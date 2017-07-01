Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Another Suspected Badoo Member Nabbed With Black Oil, Other Items In Lagos.PICS (12544 Views)

Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos / Suspected Badoo Gang Member Nabbed In Ikorodu, Escapes Jungle Justice (Photo) / Suspected Badoo Member Killed In Lagos By Angry Mob (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





When he was searched, black oil, 4 ATM cards, handkerchief and other items were allegedly found on him...



According to reports, the guy's mother even came to the area as she confirmed the boy to be a bad boy. She reportedly showed people where she was injured due to cutlass attack from the young man.



Soldiers were called to arrest the young man as residents prevented the police from taking him away.



Source; ‎According to Omolaja Dax‎ who shared these photos, a suspected Badoo member was caught few hours ago at the back of Access bank in Ikorodu Benson area of Lags. He was reportedly found in a compound of an old woman whom the occupants didn't know how he got inside...When he was searched, black oil, 4 ATM cards, handkerchief and other items were allegedly found on him...According to reports, the guy's mother even came to the area as she confirmed the boy to be a bad boy. She reportedly showed people where she was injured due to cutlass attack from the young man.Soldiers were called to arrest the young man as residents prevented the police from taking him away.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/another-suspected-badoo-member-nabbed-black-oil-items-lagos-photos.html 1 Like

see more details here >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/another-suspected-badoo-member-nabbed-black-oil-items-lagos-photos.html

No to jungle justice 2 Likes 1 Share





What's bad in having black oil or other spiritual items in one's possession



Must we all be Christians or Muslims(muslims are even fetish) Evidence of a failed region.....What's bad in having black oil or other spiritual items in one's possessionMust we all be Christians or Muslims(muslims are even fetish) 17 Likes

So anyone who have a handkerchief and oil with him is now a baddo member?



What If a random clean guy with dreads and tattoos is cruising in his ride will they attack and burn him to death too?



Seems those living in ikorodu are mad. 17 Likes

This is where jungle justice would have taken place, because he's now confirmed a badoo group





If they catch an unconfirmed badoo member now



jungle justice will be wat they with be shouting 2 Likes 1 Share

Kai which way Ikorodu

alcmene:

Evidence of a failed region.....



What's bad in having black oil or other spiritual items in one's possession



Must we all be Christians or Muslims(muslims are even fetish)



You don't get the gist, bros?



They rub black oil on their body before committing their heinous crime, that way they would be slippery when you attempt to catch them



Then then use white handkerchief to draw some blood from their victim after his/her death..



And that is the issue here nothing else You don't get the gist, bros?They rub black oil on their body before committing their heinous crime, that way they would be slippery when you attempt to catch themThen then use white handkerchief to draw some blood from their victim after his/her death..And that is the issue here nothing else 12 Likes 1 Share

ajepako:







You don't get the gist, bros?



They rub black oil on their body before committing their heinous crime, that way they would be slippery when you attempt to catch them



Then then use white handkerchief to draw some blood from their victim after his/her death..



And that is the issue here nothing else



Still not enough justification to label him a badoo member cos that's just mere assumption.

That Yahoo guys make use of laptops doesn't make anyone with laptop a Yahoo Yahoo fraudster Still not enough justification to label him a badoo member cos that's just mere assumption.That Yahoo guys make use of laptops doesn't make anyone with laptop a Yahoo Yahoo fraudster 9 Likes 2 Shares





#saynotojunglejustice



See rough face If you stay around Ikorodu and have a hard face, tattoo and some kind of weird features, better leave or else you will be lynched.#saynotojunglejusticeSee rough face 3 Likes





http://www.klannyblog.com/2017/07/another-badoo-suspect-apprehended-in.html See more photos here

Na dem dem 2 Likes





Hope this is not a.ploy to kill the Igbos in Lagos.



I don't see any Igbo person joining Badoo Hope this is not a.ploy to kill the Igbos in Lagos.I don't see any Igbo person joining Badoo 1 Like 2 Shares

Badoo come Dey make front-page pass Evans these days.



But is it a crime to carry oil in ikorodu? 1 Like

God Bless Nigeria

Maybe the oil was for wank1ng.... handkerchief because he didn't want to spray his seed everywhere.



Vaseline Crew guys, take note! 1 Like

Even if person no be badoo member, isn't it ovbious enough that now is not a good time to be doing crayfish waka in Ikorodu? 3 Likes

Badoo sneh.... Still counting...

Animals in ikorodu.



Did they also tell us they found akara in his bag and plantain chips? That black stuff could be honey.



So where is d grinding stone? Fools!



Anyone can have oil and handkerchief, especially in areas like west wia white garment churches use such in worship.



Barbarians! 2 Likes

is the guy a mechanic, why is he with black oil or does he now own a refinery to produce oil. Please the guy should justified himself if he is not a member of the so called baddoo group.



TEAM JESUS IS LORD





WHATS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE BLACK OIL ABEGWHATS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE BLACK OIL

This one go worse pass ALUU4 killing as some ppl go use am settle score with dem enemies. So my advice be say if you get P with anyone wey dey stay for that side kukuma no go there @ all

alcmene:

Evidence of a failed region.....



What's bad in having black oil or other spiritual items in one's possession



Must we all be Christians or Muslims(muslims are even fetish)

Questions you asked suggest that you're ignorant of modus operandi of badoo cult group Questions you asked suggest that you're ignorant of modus operandi of badoo cult group 3 Likes

How do they identify the gang members??

women like badoo guys over good guys

Even the mother came to attest that he is a bad Boy, thats a sign of relief expressed by the mum there, 2 Likes

straight to prison after drilling

oh sorry I mean after drilling tie him up with chains and throw him into da lagoon

One very important characteristic of a failed state is anarchy and total disregard for the law. Imagine, the police reduced to watchers while soldiers do their jobs for them. When soldiers begin to do the job of policemen, it would only be a matter of time before they overthrow the civilian government through a coup. 2 Likes