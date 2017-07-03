GIONEE WARRANTY ISSUE IS FAKE? I had to createn account to share my bitter experience with Gionee. Gionee phones are nice with great batteries that last really long. My issue with Gionee is what they call "WARRANTY". My phone that I bought in the first quarter of this year got faulty and I took it to a Gionee service centre for repairs and they outrightly told me I was going to pay for the repairs and parts. Every other person that I met there paid for their services too. So this got me wondering...What's now the 12 months warranty they give people about? I am doing this to get the attention of Gionee owners so that they can do something about this. Other brands like tekno and infinix Dont charge a penny to fix phones that are still under warranty. If nothing is done about this , Gionee is definitely going to loose many potential buyers/customers because no one would want to buy a phone that its warranty is just mere words. PS: I suspect those guys at the Gionee service centres are charging people without the management/owners' knowledge because they Dont agree to give people the changed parts. So, I suspect that they send back the bad parts they changed to the company just so they can prove to the company that they actually fixed a Gionee phone with the parts the company sent to them(Gionee service center) freely free of charge whereas they charge customers for it.

PS: I suspect those guys at the Gionee service centres are charging people without the management/owners' knowledge because they Dont agree to give people the changed parts. So, I suspect that they send back the bad parts they changed to the company just so they can prove to the company that they actually fixed a Gionee phone with the parts the company sent to them(Gionee service center) freely free of charge whereas they charge customers for it. they are all thieves there, especially that ikeja service center, you won't even finish explaining, they will just tell you it's this and it's that, u have to change this and hammer you one stupid price.. . If you look closely on their desk, they have to receipt, fake receipts and the company's receipt, they will attend to you with the fake receipt after you must have left they will change it.

I and my friend went there to get Gionee M5 charger, for 2500,its was 2000 before, after two weeks the charger wasn't charging fast as before, knowing I was going there to repair my phone he asked me to buy charger for him, he will pay back when I return, I got there, met with the attendant, explaining what happened, he said since my screen had just one straight crack at the edge, it must be changed before they will work on the phone, and it will cause me 23600 for the screen, wey no be Samsung or iPhone? 2015 flagship phone? I told her to give me the phone I wanna buy charger, she said 2800, but I bought it last two weeks 2500,she said that was last two weeks own, I has to demand for receipt so my friend won't feel I'm cheating him, behold she brought another receipt, that looks rough... I just shake my head..



