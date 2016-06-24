₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 03 July 2017
|Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by pressy09: 1:41pm
-By Oba Samuel
Since the arrest of the alleged notorious billionaire kidnapper -Chukwudumeje Onuamadike George, popularly known as Evans, his case has shown us different sides of life and the aspect that really touches me is that of his wife who claimed not to know that her husband is into kidnapping. This is the springboard to this write-up so as to open the eyes of women to what to watch out for so as to detect if your husband is a kidnapper.
1. HE HAS TOO MANY PHONES: It's a normal thing to have two phones in Nigeria due to the bad network but seeing a man with four phones and above, this calls for concern. It takes a man who is involved in a dubious business to be using many phones at the same time.
2. HIS PHONES ARE ALWAYS SWITCH OFF: Another sign that will help you detect if your husband is a kidnapper is when you notice that he has some phone he often switched off whenever he is at home just like Evans normally do. This should signal to you that he is using those phones to call the family of the victims whenever he wants to negotiate a ransom with them after which he switches the phone off to make it difficult for law enforcement agents to track him. EVANS: 9 WAYS TO KNOW IF YOU ARE MARRIED TO A KIDNAPPER
3. HE HAS TOO MAN SIM CARDS: If the man in your life is not a sim card seller nor an agent of a device provider, then you should be bothered about what he is doing with many SIM cards of different service providers. Like Evans, he may be using different SIM for family, wife, accomplices, Victims family, bank and others. Don't be fooled, it takes a kidnapper to have a such number of phones.
4. HE HARDLY RECEIVE CALLS IN YOUR PRESENCE: When your husband doesn't make calls nor receive calls in your presence, then you need to be suspicious what kind of business he is into
5. HE IS ALWAYS ON PHONE WITH STRANGE PEOPLE: Through his phone conversations, you will be able to deduce the kind of deal he is into. If he is always on phone with strangers talking about money or using coded language, that should give you a prompting that he may be a kingpin.
6. HE USES MANY SATELLITE PHONES: Satellite phones are very expensive and they are made for security operatives and government officials like presidents, governors, service chiefs and ambassadors. Seeing your husband using satellite phone like Thuraya may be a pointer that he is a kidnapping headmaster.
7. HE HAS TOO MUCH CASH AT HOME WHICH HE NEVER DEPOSITS IN BANK: When a man turns his house to a bank where he keeps a huge sum of money running into millions in local and foreign currency, you need nobody to tell you that it either your husband is into kidnapping or armed robbery.
8. YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT HE DOES FOR A LIVING: Like Evans when your husband is so secretive about his means of livelihood, don't just enjoy the boom with, u will soon face the doom of public disgrace with him.
9. HE NEVER ALLOWS YOU TO KNOW HIS OFFICE, SHOP OR WORKSHOP: Having a husband whose office, shop and workshop you do not know and anytime you make a move, he keeps giving you excuses, then you should know that you have housed a kidnapping, drug baron or armed robbery syndicate.
Wives, get to know what your husband does for a living and the location of his office or business.
http://www.dailyfamily.ng/evans-9-ways-know-married-kidnapper/
9 Likes
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by benzene00: 1:47pm
lol
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by PaperLace: 2:16pm
Funny you. A business man can have some of these traits na.
Importer and exporter. Dealer in all sorts of merchandise.
Evans definitely had a legal flourishing business everyone knew of. Most of them do, including the drugs dealers, yahoo boys and high class runs girls. That doesn't mean discerning people can't figure them out.
Any woman who stays with someone who exhibits fishy traits is on her own. I believe there must be signs.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by veekid(m): 3:04pm
This man swallow radio?
3 Likes
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Slai1: 3:05pm
Naija
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Papiikush: 3:05pm
Does that mean a Yahoo guy is a kidnapper too?! Bullshìt
Wait, why do you all even think for once that a Nigerian woman will leave her billionaire husband? She will see all these signs and gladly ignore. Una never get sense
8 Likes
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by moneyspeaking: 3:05pm
ahhhhhh
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Kellapaw: 3:05pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BU619oBFIIH/
See this instagram photo by @bella.award
Pls like my picture their ����
That's the instagram link.
Thanks
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by SageTravels: 3:05pm
Nothing person no go see. bloggers Self
1 Like
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by omobabalawo: 3:05pm
....
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by obembet(m): 3:05pm
So Evans is now a counselor
1 Like
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by takenadoh: 3:06pm
5 ways to know you are not a kidnappers.
Evans and they'll push it to FP
rubbish post!!!
Number 1 to 6 is phone phones phones. Rubbish
3 Likes
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by NwaAmaikpe: 3:06pm
What's the essence of this thread?
You think a Naija woman will leave her balling husband just because he is a kidnapper?
Keep deceiving yourself
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Swiftlee(m): 3:06pm
This Evans of a kidnapper can talk oo..Chai! Him go soon write book like Sole Soyinka and Obasanjo for prison. Mouth just dey rush like tap..idiata of a somebody!
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by hyanne: 3:07pm
Haha
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Keneking: 3:07pm
Same for 419ers
Same for ritualists
Same for robbers
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by cristianisraeli: 3:07pm
shout out to ladies that love that EVans money..LOL
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Whuna(m): 3:07pm
PaperLace:
Nice
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by talk2archy: 3:07pm
Please I need Evans T-shirt, any one available?
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by MidasTouche01(m): 3:08pm
PaperLace:
Na their cover be that....
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Amadaz(m): 3:08pm
Nowadays women no longer care about what their man do for a living, as longer as the Gucci and the banana is falling on her, she's ok.
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Babzrockman: 3:09pm
Anyway, is good for someone to try his/her luck. Op is one
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Oyindidi(f): 3:09pm
Papiikush:sense fall on him
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Kellapaw: 3:09pm
Evans Wife :
3 Likes
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by itiswellandwell: 3:09pm
This thread is for greedy women who wants to live lavishly not minding the source.
Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by kaziblake(f): 3:09pm
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by seXytOhbAd(m): 3:10pm
Trying to milk the news... Fake news
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Mac2016(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 3:10pm
Op
1 Like
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by kaziblake(f): 3:10pm
Any kidnapper in the house?
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Shadeadu: 3:11pm
Kellapaw:Just did
|Re: Evans: 9 Ways To Know If You Are Married To A Kidnapper by Soljaboi44(m): 3:11pm
Another one
