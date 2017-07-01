₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,167 members, 3,634,532 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 11:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos (4304 Views)
Nenny B Joins Phyno, Runtown, Burna Boy For Remy Martins Concert / Regina Askia Flaunts Bare Butt In See-through Gown At Nollywood Event In US / Cynthia Morgan, Lover Clash Over Burna Boy Kiss (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by AlexReports(m): 9:49pm
The 26th & 29th, June 2017 would definitely go down in Nigerian entertainment history as the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) as Remy Martin Nigeria made true to their promise to host the greatest show in Africa.
Preempted by viral new media mentions, non-stop ads on Tv and radio, anticipation was definitely at an all time high for this year’s edition of the “AT THE CLUB WITH REMY MARTIN ALL-STARS ” , and oh boy was it definitely worth the wait as the team at Remy Martin went above and beyond to deliver the showcase of a lifetime to valued brand clients and guests .
Hosted in Lagos on the 26th and Abuja the Nations Capital on the 29th of June 2017.
The event took guests around the world for a night, bringing Las Vegas and the Ibiza party experience, featuring amazing live Dance performances to classic tunes from the Nineties to the Noughtys, to 2017 hits, Celebrity impersonators brought the greats like Michael Jackson, AC-DC, Beyonce to life on stage to the excitement of guests.
Taking the event to a whole new level were the breathtaking stunts by the Vegas acrobats and aerial performers that had guests gasping for breath with every flip, spin, and drop. The Brazilian carnival dancers set the stage for the main acts for the evening and BURNA BOY, RUNTOWN, & PHYNO Delivered truly exceptional performances.
Touted as the Dopest party of the year, celebrity hype man SHODY the HypeKing of BeatFM lagos and New discovery NENNY B were the hosts for the evening and made sure the dance floor was litt all through adlibbing to performances by Celebrity Djs , DJ mOma from Queens New York, Dj Baggio, Dj Neptune, Dj Kenny, and ofcourse the legendary Dj Jimmy Jatt.
Experiences like these don’t come around often; You have one Life…LIVE THEM
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/07/exclusive-burna-boy-phyno-runtown-jimmy.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by AlexReports(m): 9:50pm
Follow @alexreports
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by AlexReports(m): 9:52pm
@attentionMagng
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by AlexReports(m): 9:53pm
More
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by AlexReports(m): 9:54pm
See here
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by AlexReports(m): 9:57pm
Continue
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by AlexReports(m): 9:59pm
Glamour
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by AlexReports(m): 10:01pm
More photos
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by LOGDAN(m): 10:16pm
Lovely
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:37pm
Nice
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by KingLennon(m): 10:38pm
Burna boy and Runtown should collabo together and drop a single. It will be lit...
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by omonlaa: 10:39pm
Show looks lit but "greatest" is a strong word, this one wey people no even plenty.
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by HRich(m): 10:39pm
Yet Phyno House can not buy my shoe.
no be me talkam ooO
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by GioneeGuy: 10:40pm
Share please
GIONEE Warranty ISSUES
I had to create an account to share my bitter experience with Gionee. Gionee phones are nice with great batteries that last really long. My issue with Gionee is what they call "WARRANTY". My phone that I bought in the first quarter of this year got faulty and I took it to a Gionee service centre for repairs and they outrightly told me I was going to pay for the repairs and parts. Every other person that I met there paid for their services too. So this got me wondering...What's now the 12 months warranty they give people about?
I am doing this to get the attention of Gionee owners so that they can do something about this. Other brands like tekno and infinix Dont charge a penny to fix phones that are still under warranty. If nothing is done about this , Gionee is definitely going to loose many potential buyers/customers because no one would want to buy a phone that its warranty is just mere words.
