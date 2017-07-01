₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by joshkiddies: 2:59pm
In an interview on ‘The Adwen’ show on e.TV Ghana, Ghanaian musician Wanlov, revealed that staying a week without sex is a ‘No No’ for him. He went further to disclose that when he’s got no girl to have sex with, he falls back to masturbation, which he does twice a week to get rid of the sperm in him so it won’t get spoilt.
Here’s what he said on the show;
“Once in a while it is good to masturbate.
As for me once in a week or twice in a week if I don’t have sex I will masturbate in order to release the sperm so that it does not get spoilt in me. Instead of going to lie to a girl before I can sleep with her, I will rather masturbate.”
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/masturbate-twice-weekly-get-rid-sperm-stuck-musician-wanlov.html
2 Likes
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by HottestFire: 3:16pm
60 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by MrFuckallday: 3:17pm
Nigga just said his mind lmao
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by Papiikush: 4:32pm
Shey sperm dey spoil?
Even after having sex you still mastubating?
Nigga giving an excuse to masturbate?
This is what happens when you smoke weed and keep dirty long dreads at the same time.
How do you expect breeze to enter your head when it's all clouded by smoke and lice
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by Jackeeh(m): 4:32pm
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by demoBaba: 4:32pm
I'm coming
1 Like
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by idrisolaide(m): 4:32pm
I Swear..When You thought you has heard it all...
11 Likes
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by SageTravels: 4:32pm
Ghana Again. Watin person no go hear
1 Like
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by ItsBolaji: 4:33pm
Why?
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by Olasco93: 4:33pm
The person wey teach this one Biology do more harm to am than good...
He just go disgrace him Country, State, Local government, Community, Family, Parents, Future Wife and children. Olodo rabata.
4 Likes
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by Kellapaw: 4:33pm
Booked
1 Like
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by thorpido(m): 4:33pm
Ode.What of the blood in your body?You should let it all out so it won't get spoilt too.
7 Likes
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by Destined2win: 4:33pm
Very Silly boy
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by sotall(m): 4:33pm
OK
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by aleeyus(m): 4:33pm
iDIOYT, wHO aSK yOU ?
1 Like
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by dauddy97(m): 4:33pm
mogbe.... lala knows the rest
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by deebrain(m): 4:33pm
His butt, His business.
Next?
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by hilroy: 4:34pm
Many madmen roaming freely these days
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by Husty(m): 4:34pm
All ye Vaseline crew come an take your chairman o.. .
Oshe dudu fall on you.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by tesppidd: 4:34pm
Lol. He better go and marry.
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by felixomor: 4:34pm
Mscheeeewwww.......
You could as well cry all the tears in your tear glands so they dony ferment.
Spit out all your saliva etc etc....
Foolishness everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by Naughtytboy: 4:34pm
Fine girl,, see her veejay,, yummy
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by NwaAmaikpe: 4:35pm
Na wa....
Hope he knows that sperm finishes.
Every man has 20litres of semen...if you use your own up early; na you sabi.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by DjAduba(m): 4:35pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by Whuna(m): 4:35pm
Kai this one na malu
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by jmoore(m): 4:35pm
Illiterate
|Re: Wanlov The Kubolor: I Masturbate Twice Weekly So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me by Rossburg(m): 4:35pm
This one weak me.....
Donating my eyes cuz there's nothing i've seen in this life.
1 Like
