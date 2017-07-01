Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burna Boy, Phyno, Runtown Shutdown All- Stars Event In Abuja/lagos (4304 Views)

Preempted by viral new media mentions, non-stop ads on Tv and radio, anticipation was definitely at an all time high for this year’s edition of the “AT THE CLUB WITH REMY MARTIN ALL-STARS ” , and oh boy was it definitely worth the wait as the team at Remy Martin went above and beyond to deliver the showcase of a lifetime to valued brand clients and guests .

Hosted in Lagos on the 26th and Abuja the Nations Capital on the 29th of June 2017.



The event took guests around the world for a night, bringing Las Vegas and the Ibiza party experience, featuring amazing live Dance performances to classic tunes from the Nineties to the Noughtys, to 2017 hits, Celebrity impersonators brought the greats like Michael Jackson, AC-DC, Beyonce to life on stage to the excitement of guests.



Taking the event to a whole new level were the breathtaking stunts by the Vegas acrobats and aerial performers that had guests gasping for breath with every flip, spin, and drop. The Brazilian carnival dancers set the stage for the main acts for the evening and BURNA BOY, RUNTOWN, & PHYNO Delivered truly exceptional performances.



Touted as the Dopest party of the year, celebrity hype man SHODY the HypeKing of BeatFM lagos and New discovery NENNY B were the hosts for the evening and made sure the dance floor was litt all through adlibbing to performances by Celebrity Djs , DJ mOma from Queens New York, Dj Baggio, Dj Neptune, Dj Kenny, and ofcourse the legendary Dj Jimmy Jatt.



Experiences like these don’t come around often; You have one Life…LIVE THEM

Burna boy and Runtown should collabo together and drop a single. It will be lit...

Show looks lit but "greatest" is a strong word, this one wey people no even plenty.

Yet Phyno House can not buy my shoe.





no be me talkam ooO

Ok,cool,nice make sense and brain

My dad wasn't there so I don't give a fucckk...

As far as Phyno is there...the show go make sense

As far as Phyno is there...the show go make sense.









This one wesk me burna boyThis one wesk me



topechef in d aouz wu dem epp

topechef in d aouz wu dem epptopechef in d aouzwu dem epptopechef in d aouz

burnaboy always looking stoned 1 Like 1 Share

First to comment

00Ademi:

bro.



phone warranty cover only software faults and not hardwares. People fail to know warranty are for only software problem for most tech brand in NG.





Note: ah no be gionee agent.... Normal person like u... Peace!!! eh e. U sure say u no be their agent? Infinix/tekno dey fix hardwares join. And who told you it is restricted to software issues? Give me some references. eh e. U sure say u no be their agent? Infinix/tekno dey fix hardwares join. And who told you it is restricted to software issues? Give me some references.

Is that egberi papa am seeing in that 14th pics.....jesu see fat oo

Okay, Meanwhile this guy palms, shows he trekked to the party come dey from star here, see mud 1 Like

00Ademi:

u also need to rest your head. Night don't fall. Sleep fall on u

Na so dem bounce me earlier this year for Ikeja, so I bounce their phone.



Whats is the use spending heavily on a product you will be denied by the producer?



BOUNCE THEIR PHONE, AND LIVE LONGER





