How To Check List:



To check the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission list of successful candidates, candidates are to visit the link below;



Accordingly, the successful candidates are to report for training at Nigerian Naval College, Onne Port Harcourt on Wednesday 5 July 2017. Candidates who fail to report by 12pm on Sunday 9 July 2017 stand disqualified.



Candidates are to come along with the originals and photocopies of their credentials, which should include birth certificate/declaration of age, letter of indigeneship, secondary school testimonials and certificates (WAEC/NECO/GCE), NYSC Discharge /Exemption Certificate. Any candidate who fails to present originals of the stated documents will not be accepted into the College.



Candidates are to also come along with the following items:

A) Two pairs of white shorts.

B) Two pairs of white trousers.

C) Two white shirts (long sleeves).

D) Two pairs of white socks.

E) Two pairs of white canvas shoes.

F) One lounge suite (dark colour).

G) Two pairs of blue shorts and white round neck vests.

H) One pair of black trousers.

I) One belt (preferably black).

J) One pair of black cover shoes.

K) Black polish brushes, shaving kit and toiletries.

L) Two white bed sheets and pillow cases for 8 spring bed.

M) Four recent passport photographs (coloured).

N) Female candidates should come along with the following items in addition:

i. Two pairs of trouser suits.

ii. Two lounge skirts.

iii. One pair of black low heeled cover shoes.

iv. Two pairs of black or blue short tights.



Candidates will not be allowed to receive visitors once taken on strength and will not be allowed to leave the College premises for the first three months of training. Candidates and their families/loved ones are to please note the above for strict compliance.



Congratulations to the successful applicants... Lalasticlala take note.

Good news

Congrats to dm

Goodluck to them.

Ok

Don't even bother checking ur name if it doesn't start with Abdul or mohamamed or usman..



just saying 11 Likes







Very soon they'd forget they were ever Civilians and start harrasing everyone.





Here comes another bunch of bribe-lovers and intimidators Very soon they'd forget they were ever Civilians and start harrasing everyone.Here comes another bunch of bribe-lovers and intimidators 6 Likes 2 Shares

For 4 years I have been applying to join any of the Nigerian Armed forces but no...Maybe because my name is not Ahmed ....I pray make them give me NIS sha 6 Likes 1 Share

lets be sincere to ourselves, the succesful candidates are those with 'extra hands', welcome to Nigeria where employment is meant for the well-connected 6 Likes

I pray da serve Nigeria well...

navyyyy fail on u @ seun

Gud for them

monimekaz:

For 4 years I have been applying to join any of the Nigerian Armed forces but no...Maybe because my name is not Ahmed ....I pray make them give me NIS sha Join police Join police 2 Likes

Congrat

KingTom:

Join police

Bros abeg ...no make me vex oooo....lolz ..police no dey employ graduate nah Bros abeg ...no make me vex oooo....lolz ..police no dey employ graduate nah 3 Likes

Jobs for big man pikin... And for Northern cabals..





The available ones are for zombies defending them everyday here. 3 Likes

When will they be recruiting again?

monimekaz:





Bros abeg ...no make me vex oooo....lolz ..police no dey employ graduate nah Who told you? bros na police sure pass o dem dey employ as cadet ASP one hilux and some boys make una go road go checkmate fulanis and kidnappers small small you fit be DPO from there the sky is your limit Who told you?bros na police sure pass o dem dey employ as cadet ASPone hilux and some boys make una go road go checkmate fulanis and kidnappers small small you fit be DPO from there the sky is your limit 2 Likes

90% of them are special candidates.

Ozavize88:

When will they be recruiting again? Hajiya you ma wan join November November Hajiya you ma wan join November November

is alright

KingTom:

Who told you? bros na police sure pass o dem dey employee as cadet ASP one hilux and some boys make una go road go checkmate fulanis and kidnappers small small you fit be DPO from there the sky is your limit

Abeg u get the link? Show me way abeg Abeg u get the link? Show me way abeg

Congrats





For those still looking for that dream job or simply want to recruit that awesome candidate, join the world's smartest job network Congrats to all the successful candidates. Go there and make us proud.For those still looking for that dream job or simply want to recruit that awesome candidate, join the world's smartest job network www.bejite.com. Find jobs, recruit job seekers, find business mentors and partners, connect, chat, share with your favourite employers. It is free!

LastSurvivor11:

Don't even bother checking ur name if it doesn't start with Abdul or mohamamed or usman..



just saying



Lolz... Four years What stops you from getting the Job during Jonathan regime if what you are trying to postulate is right.....



Bros wake up to the reality on ground, you are stark disqualified for the Job, this recruitment is done on a definite number per state not just random selection.... Go and check if your state is not represented come and tell me and I will do something about it....



Meanwhile, you may consider joining local vigilante, if you are so enthusiastic about security job. Lolz... Four yearsWhat stops you from getting the Job during Jonathan regime if what you are trying to postulate is right.....Bros wake up to the reality on ground, you are stark disqualified for the Job, this recruitment is done on a definite number per state not just random selection.... Go and check if your state is not represented come and tell me and I will do something about it....Meanwhile, you may consider joining local vigilante, if you are so enthusiastic about security job. 3 Likes

monimekaz:





Abeg u get the link? Show me way abeg bros me na ordinary man like you I no get link to any force o bros me na ordinary man like you I no get link to any force o

Congrats to the shortlisted candidate. My best advice is this, if u are traveling to onne for the training tomorrow, the best time to embark on the journey is today. I bet that u can spend 10hrs on just akpajo to onne coz of the wicked bad road. A stitch in time saves nine.

KingTom:

Hajiya you ma wan join November November Lol, is it bad if I join? Lol, is it bad if I join?

Ozavize88:

Lol, is it bad if I join? For what na? How e go bad? E good make you join For what na? How e go bad? E good make you join