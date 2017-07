Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson Rocks Hoodie Ankara Dress. (6414 Views)

The mother of three looked very sweet in her hoodie dress as she appreciated her time at the Kaduna show.





FTC.... Omoh dis babe just 2 get class.. She's Rich nd Successful 3 Likes 2 Shares

STC... Omoh dis babe just 2 get class.. She's Rich nd Successful 7 Likes 2 Shares

O set

I know this will hit fp so let me balance



She looks cool but the armhole makes the dress not to fit well 1 Like

Such a beauty queen!

FTC.... Omoh dis babe just 2 get class.. She's Rich nd Successful





Happy new month Corky monster

nice one





But how can she wear long hairs and pack it with a hood



This one na im be Kogi Style She dress responsibly these daysBut how can she wear long hairs and pack it with a hoodThis one na im be Kogi Style 1 Like

Beautiful

She don fat

Beautiful woman

Lovely

the MJ of nollywood



before we know it the dress ll become a trend

pple sewing the hoodie ankara



nice sneakers

I know this will hit fp so let me balance



She looks cool but the armhole makes the dress not to fit well You can snub for Africa You can snub for Africa

C Bobby

Is she fair? Is she fair?

t





#Blessed









Always looking 'hot'... Sexy mama

Gorgeous.

kogite

Nigerian Actress, Mercy Johnson wore a Hoodie Ankara dress as she went about her hosting duties at Glo Lafta Fest, Kaduna.





The mother of three looked very sweet in her hoodie dress as she appreciated her time at the Kaduna show.





Its beautiful without the hood Its beautiful without the hood

Wow!

Her husband is due for a second wife





He should be vying for Roselyn Meurer by now!

Sexy mama purity.









She don fat post yours lets compare. Quick to condemn. How much do you get from hating? Sense fall on you post yours lets compare. Quick to condemn. How much do you get from hating? Sense fall on you

My no.1 admired pacesetter,LOVE YOU!

post yours lets compare. Quick to condemn. How much do you get from hating? Sense fall on you orobo hw far? Y r u pained...so u c urself as being a fatty a bad thing abi...advise fr u- d next time u r offered food just shake ur head from left to right...best xcercise to loose weight orobo hw far? Y r u pained...so u c urself as being a fatty a bad thing abi...advise fr u- d next time u r offered food just shake ur head from left to right...best xcercise to loose weight