See below:



Source: According to a Facebook User Who Share This reveal how a Nigerian Medical Doctor Mrs okolo oteri Eme return the overpiad Arrears of N2.1m mistakenly paid into her account.See below:Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/04/nigerian-doctor-return-n2-1m-mistakenly-paid-into-her-account-photos/ 3 Likes

A true ọmọ naija

More of such people in Nigeria and Naija would great! Nice one 1 Like 1 Share

Should we fry sperm na

Inasmuch as I commend her for returning the money, eventually it would have been discovered and land her in trouble. I was at uba bank to deposit money one day, the line was so long and stagnant then one pretty girl came to me and told me she's tired of standing and gave me her money and teller to deposit for her. Then she went and sat down, finally it got to my turn, I deposited the her money first before mine. She just came to me and showed me the alert she received. Apparently, the cashier mistakenly added one zero, instead of 40k, she got 400k. We told the cashier and immediately he reverted it and thanked us. The bank would have discovered eventually so it's better to do the right thing 8 Likes 1 Share

Oladimejyy:

Should we fry sperm na Fry bubh own, him don go and would never return





How on earth would an agile man like me die before that vegetable ? Fry bubh own, him don go and would never returnHow on earth would an agile man like me die before that vegetable

Someone is now telling us she is delta but if is crime, it will be Igbos ie South East.



We are watching 3 Likes

Make i hear say i return the money

nice





Now someone transferred 1500 to my etisalat number wrongly, I gave the person several hours to call.

I had to call that number back with my MTN number and he pleaded I returned it. I sent the 1500 back completely.

Now that's good deed. Nice. She saved herself future troubles. This kinda news is not a big deal. Stuffs like this have paper trail, someday she would have to pay for it if not refunded.Now someone transferred 1500 to my etisalat number wrongly, I gave the person several hours to call.I had to call that number back with my MTN number and he pleaded I returned it. I sent the 1500 back completely.Now that's good deed. 3 Likes

Oh well, I can do same. But, we'll never know. The bank should overpay me first 3 Likes

Ok

That is the result of falling and failing country when people who studied banking and finance with masters in computer appreciation failed to know God father at the top





And a useless being who graduated with lowest 3rd class of CGPA of 1.9 is a son or daughter of former minister of close pal of Gtb MD to SECURE A BANKING JOB as CASH OFFICER

abegiiii



so should I fry my great grand father's enemy's blorkors?





the last time somebody overpaid me with 200 Naira, didnt I give the lady back? did I announce it?









msheeeew

c

Good bless you ma,more alert fall on you

to all my guys that won't refund the money... if they like dey should call us unpatriotic. we are simply looking for transport to go and bring back our president .why do they like dying outside Nigeria cef?





She is a coward.





Since she rejected wealth, she will remain in abject poverty and indescribable squalor. She is a coward.Since she rejected wealth, she will remain in abject poverty and indescribable squalor.

Bank will still retract it to the owner anyways. 1 Like

stagger:





You are a child. Come and collect pampers.

Yeah, because we don't have a single moral fibre in our souls this normal thing becomes an internet sensation. The lady should just give it a rest abeg.

That's so nice of her.

Good people, great nation.

LUGBE:

Someone is now telling us she is delta but if is crime, it will be Igbos ie South East.



We are watching



Oteri is not ibo.



The same Urhobo, Isoko, people you love to malign bear those names. Oteri is not ibo.The same Urhobo, Isoko, people you love to malign bear those names. 1 Like

She returned it because of traces #BVN



I don't get it, it's a bloody "salary account" and she has no other option so why all the 'mother Theresa' hyping? 1 Like