Tecno mobile are gearing up for a smartphone launch or so it seems. They've been dropping snippets on their social media profiles about a soon to be released smartphone. I was just minding my own and I was about to reply to a tweet from omojuwa when an image from @TecnoMoblieNG jumped in my face

and with the hashtag #BiggerAndLonger



I had to click on the account to make sure it really was their official account and I wasn't seeing double, and yes it was official.

Some fans have been jumping in on the tweet. See the tweet and reactions below.

see more reactions

Hope they get it right and position it for what works well. 2 Likes

Is it just me, or the hashtag has been taken over by perverted minds. Haha!



Bigger, Harder, Longer, Stronger, What works,



Someone even said Vibrators. Hahaa! 4 Likes

Tecno L9 and L9 Plus 1 Like 1 Share

Haha. It depends on what you are thinking? Battery or otherwise. Haha. It depends on what you are thinking? Battery or otherwise. 1 Like

is it the size that matters?

I think they might be launching a big battery smartphone with a display that is maybe longer than 5.5inch

anyways, OP



What do you think this Tecno's #BiggerandLonger campaign about?

Is this the same thing "It has more charge than your boyfriend" message by Tecno? Which i saw yesterday.

Lol. Very hilarious trending topic. The whole of Twitter is agog with it already. Who doesn't like it bigger and longer?

gay alert ! ! ! ! gay alert ! ! ! ! 2 Likes

People have been waiting on what Tecno will bring this year. It's interesting to see it will be Bigger and Longer.

Just watch and see perverted minds on NL

Bigger and longer? That thing looks like cassava though, Tecno's cassava. 1 Like

Lol. This one get as e be o





D4Daymoo:

Bigger and longer? That thing looks like cassava though, Tecno's cassava. See somebody's version of Cassava o

More..

BYEEEE

prettytolanee:

Is this the same thing "It has more charge than your boyfriend" message by Tecno? Which i saw yesterday. I believe it is the same.

This one too

"It has more bars than your favorite rapper" I believe it is the same.This one too"It has more bars than your favorite rapper"



comment Guys check out that Adananya'scomment 1 Like

That techno handler, knows he was referring to cassava, but was just teasing them

Adannaya1



chaii you haf spoil

and only a spoiled creature like me can decipher a coded words like this



eeehmm but remember you must not be greedy just like tecno said you must choose one bigger or longer



but in my own opinion



what shall it profit a motion transmitting shaft to have a larger diameter and have just a small length that means there must be a mechanical failure like fatigue

in other words if am to choose i prefer longer MizMyColi i can see your commentAdannaya1chaii you haf spoiland only a spoiled creature like me can decipher a coded words like thiseeehmm but remember you must not be greedy just like tecno said you must choose one bigger or longerbut in my own opinionwhat shall it profit a motion transmitting shaft to have a larger diameter and have just a small length that means there must be a mechanical failure like fatiguein other words if am to choose i prefer longer

Ehn Ehn

As far as NL is concerned, I deny copyright of that tweet

I'm still a vajin o



I said let me tweet something controversial, maybe that will make my followers increase.



Since wey I join tweeter, my followers nuh gree pass 200 mark.

Na wa o



Abi is it that Twitter people are natural stingy with ffg?



Lalasticlala Mynd44

Epp me chook mouth inside this matter Ehn EhnAs far as NL is concerned, I deny copyright of that tweetI'm still a vajin oI said let me tweet something controversial, maybe that will make my followers increase.Since wey I join tweeter, my followers nuh gree pass 200 mark.Na wa oAbi is it that Twitter people are natural stingy with ffg?Lalasticlala Mynd44Epp me chook mouth inside this matter 2 Likes

The joystick. Tweet killed me

I don't understand what you people are seeing o.

isit not battery they are talking about?

. They purposely used Bigger nd Longer to get the attention of perverted minds like ours, even tho we pretend on our everyday life to be innocent. Ndi Ara Tecno. They purposely used Bigger nd Longer to get the attention of perverted minds like ours, even tho we pretend on our everyday life to be innocent.

Naija pple no get chill cha

at bold highlighted ok oooo i hear

me sef am currently typing this in monastery at bold highlighted ok oooo i hearme sef am currently typing this in monastery 1 Like