6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by Naijabash(m): 6:57am
Consider Unpaid Internships or Volunteer WorkIt might be difficult, but if you find that you can’t get a paid full-time job, you can apply to firms for unpaid internships or NGOs for volunteer work. Companies and NGOs will most likely yield to this and offer you an internship position which can help you gain some experience rather than just sitting idle. The experience gained can then qualify you for a higher level position when you decide to end the internship and return to the job market to continue your search. In some cases, for unpaid internships, if the company is impressed with your work as an intern, they can offer you a paid and more permanent position in the firm. Internships and volunteer work are great ways to get your foot in the door at a company or firm and learn some new skills, as well as gain some experience in the process.
Consider Selling Crafts or Offering Your Services
If you’re a crafty person (you like to make and invent things), you can try to sell some of your crafts. There are many online platforms, as well local craft fairs, that support this and if the patronage is good, you can actually turn it into a business. The same thing also applies to services. You can try to find work doing various tasks that you are either skilled at or passionate about. If the reception is also good and patronage is reasonably high, you can begin to advertise your services and make it a business. If the business continues to do well, you can also consider searching for entrepreneurial development initiatives and apply to them to help fund and grow your business in the long run. Bank loans are also another alternative, if you prefer.
Network
Networking can be a bit difficult, but thankfully it can be learned and can be very useful in helping secure a job. So, do the best you can to attend events that offer networking opportunities. Work on selling yourself appropriately at these events because networking remains one of the best ways to meet new people and get new leads. Also, be sure to ‘spruce’ your online presence and ensure it is up-to-date, professional and easily accessible to recruiters and other individuals that are or could be vital to your job search.
Consider Other Industries
If you’ve tried and failed to find a job in the industry that you’re interested in, consider looking for jobs in other industries. It might not be exactly what you want, but it’s better than wallowing in frustration. Besides, you just might realize you actually enjoy this new career field and grow exponentially in it. You’ll never know until you give it a shot.
Review Your Resume
You might have made a mistake on your resume that turns recruiters off when they go through it. So, if you’re finding it hard to get a job, try reviewing your resume again. Check your resume for correct grammar and spelling, emphasize the results you achieved in your previous jobs, not just the activities you carried out, and write better cover letters. In addition, when you are eventually called in for an interview, learn to practice interviewing, research well about the company and be prepared to answer any question. Find ways to project confidence during interviews and to properly deal with instances where you might not know the answer to a question asked. Finally, just be positive, don’t let your frustrations come through and don’t undersell yourself – boldly state your accomplishment regardless of how small you think they are and give them good reasons why you’re the best fit for the job.
Don’t Stop Applying For Jobs
It might be frustrating but once you have reviewed your resume and you’re good to go, you should continue with your job applications. The best thing you can do to survive a period of unemployment is to apply for as many jobs as you can, and apply for them as well as you can. You can also consider applying for lower paying jobs in the meantime, just to get some money to help put food on your table until you have a breakthrough with the caliber of jobs you desire.
Continue Read more at Source: http://naijabizcom.com/2017/06/29/6-things-to-do-when-you-cant-get-a-job/
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by seunlayi(m): 6:57am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by Jamiubond009(m): 7:46am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by brightersms: 7:46am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by phransix2: 7:46am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by SexyNairalander(m): 7:46am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by Privated: 7:46am
A Great Advice for the youthful Nigerian Populace from a caring fellow. Although you did not approve that we could add our view, please kindly permit me to make an/some additions.
A. TO GRADUATES THAT HAVE FINISHED YOUTH SERVICE.
Please forget about pride and pretence and get your hands soiled productively to raise funds to;
1. Further your Education to Doctorate Level (If you think it's not necessary, check requirement for a Graduate Assistant Lecturer's Job now)
2. Learn to Develop and write a well articulated and internationally acceptable business plan or buy one for that business of your choice.
B. TO CURRENTLY SERVING CORP MEMBERS
1. If you missed those Entrepreneurship Lectures, I can assure you that you would pay for them so dearly and heavily in the nearest future. But there is a way now. Meet those who passionately attended such lectures and beg for a recap. You need those lectures as their are business niches inherent in them unknown even to the presenter/lecturer but would become visible to you if you learn and pray. Thank GOD later.
2. Use the BOI Loan option after the above.
After the identification of the business you want to venture into, look for those in your line of business and form a formidable force to apply for the above fund (which I heard is interest free now due to performance of the past beneficiaries, GOD Bless them) while signing an agreed terms of operation within yourselves in a Law Court. This brings about seriousness and Prudence to actualize the objectives of the company.
With the above and positive mind set backed by the Almighty, I foresee Progress rather than retrogression.
Do not forget to acquire Professional skills in ICT and Business (Financial and Economic Literacy Trainings)
NOTE: Not those 2-7 Days Trainings but those classified and exclusively practical classes with exquisite brainstorming sessions. They are quite expensive but they worth it if you are desirous of Positive Success through your youthful energy.
The Time to act is now.
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by HenryDion: 7:47am
Op Is still giving these unemployed hope.. I think it's time you brake the matrix and behold reality. The more you sit down on that couch, reviewing your CV.. Applying for non-existing jobs.. the more wretched you become. I've walked down that road and believe me, it's horrible. The good thing is, making money is the easiest thing, the problem is knowing the way..
If you're still scared of being the boss, then you're going to live the rest of your life in sadness and depression. Goldmines exist, the problem is, can you see it? can you tap into it. I never knew I will be preaching about entrepreneurship until I've made millions from it. I've retired and my aim now it to awake YOU to financial freedom.
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by pautex: 7:47am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by jashar(f): 7:48am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by BiafraBushBoy(m): 7:48am
Great...
But they are other jobs for job seekers...
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by lekubanti(m): 7:48am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by itiswellandwell: 7:49am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by kings09(m): 7:49am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by idreezbaba(m): 7:50am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by teamsynergy: 7:56am
motivational speakers will soon invade this thread..
nice one op...
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by infogenius(m): 7:57am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by eluquenson(m): 7:57am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by techmyles: 8:09am
HenryDion:
If everyone becomes entrepreneurs, who would work for the bosses.
What matrix lol. There is this delusion making round as though we all can be leaders all at once. Some are natural followers Nothing derogatory about it.
Just make the system fair and open so those who wish to own their craft can. While those who wish to work for others should.
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by grossintel(m): 8:21am
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by Alexbrain(m): 8:37am
Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by Benjom(m): 8:41am
Review Your CV... that's very important.
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by Aburi001: 8:47am
seunlayi:Buy Cutlass and start farming
Re: 6 Things To Do When You Can't Get A Job - MUST READ by Optimist88(m): 8:51am
Volunteer with empty stomach? As if the organisation is in your neighbourhood! No tfare! Volunteering is not that easy but it's good for those that still lives under their parents or family member!
