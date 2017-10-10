Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius (9783 Views)

It was in the news lastweek that Charles and a US-based woman who coincidentally is named Mimi, are expecting a son.

According to sources close to the couple, Mimi Orjiekwe found out that her husband was expecting another child with another woman here on LIB. She was devastated and when she confronted him, he neither denied nor confirmed the report.



After the story broke on LIB, Mimi asked her father to call Charles's family to come and collect her bride price but up till today October 9th, they have not come to see her family. Mimi has however threatened to go to social media to call them out if they do not come forward to collect the bride price so that their marriage can be dissolved officially.



Before their wedding in 2015, a female police officer informed Mimi that she was pregnant for Charles. He initially denied it but after some time, he accepted the baby girl born by the policewoman. He apologized to Mimi and she accepted him. With this recent development, Mimi has vowed never to take him back and she wants their marriage dissolved asap. They have a six months old daughter named Jasmine.





Continue distributing and become father of nations 12 Likes

awon yeyebrities 3 Likes





awon yeyebrities see dem faces abeg return am 1 Like

nawa oo...beauty can't keep a marriage ooo.... got to work on my character as I no fine.... 5 Likes

nawa oo...beauty can't keep a marriage ooo.... got to work on my character as I no fine....

So are you saying is the lady fault without knowing the full story?

SMH for you. So are you saying is the lady fault without knowing the full story?SMH for you. 18 Likes

So are you saying is the lady fault without knowing the full story? SMH for you.



My dear shake your head for yourself. ... My dear shake your head for yourself. ... 21 Likes 1 Share

My husband is on the roof - only a few inches away from an insurance claim that could completely change my life.

Sometimes I wonder who is more stupid, Mimi, her husband, the person that thought this was news or my neighbor's dog. 1 Like

All these Nollywood actresses are only good for one thing.....

F**king!.....Marrying them dey always bring wahala! 1 Like 1 Share

Mimi has however threatened to go to social media to call them out if they do not come forward to collect the bride price so that their marriage can be dissolved officially.

E easy like that?



Their marriage is not even recognized by the court institution....was it even a marriage? E easy like that?Their marriage is not even recognized by the court institution....was it even a marriage?

Well, to be honest, and without any presuppositions or intent to offend anyone who opposes my viewpoint; I’ll like us to take a more critical look at the situation. You see, if you consider the situation and circumstances I really think that… I actually forgot what I was going to say… 1 Like 1 Share

my mum should prepare to return hers too. lol... my mum should prepare to return hers too. lol...

Na their way



dey pursue bush meat for outside when you get assorted for inside house



useless Biafra Na their waydey pursue bush meat for outside when you get assorted for inside houseuseless Biafra



Were we there when the bride price in question was being paid Why disturbing us with this kind of thread on a hot Tuesday afternoon.Were we there when the bride price in question was being paid

The earlier the better 1 Like

Why are the mods letting this fool spam threads? Why are the mods letting this fool spam threads? 2 Likes

nawa oo...beauty can't keep a marriage ooo.... got to work on my character as I no fine....

So u finally don agree say u wowo So u finally don agree say u wowo 1 Like

You were suppose to put an and to it when you found out about the police woman's child. You forgave him. Now you have to forgive him for this two children also.

Before their wedding in 2015, a female police officer informed Mimi that she was pregnant for Charles. He initially denied it but after some time, he accepted the baby girl born by the policewoman. He apologized to Mimi and she accepted him. With this recent development, Mimi has vowed never to take him back and she wants their marriage dissolved asap. They have a six months old daughter named Jasmine.

this man is useless to humanity this man is useless to humanity

So are you saying is the lady fault without knowing the full story?

SMH for you.

Guess u knw d true story, as u are their house help.... Na girls like u dey snatch hubby Guess u knw d true story, as u are their house help.... Na girls like u dey snatch hubby 1 Like

Wow.. Really Funny the Way these people take the Marriage Institution as a Joke...



The Truth princess is That as Long as that man is your First Husband and you his first Wife.... He Remains your Husband until Death....



That's GOD'S standard of Marriage

Still waiting for my brother's ex's family to return his. They wanted to kill the man with expensies simply because he showed little interest in their daughter.

Dude ran for his dear life, even though he had done 70%. He's now happily married (to another girl) with a kid.

ok