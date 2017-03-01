₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by shiftback: 5:29pm On Feb 28
Tecno mobile are gearing up for a smartphone launch or so it seems. They've been dropping snippets on their social media profiles about a soon to be released smartphone. I was just minding my own and I was about to reply to a tweet from omojuwa when an image from @TecnoMoblieNG jumped in my face
and with the hashtag #BiggerAndLonger
I had to click on the account to make sure it really was their official account and I wasn't seeing double, and yes it was official.
Some fans have been jumping in on the tweet. See the tweet and reactions below.
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by shiftback: 5:48pm On Feb 28
see more reactions
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by NCP: 6:10pm On Feb 28
Hope they get it right and position it for what works well.
2 Likes
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by FellaL: 6:46pm On Feb 28
Is it just me, or the hashtag has been taken over by perverted minds. Haha!
Bigger, Harder, Longer, Stronger, What works,
Someone even said Vibrators. Hahaa!
4 Likes
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by Inside: 6:49pm On Feb 28
Tecno L9 and L9 Plus
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by nusdog: 6:52pm On Feb 28
FellaL:
Haha. It depends on what you are thinking? Battery or otherwise.
1 Like
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by pr0blem: 6:53pm On Feb 28
is it the size that matters?
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by Techm8: 6:55pm On Feb 28
I think they might be launching a big battery smartphone with a display that is maybe longer than 5.5inch
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by FellaL: 6:55pm On Feb 28
anyways, OP
What do you think this Tecno's #BiggerandLonger campaign about?
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by prettytolanee(f): 6:55pm On Feb 28
Is this the same thing "It has more charge than your boyfriend" message by Tecno? Which i saw yesterday.
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by Behankey(m): 7:00pm On Feb 28
Lol. Very hilarious trending topic. The whole of Twitter is agog with it already. Who doesn't like it bigger and longer?
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by pr0blem: 7:03pm On Feb 28
Behankey:
gay alert ! ! ! !
2 Likes
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by osenbarak: 7:07pm On Feb 28
People have been waiting on what Tecno will bring this year. It's interesting to see it will be Bigger and Longer.
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by Dandsome: 7:08pm On Feb 28
Just watch and see perverted minds on NL
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by shiftback: 7:10pm On Feb 28
FellaL:Of course knowing that they make smartphones and not dildos I'll say a new smartphone with a massive battery is in the offing.
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by D4Daymoo(m): 7:10pm On Feb 28
Bigger and longer? That thing looks like cassava though, Tecno's cassava.
1 Like
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by Iceman296: 7:14pm On Feb 28
Lol. This one get as e be o
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by FellaL: 7:15pm On Feb 28
See somebody's version of Cassava o
D4Daymoo:
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by shiftback: 7:17pm On Feb 28
More..
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by teelaweee(m): 7:57pm On Feb 28
BYEEEE
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by shiftback: 8:17pm On Feb 28
prettytolanee:I believe it is the same.
This one too
"It has more bars than your favorite rapper"
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by GOLDENWOLF(m): 8:51pm On Feb 28
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by Raintaker: 9:54pm On Feb 28
Guys check out that Adananya's
comment
1 Like
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by martinz1: 10:41pm On Feb 28
That techno handler, knows he was referring to cassava, but was just teasing them
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by GenbIoodykiller: 11:26pm On Feb 28
MizMyColi i can see your comment Adannaya1
chaii you haf spoil
and only a spoiled creature like me can decipher a coded words like this
eeehmm but remember you must not be greedy just like tecno said you must choose one bigger or longer
but in my own opinion
what shall it profit a motion transmitting shaft to have a larger diameter and have just a small length that means there must be a mechanical failure like fatigue
in other words if am to choose i prefer longer
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by MizMyColi(f): 11:44pm On Feb 28
GenbIoodykiller:
Ehn Ehn
As far as NL is concerned, I deny copyright of that tweet
I'm still a vajin o
I said let me tweet something controversial, maybe that will make my followers increase.
Since wey I join tweeter, my followers nuh gree pass 200 mark.
Na wa o
Abi is it that Twitter people are natural stingy with ffg?
Lalasticlala Mynd44
Epp me chook mouth inside this matter
2 Likes
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by emmayayodeji(m): 11:49pm On Feb 28
The joystick. Tweet killed me
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by Abdstrakt(m): 12:18am
I don't understand what you people are seeing o.
isit not battery they are talking about?
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by ifyeez: 12:22am
Ndi Ara Tecno . They purposely used Bigger nd Longer to get the attention of perverted minds like ours, even tho we pretend on our everyday life to be innocent.
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by MVLOX(m): 5:46am
Naija pple no get chill cha
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by GenbIoodykiller: 6:50am
MizMyColi:
at bold highlighted ok oooo i hear
me sef am currently typing this in monastery
1 Like
|Re: Bigger Or Longer? Tecno Mobile Asks Fans How They Like It (see Funny Replies) by LastMumu: 7:45am
MizMyColi, what is the meaning of this na? Chai this girl iyaf spoil.
That was some morafucking well written innuendo.
