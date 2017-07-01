



In an interview on 'The Adwen' show on e.TV Ghana, Ghanaian musician Wanlov, revealed that staying a week without sex is a 'No No' for him. He went further to disclose that when he's got no girl to have sex with, he falls back to masturbation, which he does twice a week to get rid of the sperm in him so it won't get spoilt.Here's what he said on the show;"Once in a while it is good to masturbate.As for me once in a week or twice in a week if I don't have sex I will masturbate in order to release the sperm so that it does not get spoilt in me. Instead of going to lie to a girl before I can sleep with her, I will rather masturbate."