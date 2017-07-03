₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,167 members, 3,634,532 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 11:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? (4168 Views)
Tecno Camon CX: My Unboxing Experience In Pictures / Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 / Unboxing The Gionee F103pro (pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by MissTechy(f): 9:44pm
I patiently waited for the Note 4 with this mindset: "Infinix, Please don't disappoint me
And guess what? It managed to disappoint and satisfy me at the same time.
As always, join me as I unbox the Infinix Note 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwnfndWpvPE&t=112s
What do you think of the Infinix Note 4 and ...
MY TWIN?
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by Caustics: 9:51pm
madam clean your office. see wall gecko hanging in the corner.
5 Likes
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by mikaelword(m): 9:52pm
Infinix have their way of "hyping" and "dehyping". Truth be told, if the phone is perfect, who will buy subsequent release of nu models... Great review too sis. Thumbs up..
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by TheHistorian(m): 9:53pm
What are the specifications??
Most precisely,battery capacity?
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by MissTechy(f): 9:56pm
TheHistorian:
4300mAh battery
1 Like
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by Caustics: 9:56pm
TheHistorian:FHD 5.7 inch display
2gb and 16gb ram and rom
13mp and 8mp cam
Android N
MTK octacore 1.3ghz
4300 mAh battery
fingerprint scanner
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by tidedroid: 9:57pm
MissTechy:was the note 4 pro announced
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by TheHistorian(m): 9:59pm
MissTechy:
Price before the criticism starts?
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by TheHistorian(m): 10:00pm
Caustics:
Price?
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by MissTechy(f): 10:05pm
TheHistorian:
N55,000 for the 2GB/16GB variant
N58,000 for the 3GB/32GB RAM variant
N63,000 for Note 4 pro
1 Like
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by Caustics: 10:06pm
TheHistorian:
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by Caustics: 10:07pm
MissTechy:specs of the pro
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by TheHistorian(m): 10:09pm
MissTechy:
Nice Price range.
The 55,000 naira version enables 4g LTE??
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by MissTechy(f): 10:13pm
TheHistorian:
They all do, I mentioned that in the video
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by trick9: 10:17pm
Fair enough
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by brandon180(m): 10:21pm
not bad, m guessin only d pro will cum with d x pen..or..
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by sexxydiva(f): 10:23pm
I have a tecno w3 that's barely one month for sale, selling and packaging it exactly the way I bought it with the receipt, warranty, charger and even the screen guide I bought with it. location is Delta. The phone is as good as new. price is 21k. Slightly negotiable. 08107227107. Whatsap
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:23pm
So basically it's a recycled piece of crap!
BTW,misstechy I love the professional editing of your videos, Nice work there. ...unlike some people that will be showing us thier dirty nails and very poor visuals....kudos to you girl.
4 Likes
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by oguclever(m): 10:40pm
Awesome Video
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by alphasperm: 10:44pm
smh...
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by auntysimbiat(f): 10:44pm
OK den
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by nembuzz: 10:44pm
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by Kizyte(m): 10:44pm
MissTechy you neva give me that special car charger wey you promise me.
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by NLProblemChild(m): 10:44pm
Y
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by Originality007: 10:45pm
useless product, Phasing fone out every time. My infinx zero2 I bought not up to 1and half yr got spoil, This useless infinix refuse to repair it for me, only for dem to tell me the phone is faced out and i should go and buy another one......useless product
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by henry007(m): 10:45pm
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by rozayx5(m): 10:46pm
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by GioneeGuy: 10:47pm
GIONEE WARRANTY ISSUE IS FAKE?
I had to createn account to share my bitter experience with Gionee. Gionee phones are nice with great batteries that last really long. My issue with Gionee is what they call "WARRANTY". My phone that I bought in the first quarter of this year got faulty and I took it to a Gionee service centre for repairs and they outrightly told me I was going to pay for the repairs and parts. Every other person that I met there paid for their services too. So this got me wondering...What's now the 12 months warranty they give people about?
I am doing this to get the attention of Gionee owners so that they can do something about this. Other brands like tekno and infinix Dont charge a penny to fix phones that are still under warranty. If nothing is done about this , Gionee is definitely going to loose many potential buyers/customers because no one would want to buy a phone that its warranty is just mere words.
PS: I suspect those guys at the Gionee service centres are charging people without the management/owners' knowledge because they Dont agree to give people the changed parts. So, I suspect that they send back the bad parts they changed to the company just so they can prove to the company that they actually fixed a Gionee phone with the parts the company sent to them(Gionee service center) freely free of charge whereas they charge customers for it.
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by prettyboi1989(m): 10:47pm
this thread is boring. no pictures nothing. its not everyone that can plug into youtube and be watching video online. how do you talk about a gadget without adding pictures to it? even foreign gadget sites dont make such mistake
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by bastien: 10:47pm
GioneeGuy:they are all thieves there, especially that ikeja service center, you won't even finish explaining, they will just tell you it's this and it's that, u have to change this and hammer you one stupid price.. . If you look closely on their desk, they have to receipt, fake receipts and the company's receipt, they will attend to you with the fake receipt after you must have left they will change it.
I and my friend went there to get Gionee M5 charger, for 2500,its was 2000 before, after two weeks the charger wasn't charging fast as before, knowing I was going there to repair my phone he asked me to buy charger for him, he will pay back when I return, I got there, met with the attendant, explaining what happened, he said since my screen had just one straight crack at the edge, it must be changed before they will work on the phone, and it will cause me 23600 for the screen, wey no be Samsung or iPhone? 2015 flagship phone? I told her to give me the phone I wanna buy charger, she said 2800, but I bought it last two weeks 2500,she said that was last two weeks own, I has to demand for receipt so my friend won't feel I'm cheating him, behold she brought another receipt, that looks rough... I just shake my head..
They are the ones fixing those price by them self, no check and balances, cause when I got home, I contacted gionee Nigeria on Facebook and they told me the screen is 19800,i called the next day the person that picked said 23500
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by OCTAVO: 10:47pm
|Re: My Infinix Note 4 Unboxing: Beautiful Design, But Disappointing Specs? by rachaeladiya(f): 10:49pm
Hahaha sorry bro... Just make a choice with help of this video .... Iphone 5 Vs iphone 4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ6CcUniam0
Some Useful Mobile Application / See What Jumia Is Advertising On Facebook. Right Or Wrong / 5 Very Useful Google Search Tricks Few People Know:
Viewing this topic: samwizzye(m), GENERALCASHMIR(m), franzis(m), david22uu(m), heinrichy(m), DominusBen(m), sidrisa, mazizitonene(m), skitkid2(m), Somatic(m), Adetutu300(f), wunmite90, suppertobbs(m), bugsysly, chumachuchu(m), imarrpopson, oviejnr(m), johntosin1, Dammyray(m), Daninya11(m), jose4shizzle, Marcelxyz(m), saintbillion(m), Dailyschoolnews, Professurr(m), uyisteven(m), EgunMogaji(m), areyemi(m), kinggogo, kaydp, nybol(m), neoapocalypse, mbjsuki(m), itsJude, swagenity(m), jintah4real(m), gentlebullet(m), oldfoolnigger(m), jake25, billtommy(m), youngcizza(m), otswag(m), breezy007(m), maberry(m), yungchief(m), omobadurella(m), Sammy25n(m), wizzyrich(m), Marksule(m), DRAGNETISGAY, superfelix, clearcutz and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32