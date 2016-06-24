



Since the arrest of the alleged notorious billionaire kidnapper -Chukwudumeje Onuamadike George, popularly known as Evans, his case has shown us different sides of life and the aspect that really touches me is that of his wife who claimed not to know that her husband is into kidnapping. This is the springboard to this write-up so as to open the eyes of women to what to watch out for so as to detect if your husband is a kidnapper.







1. HE HAS TOO MANY PHONES: It's a normal thing to have two phones in Nigeria due to the bad network but seeing a man with four phones and above, this calls for concern. It takes a man who is involved in a dubious business to be using many phones at the same time.



2. HIS PHONES ARE ALWAYS SWITCH OFF: Another sign that will help you detect if your husband is a kidnapper is when you notice that he has some phone he often switched off whenever he is at home just like Evans normally do. This should signal to you that he is using those phones to call the family of the victims whenever he wants to negotiate a ransom with them after which he switches the phone off to make it difficult for law enforcement agents to track him. EVANS: 9 WAYS TO KNOW IF YOU ARE MARRIED TO A KIDNAPPER







3. HE HAS TOO MAN SIM CARDS: If the man in your life is not a sim card seller nor an agent of a device provider, then you should be bothered about what he is doing with many SIM cards of different service providers. Like Evans, he may be using different SIM for family, wife, accomplices, Victims family, bank and others. Don't be fooled, it takes a kidnapper to have a such number of phones.



4. HE HARDLY RECEIVE CALLS IN YOUR PRESENCE: When your husband doesn't make calls nor receive calls in your presence, then you need to be suspicious what kind of business he is into



5. HE IS ALWAYS ON PHONE WITH STRANGE PEOPLE: Through his phone conversations, you will be able to deduce the kind of deal he is into. If he is always on phone with strangers talking about money or using coded language, that should give you a prompting that he may be a kingpin.



6. HE USES MANY SATELLITE PHONES: Satellite phones are very expensive and they are made for security operatives and government officials like presidents, governors, service chiefs and ambassadors. Seeing your husband using satellite phone like Thuraya may be a pointer that he is a kidnapping headmaster.



7. HE HAS TOO MUCH CASH AT HOME WHICH HE NEVER DEPOSITS IN BANK: When a man turns his house to a bank where he keeps a huge sum of money running into millions in local and foreign currency, you need nobody to tell you that it either your husband is into kidnapping or armed robbery.





8. YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT HE DOES FOR A LIVING: Like Evans when your husband is so secretive about his means of livelihood, don't just enjoy the boom with, u will soon face the doom of public disgrace with him.



9. HE NEVER ALLOWS YOU TO KNOW HIS OFFICE, SHOP OR WORKSHOP: Having a husband whose office, shop and workshop you do not know and anytime you make a move, he keeps giving you excuses, then you should know that you have housed a kidnapping, drug baron or armed robbery syndicate.

Wives, get to know what your husband does for a living and the location of his office or business.



