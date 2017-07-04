₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by oluwasegun400: 7:14am
According to a Facebook User Who Share This reveal how a Nigerian Medical Doctor Mrs okolo oteri Eme return the overpiad Arrears of N2.1m mistakenly paid into her account.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/04/nigerian-doctor-return-n2-1m-mistakenly-paid-into-her-account-photos/
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 7:17am
A true ọmọ naija
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by smartty68(m): 7:17am
More of such people in Nigeria and Naija would great! Nice one
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 7:18am
Should we fry sperm na
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by lofty900(m): 7:31am
Inasmuch as I commend her for returning the money, eventually it would have been discovered and land her in trouble. I was at uba bank to deposit money one day, the line was so long and stagnant then one pretty girl came to me and told me she's tired of standing and gave me her money and teller to deposit for her. Then she went and sat down, finally it got to my turn, I deposited the her money first before mine. She just came to me and showed me the alert she received. Apparently, the cashier mistakenly added one zero, instead of 40k, she got 400k. We told the cashier and immediately he reverted it and thanked us. The bank would have discovered eventually so it's better to do the right thing
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:31am
Oladimejyy:Fry bubh own, him don go and would never return
How on earth would an agile man like me die before that vegetable ?
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by LUGBE: 9:47am
Someone is now telling us she is delta but if is crime, it will be Igbos ie South East.
We are watching
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by huche(m): 10:51am
Make i hear say i return the money
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by yomalex(m): 10:51am
nice
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by damibravo(m): 10:52am
Nice. She saved herself future troubles. This kinda news is not a big deal. Stuffs like this have paper trail, someday she would have to pay for it if not refunded.
Now someone transferred 1500 to my etisalat number wrongly, I gave the person several hours to call.
I had to call that number back with my MTN number and he pleaded I returned it. I sent the 1500 back completely.
Now that's good deed.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by helphelp: 10:52am
Oh well, I can do same. But, we'll never know. The bank should overpay me first
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 10:52am
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:53am
That is the result of falling and failing country when people who studied banking and finance with masters in computer appreciation failed to know God father at the top
And a useless being who graduated with lowest 3rd class of CGPA of 1.9 is a son or daughter of former minister of close pal of Gtb MD to SECURE A BANKING JOB as CASH OFFICER
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by darlenese(f): 10:54am
abegiiii
so should I fry my great grand father's enemy's blorkors?
the last time somebody overpaid me with 200 Naira, didnt I give the lady back? did I announce it?
msheeeew
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by alphasperm: 10:54am
c
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:54am
Good bless you ma,more alert fall on you
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by CheezyCharles(m): 10:55am
to all my guys that won't refund the money... if they like dey should call us unpatriotic. we are simply looking for transport to go and bring back our president .why do they like dying outside Nigeria cef?
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by profnigga(m): 10:55am
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:55am
She is a coward.
Since she rejected wealth, she will remain in abject poverty and indescribable squalor.
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by Efukikata(m): 10:56am
Bank will still retract it to the owner anyways.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by Kellapaw: 10:56am
stagger:
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by Reference(m): 10:56am
Yeah, because we don't have a single moral fibre in our souls this normal thing becomes an internet sensation. The lady should just give it a rest abeg.
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:57am
That's so nice of her.
Good people, great nation.
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by Ekensen: 10:57am
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by GavelSlam: 10:57am
LUGBE:
Oteri is not ibo.
The same Urhobo, Isoko, people you love to malign bear those names.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by Dc4life(m): 10:59am
She returned it because of traces #BVN
I don't get it, it's a bloody "salary account" and she has no other option so why all the 'mother Theresa' hyping?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (Photos) by faithugo64(f): 11:00am
This is how it is meant to be!
Soo much evil in the society today has made good deeds such as this appear "uncommon" and "mighty"
Kudos maa'm
Not everyone is money crazy afterall
1 Like
