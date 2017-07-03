₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
John Fashanu, Rachel Bakam Partner With NAPTIP To Wipe Off Human Trafficking
Devatop's Ambassadors Partner With NAPTIP To Wipe Off Human Trafficking (photos)
The Anti human trafficking Ambassadors of Devatop Centre for Africa Development led by Television Presenter Amb. Rachel Bakam aka Rachel the PIPER renowned for her humanitarian acts visited the NAPTIP office in Abuja last week.
They were warmly recieved by the Director General Bar. Julie Donli. The visit was aimed at congratulating Bar. Donli on her new appointment as DG NAPTIP and to look at possible ways of partnership.
Also present was Ex footballer Amb. John Fashanu who is also a Human trafficking Ambassador. He stressed on the need of tackling trafficking on the football scenes. Mr. Arinze Egemonye representing Joseph Chidiebere the Executive Director of Devatop Centre for Africa Development reiterated on the various contributions of the organisation and the need to partner with NAPTIP to do more.
According to Rachel Bakam; "We have come up with a Television Series which will serve as a great instrument in this fight. We will partner with NAPTIP, The Nigerian Police Force and other Anti-humanTrafficking Agencies to clamp down human trafficking".
The DG of NAPTIP was very excited about this project and has accepted to partner fully. The project has began in Ernest. The other Ambassadors of Devatop though absent are fully on board. The are: Nollywood A-list Actor Dr Kenneth Okonkwo, Mr Chido Onumah and Esther Ekanem
may God help them
Benekruku(m):
The Head Quarters of such partnership should be inside the heart of Edo State and a regional Head Quarters in Anambra state
simplemach(m):
Bad news for Edo boys and girls
Saintsbrown(m):
Nigeria forget history so fast.
This is the same fashanu that dumped Nigeria n played for England all his active football years.
Now his back to Nigeria forming Ambassador.
All the Partnership n ambassadorial wht ever should b channeled to those legends tht stood by the Green White Green. Like:
J J Okocha
Kanu Nwankwo
Samson Siasia
The Amokachi's
Finidi George
Amuneke
Taribo West etc
The list is endless.
2 Likes
hikekid:
I support this movement because human trafficking is just getting out of hand...... We are with you to make this country better
ademusiwa3r:
Human trafficking is not a very good thing.
dinggle:
Wasting time, create jobs human trafficking would seize.....if not ppl would gladly offer themselves to be trafficked.
GMBuhari:
Wipe Koor
WiFi ni
How can you stop anything when there's no census , no realtime info about citizens and a joke of a police force ?
Sha collect the money you want to and disappear ,
