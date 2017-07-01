₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by dainformant(m): 12:41pm
According to Omolaja Dax who shared these photos, a suspected Badoo member was caught few hours ago at the back of Access bank in Ikorodu Benson area of Lags. He was reportedly found in a compound of an old woman whom the occupants didn't know how he got inside...
When he was searched, black oil, 4 ATM cards, handkerchief and other items were allegedly found on him...
According to reports, the guy's mother even came to the area as she confirmed the boy to be a bad boy. She reportedly showed people where she was injured due to cutlass attack from the young man.
Soldiers were called to arrest the young man as residents prevented the police from taking him away.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/another-suspected-badoo-member-nabbed-black-oil-items-lagos-photos.html
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by dainformant(m): 12:44pm
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:45pm
No to jungle justice
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by alcmene: 12:53pm
Evidence of a failed region.....
What's bad in having black oil or other spiritual items in one's possession
Must we all be Christians or Muslims(muslims are even fetish)
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by Papiikush: 1:00pm
So anyone who have a handkerchief and oil with him is now a baddo member?
What If a random clean guy with dreads and tattoos is cruising in his ride will they attack and burn him to death too?
Seems those living in ikorodu are mad.
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by Young03(m): 1:01pm
This is where jungle justice would have taken place, because he's now confirmed a badoo group
If they catch an unconfirmed badoo member now
jungle justice will be wat they with be shouting
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by Evablizin(f): 1:05pm
Kai which way Ikorodu
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by ajepako(f): 1:11pm
alcmene:
You don't get the gist, bros?
They rub black oil on their body before committing their heinous crime, that way they would be slippery when you attempt to catch them
Then then use white handkerchief to draw some blood from their victim after his/her death..
And that is the issue here nothing else
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by alcmene: 1:25pm
ajepako:
Still not enough justification to label him a badoo member cos that's just mere assumption.
That Yahoo guys make use of laptops doesn't make anyone with laptop a Yahoo Yahoo fraudster
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by joe4real12: 1:32pm
If you stay around Ikorodu and have a hard face, tattoo and some kind of weird features, better leave or else you will be lynched.
#saynotojunglejustice
See rough face
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by klanny(m): 1:35pm
See more photos here
http://www.klannyblog.com/2017/07/another-badoo-suspect-apprehended-in.html
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by Keneking: 1:37pm
Na dem dem
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by rocknation62(m): 1:38pm
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 1:38pm
Hope this is not a.ploy to kill the Igbos in Lagos.
I don't see any Igbo person joining Badoo
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by spartan117(m): 1:39pm
Badoo come Dey make front-page pass Evans these days.
But is it a crime to carry oil in ikorodu?
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by Kellapaw: 1:39pm
God Bless Nigeria
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by LexngtonSteele: 1:39pm
Maybe the oil was for wank1ng.... handkerchief because he didn't want to spray his seed everywhere.
Vaseline Crew guys, take note!
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by adisabarber(m): 1:41pm
Even if person no be badoo member, isn't it ovbious enough that now is not a good time to be doing crayfish waka in Ikorodu?
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by jimohibrahim(m): 1:41pm
Badoo sneh.... Still counting...
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by madapcmod: 1:44pm
Animals in ikorodu.
Did they also tell us they found akara in his bag and plantain chips? That black stuff could be honey.
So where is d grinding stone? Fools!
Anyone can have oil and handkerchief, especially in areas like west wia white garment churches use such in worship.
Barbarians!
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by visagroup: 1:44pm
is the guy a mechanic, why is he with black oil or does he now own a refinery to produce oil. Please the guy should justified himself if he is not a member of the so called baddoo group.
TEAM JESUS IS LORD
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by babseg(m): 1:44pm
ABEG
WHATS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE BLACK OIL
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by dacovajnr: 1:44pm
This one go worse pass ALUU4 killing as some ppl go use am settle score with dem enemies. So my advice be say if you get P with anyone wey dey stay for that side kukuma no go there @ all
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by Mac2016(m): 1:45pm
alcmene:
Questions you asked suggest that you're ignorant of modus operandi of badoo cult group
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by YelloweWest: 1:46pm
How do they identify the gang members??
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by AAinEqGuinea: 1:46pm
women like badoo guys over good guys
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by Antoeni(m): 1:47pm
Even the mother came to attest that he is a bad Boy, thats a sign of relief expressed by the mum there,
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by slawomir: 1:47pm
straight to prison after drilling
oh sorry I mean after drilling tie him up with chains and throw him into da lagoon
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by LordOfNaira: 1:47pm
One very important characteristic of a failed state is anarchy and total disregard for the law. Imagine, the police reduced to watchers while soldiers do their jobs for them. When soldiers begin to do the job of policemen, it would only be a matter of time before they overthrow the civilian government through a coup.
|Re: Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS by Abujaexpress: 1:47pm
Did he carry grinding stone?
Nigerian Man (47) Caught With 101 Packages Of Cocaine In His Tummy. / Aluu 4: Whereabouts Of The 5th UNIPORT Student / Missing 5year Old Girl: Sharon Omolayo
