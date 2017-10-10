₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by Nollyzonenews: 9:45am
Actress Mimi Orjiekwe has allegedly asked the family of her estranged husband, Charles Billion Pius, to come forward to collect the bride price they paid for her when they got married in July 2015.
It was in the news lastweek that Charles and a US-based woman who coincidentally is named Mimi, are expecting a son.
According to sources close to the couple, Mimi Orjiekwe found out that her husband was expecting another child with another woman here on LIB. She was devastated and when she confronted him, he neither denied nor confirmed the report.
After the story broke on LIB, Mimi asked her father to call Charles's family to come and collect her bride price but up till today October 9th, they have not come to see her family. Mimi has however threatened to go to social media to call them out if they do not come forward to collect the bride price so that their marriage can be dissolved officially.
Before their wedding in 2015, a female police officer informed Mimi that she was pregnant for Charles. He initially denied it but after some time, he accepted the baby girl born by the policewoman. He apologized to Mimi and she accepted him. With this recent development, Mimi has vowed never to take him back and she wants their marriage dissolved asap. They have a six months old daughter named Jasmine.
http://news.nollyzone.com/family-actress-mimi-orjiekwe-return-bride-price/
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by mogboyelade(f): 9:48am
Continue distributing and become father of nations
12 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by Mrsoundoro(m): 10:19am
awon yeyebrities
3 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by NaijaCelebrity: 10:23am
see dem faces abeg return am
Mrsoundoro:
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by AverageAnnie(f): 10:34am
nawa oo...beauty can't keep a marriage ooo.... got to work on my character as I no fine....
5 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by Rokia2(f): 10:40am
AverageAnnie:
So are you saying is the lady fault without knowing the full story?
SMH for you.
18 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by AverageAnnie(f): 1:18pm
Rokia2:
My dear shake your head for yourself. ...
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by ShitHead: 3:49pm
My husband is on the roof - only a few inches away from an insurance claim that could completely change my life.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by Ayo4251(m): 3:49pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by lelvin(m): 3:49pm
Sometimes I wonder who is more stupid, Mimi, her husband, the person that thought this was news or my neighbor's dog.
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by Memphis357(m): 3:50pm
All these Nollywood actresses are only good for one thing.....
F**king!.....Marrying them dey always bring wahala!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by kn23h(m): 3:51pm
Mimi has however threatened to go to social media to call them out if they do not come forward to collect the bride price so that their marriage can be dissolved officially.
E easy like that?
Their marriage is not even recognized by the court institution....was it even a marriage?
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by deepwater(f): 3:51pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by Egein(m): 3:51pm
Well, to be honest, and without any presuppositions or intent to offend anyone who opposes my viewpoint; I’ll like us to take a more critical look at the situation. You see, if you consider the situation and circumstances I really think that… I actually forgot what I was going to say…
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by onyx1470(m): 3:52pm
my mum should prepare to return hers too. lol...
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by free2ryhme: 3:52pm
Nollyzonenews:
Na their way
dey pursue bush meat for outside when you get assorted for inside house
useless Biafra
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by alexistaiwo: 3:53pm
Why disturbing us with this kind of thread on a hot Tuesday afternoon.
Were we there when the bride price in question was being paid
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by mcayomind(m): 3:53pm
The earlier the better
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by kn23h(m): 3:53pm
geneticore41:
Why are the mods letting this fool spam threads?
2 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by reality17(m): 3:53pm
AverageAnnie:
So u finally don agree say u wowo
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by Orjhong(f): 3:53pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by ekems2017(f): 3:53pm
You were suppose to put an and to it when you found out about the police woman's child. You forgave him. Now you have to forgive him for this two children also.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by free2ryhme: 3:54pm
Nollyzonenews:
Before their wedding in 2015, a female police officer informed Mimi that she was pregnant for Charles. He initially denied it but after some time, he accepted the baby girl born by the policewoman. He apologized to Mimi and she accepted him. With this recent development, Mimi has vowed never to take him back and she wants their marriage dissolved asap. They have a six months old daughter named Jasmine.
this man is useless to humanity
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by reality17(m): 3:54pm
Rokia2:
Guess u knw d true story, as u are their house help.... Na girls like u dey snatch hubby
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by bedspread: 3:55pm
Wow.. Really Funny the Way these people take the Marriage Institution as a Joke...
The Truth princess is That as Long as that man is your First Husband and you his first Wife.... He Remains your Husband until Death....
That's GOD'S standard of Marriage
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:55pm
Still waiting for my brother's ex's family to return his. They wanted to kill the man with expensies simply because he showed little interest in their daughter.
Dude ran for his dear life, even though he had done 70%. He's now happily married (to another girl) with a kid.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by naijaisGOOD: 3:55pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe's Family To Return Bride Price To Charles Billion Pius by Mologi(m): 3:56pm
Pls with interest!!!!