PS: I suspect those guys at the Gionee service centres are charging people without the management/owners' knowledge because they Dont agree to give people the changed parts. So, I suspect that they send back the bad parts they changed to the company just so they can prove to the company that they actually fixed a Gionee phone with the parts the company sent to them(Gionee service center) freely free of charge whereas they charge customers for it.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by Evablizin(f): 10:40pm
Ok,cool,nice make sense and brain
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 10:40pm
My dad wasn't there so I don't give a fucckk...
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by raker300: 10:41pm
As far as Phyno is there...the show go make sense
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by raker300: 10:41pm
As far as Phyno is there...the show go make sense.
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by oshe11(m): 10:43pm
burna boy
This one wesk me
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by topedopechef(m): 10:44pm
wu dem epp
topechef in d aouz wu dem epp
topechef in d aouz
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by deepee08(m): 10:44pm
burnaboy always looking stoned
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by NLProblemChild(m): 10:46pm
First to comment
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by 00Ademi(m): 10:53pm
GioneeGuy:bro.
phone warranty cover only software faults and not hardwares. People fail to know warranty are for only software problem for most tech brand in NG.
Note: ah no be gionee agent.... Normal person like u... Peace!!!
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by GioneeGuy: 11:02pm
00Ademi:eh e. U sure say u no be their agent? Infinix/tekno dey fix hardwares join. And who told you it is restricted to software issues? Give me some references.
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by Madu2013(m): 11:04pm
Is that egberi papa am seeing in that 14th pics.....jesu see fat oo
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by passyhansome(m): 11:12pm
Okay, Meanwhile this guy palms, shows he trekked to the party come dey from star here, see mud
1 Like
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by 00Ademi(m): 11:13pm
GioneeGuy:infinix nd tecno Okay i rest my case.
Na even tecno worse pass....
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by GioneeGuy: 11:15pm
00Ademi:u also need to rest your head. Night don't fall. Sleep fall on u
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by loadedmax(m): 11:20pm
Na so dem bounce me earlier this year for Ikeja, so I bounce their phone.
Whats is the use spending heavily on a product you will be denied by the producer?
BOUNCE THEIR PHONE, AND LIVE LONGER
Share please
GIONEE Warranty ISSUES
I had to create an account to share my bitter experience with Gionee. Gionee phones are nice with great batteries that last really long. My issue with Gionee is what they call "WARRANTY". My phone that I bought in the first quarter of this year got faulty and I took it to a Gionee service centre for repairs and they outrightly told me I was going to pay for the repairs and parts. Every other person that I met there paid for their services too. So this got me wondering...What's now the 12 months warranty they give people about?
I am doing this to get the attention of Gionee owners so that they can do something about this. Other brands like tekno and infinix Dont charge a penny to fix phones that are still under warranty. If nothing is done about this , Gionee is definitely going to loose many potential buyers/customers because no one would want to buy a phone that its warranty is just mere words.
PS: I suspect those guys at the Gionee service centres are charging people without the management/owners' knowledge because they Dont agree to give people the changed parts. So, I suspect that they send back the bad parts they changed to the company just so they can prove to the company that they actually fixed a Gionee phone with the parts the company sent to them(Gionee service center) freely free of charge whereas they charge customers for it.[/quote]
|Re: Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos by INVESTORBNAIRA: 11:27pm
Where is phyno?
(0) (Reply)
The Thinnest Woman In The World / Kim Kardashian And Kanye West About To Sell Their $11 Million Mansion Two Months / Prince William And His New Born Son (see Photo)
Viewing this topic: micoyankee(m), ogbutony(m), Determinism, noxy1962(m), bojar(m), chi4ik(m), hilariousdammie(m), boiz2men(m), Cokwologu(m), Centyakam(m), mikeweezy(m), starstunna1313, misspineapple(f), OYERINDEJ(m), adebohwale(m), kunleyy(m), ggnas(m), austinelex, pearl360(f), sexykessy68(m), Goldfaze1, Olusegunkay, donkossy(m), coollove, Arebay(m), bikerphux(m) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9