But some ppl get mind sha. To dey look this kind thing live.

How the fork will you jump on a power bike without proper kit?! Expecially with nigerian roads.... Chai!!!



Video by me, subscribe.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2eEik94EIw Watch this real life video on something that would have been an accident but God made it safe.Video by me, subscribe.

ok

...



why all these bad news on my birthday

I said I wasn't going to insult anyone since its my day but my eye has been twitching ah the stupidity of some individuals I keep reading about

honestly this guy deserved to die... Rubbish 2 Likes

It is well. 1 Like

Bike looks like it can be fixed.

Just a few parts and, presto! Good as new!



The guy obviously is totaled. Gone.



I hope some guy men will learn from this. 1 Like

Rest on

RIP, power bike are fast, make sure you check left and right next time

The spirit of speed behind power bike needs to be arrested by TB Joshua

Jst like dat, power bik3 fall on him, rip

Where is the bike man?

That bike man is an idiot and should rot in hell I guess he was probably high.

Rest in peace to the young man he cut his life short and brought sorrow to his family.

Does Nigerian roads look like roads for power bikes 1 Like