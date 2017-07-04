₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Parkac(m): 10:24pm On Jul 03
The candidates whose names appear below were successful at the Nigerian Navy (NN) Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 24 Selection Board interview held at Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State from 10th to 28th April 2017.
How To Check List:
To check the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission list of successful candidates, candidates are to visit the link below; www.joinnigeriannavy. com/Home/NNR
Accordingly, the successful candidates are to report for training at Nigerian Naval College, Onne Port Harcourt on Wednesday 5 July 2017. Candidates who fail to report by 12pm on Sunday 9 July 2017 stand disqualified.
Candidates are to come along with the originals and photocopies of their credentials, which should include birth certificate/declaration of age, letter of indigeneship, secondary school testimonials and certificates (WAEC/NECO/GCE), NYSC Discharge /Exemption Certificate. Any candidate who fails to present originals of the stated documents will not be accepted into the College.
Candidates are to also come along with the following items:
A) Two pairs of white shorts.
B) Two pairs of white trousers.
C) Two white shirts (long sleeves).
D) Two pairs of white socks.
E) Two pairs of white canvas shoes.
F) One lounge suite (dark colour).
G) Two pairs of blue shorts and white round neck vests.
H) One pair of black trousers.
I) One belt (preferably black).
J) One pair of black cover shoes.
K) Black polish brushes, shaving kit and toiletries.
L) Two white bed sheets and pillow cases for 8 spring bed.
M) Four recent passport photographs (coloured).
N) Female candidates should come along with the following items in addition:
i. Two pairs of trouser suits.
ii. Two lounge skirts.
iii. One pair of black low heeled cover shoes.
iv. Two pairs of black or blue short tights.
Candidates will not be allowed to receive visitors once taken on strength and will not be allowed to leave the College premises for the first three months of training. Candidates and their families/loved ones are to please note the above for strict compliance.
Source: https://www.campusportalng.com/navy/nigerian-navy-dssc-list-successful-candidates/46817/
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Parkac(m): 10:27pm On Jul 03
Congratulations to the successful applicants... Lalasticlala take note.
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by auntysimbiat(f): 10:34pm On Jul 03
Good news
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Naturalobserver(m): 9:35am
Congrats to dm
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by ignis: 9:35am
Goodluck to them.
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by yeyeboi(m): 9:35am
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by LastSurvivor11: 9:36am
Don't even bother checking ur name if it doesn't start with Abdul or mohamamed or usman..
just saying
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by NwaAmaikpe: 9:36am
Very soon they'd forget they were ever Civilians and start harrasing everyone.
Here comes another bunch of bribe-lovers and intimidators
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by monimekaz(m): 9:37am
For 4 years I have been applying to join any of the Nigerian Armed forces but no...Maybe because my name is not Ahmed ....I pray make them give me NIS sha
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by bro4u: 9:38am
lets be sincere to ourselves, the succesful candidates are those with 'extra hands', welcome to Nigeria where employment is meant for the well-connected
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by paulzee94(m): 9:38am
I pray da serve Nigeria well...
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Dee9977: 9:38am
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by adebayo3449: 9:39am
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by KingTom(m): 9:42am
monimekaz:Join police
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by mosesabah(m): 9:46am
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by monimekaz(m): 9:47am
KingTom:
Bros abeg ...no make me vex oooo....lolz ..police no dey employ graduate nah
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Blackfire(m): 9:47am
Jobs for big man pikin... And for Northern cabals..
The available ones are for zombies defending them everyday here.
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Ozavize88(f): 9:48am
When will they be recruiting again?
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by KingTom(m): 9:49am
monimekaz:Who told you? bros na police sure pass o dem dey employ as cadet ASP one hilux and some boys make una go road go checkmate fulanis and kidnappers small small you fit be DPO from there the sky is your limit
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by comshots(m): 9:50am
90% of them are special candidates.
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by KingTom(m): 9:51am
Ozavize88:Hajiya you ma wan join November November
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by slawomir: 9:53am
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by monimekaz(m): 9:53am
KingTom:
Abeg u get the link? Show me way abeg
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Allylic(f): 9:53am
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Ogbodoo: 9:53am
Congrats to all the successful candidates. Go there and make us proud.
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by modsfucker: 9:54am
LastSurvivor11:
Lolz... Four years What stops you from getting the Job during Jonathan regime if what you are trying to postulate is right.....
Bros wake up to the reality on ground, you are stark disqualified for the Job, this recruitment is done on a definite number per state not just random selection.... Go and check if your state is not represented come and tell me and I will do something about it....
Meanwhile, you may consider joining local vigilante, if you are so enthusiastic about security job.
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by KingTom(m): 9:54am
monimekaz:bros me na ordinary man like you I no get link to any force o
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Cutecharlz(m): 9:55am
Congrats to the shortlisted candidate. My best advice is this, if u are traveling to onne for the training tomorrow, the best time to embark on the journey is today. I bet that u can spend 10hrs on just akpajo to onne coz of the wicked bad road. A stitch in time saves nine.
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by Ozavize88(f): 9:55am
KingTom:Lol, is it bad if I join?
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by KingTom(m): 9:57am
Ozavize88:For what na? How e go bad? E good make you join
|Re: Nigerian Navy DSSC List Of Successful Candidates For Course 24 Released by modsfucker: 9:57am
comshots:
Do you have any proof or you just feel like coming up with the arbitrary figure?
Prove your point, we're all ears.....
