

The industry has made its mark.



Today, we focus on the Top 10 hottest artistes in south east Nigeria. The south eastern part of Nigeria is dominated by the Igbos popularly known for commercial living.





Meet the Top 10 hottest up coming artistes in south east Nigeria





10. Mufaya





Mufaya is an upcoming art with fire. His track "Bannis" has been well pushed under the One House Music and has given him the platform

to perform on numerous stages across eastern Nigeria. Mufaya is based in Anambra State, where his music is shown premium love. He just concluded his

radio tour in the state and has airplay on radio station within and environs.

Mufaya has over 3,517 followers on instagram (IG: @kingmufaya )





9. Mr 2Sweet





Mr 2 Sweet has numerous collaborations with the likes of Vector, Solid Star, Toubey, Quincy and many more.He currently dropped a song "money in

the bank feat vector and saga" that took his fans by surprise. He also has a music video to his name.

Mr 2Sweet has hundreds of followers on instagram (IG: @iammr2sweet)





8. F2





Ibe Franklin aka F2, the O'town based rapper is another act to keep our eyes on. His smashing single "Shima" has airplays around the country, he followed up with an

A class video starring Five Stars latest signing X busta. F2 has also worked with the likes of Phyno in the track "Ikuku" which turned out to be another anthem for

the men on the street. F2 is currently signed to the 7th Republic Recordsand we wish him the best of luck in his musical career.

F2 has over 2,000 followers on instagram (IG: @f2ibe)





7. Oga Micky





Oga Micky aka put call is another art to keep an eye on. He just realesd a new hit titled "Iru Efi feat Hype Mc & Dialect" had a trend on instagram.

Oga Micky is known across the states of the east. Micky is 5th on our list.

Micky has over 4,000 followers on instagram (IG: @ogamickybuafam)





6. Will





Will aka Awka get boys came to the lime light with his hit song "Awka Get Boys". The song is currently trending and banging in the city and environs. The song had

massive downloads, air plays and became an anthem in the city. Numerous trends along side merchandise of various classes were put in place. Will has also performed in

various A listed events across the east. He is currently signed to GSS Music.

Will has over 1,000 followers on instagram (IG: @callme_will)





5. Lucy Q





The Queen amongst kings, Lucy Q is the only female on our list. Her unique style of rapping has really paved way for her in the industry. She is an indigenous rapper

who raps in her native language (Igbo). Her cover to Young M.A's "OOOUUU" brought her to lime light and got celebrities asking, who is this?

Illbliss aka Oga boss featured her in the remix of his hit track "Chukwu Agozi". Her new single "Igbo" had a good trend on twitter. Lucy Q has a good fanbase in the

east especially in Enugu and she is definately an art to watchout for.

Lucy Q has over 13,000 followers on instagram (IG: @lucy___q)





4. Hype Mc





Hype Mc came out with the hit "Konfused". Which had massive reception. With numerous collaborations Hype Mc is highly recognised in eastern Nigeria.

New hit "Eluwa" featuring Mr Maga don Pay Kelly Handsome has a unique sound and has over 50,000 downloads online and still counting.

Hype Mc also has hosted a listening party, the party was the talk of 042 popularly known as Enugu. Hype Mc's songs that are trending are; Konfused, Ogbe Hype, Eluwa.

Hype Mc has over 4,000 followers on instagram (IG: @mrhypemc)







3. Pella Iyke





Bosah Pella Ikechukwu popularly known as Pella Iyke is a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. His rise to stardom is likened to a cheetah.

His first single "Eleigidigan" took the streets by surprise and left them no choice other than reciprocating with much love.

He followed up with another hit "For You" with over 150,000 downloads and massive airplays on both national and international media platforms. Pella has hosted

the two biggest listening partiest in south east Nigeria and has a good reception from fans with in and outside the country.

After a storming performance at the Glo Mega Music Tour Awka, he was selected to join the tour across the eastern states of the country.

He has also performed and featured on so many A listed stages and events across the country; The GTCrea8 hosted by GTBank along side Skales and Mayorkun,

Mayor101 [Mayorkun Campus Tour], Ajebo Unleashed, Slimshady Invasion 3.0, Warri Again 2013 etc.

This paved way for him as media houses took special interest and gave special airings to his tunes.

Pella has over 8,000 followers on instagram (IG: @pellaiyke)







2. Quincy





Quincy popularly known as Oga land lord, is the number one artiste on our list. The Enugu based art has not had a dull moment in his musical career from his

first track, "On point" under Phyno's Penthauze label to Oga Land lord featuring Kcee. The streets have a unique love for the landlord.

His current track Jombo featuring Phyno has steady air play on radio stations and other media houses across the country

He is currently on his campus tour and has graced numerous national and international stages.

Quincy has over 14,000 followers on instagram (IG: @quincy042)





1. Slow Dog



Slow dog also known as slow diggy is one of the biggest upcoming artiste in south east Nigeria. With numerous collaborations with big names like Phyno, Zoro, Flavour.

Slow dogg commands alot of respect and loves from fans and colleagues.

His video for "Aka gi (remix) featuring Phyno" had lots of air play, downloads and trends around the country. His cover for Tonga by Joey B also went viral and became

an anthem in club houses in the east. With alot of hits not mentioned, we cant miss "Testimony feat Phyno and Tj" Slow diggy has the street cred 100 and has conquered

the east and environs. More grease to his elbows.

Slow Dog has over 29,000 followers on instagram (IG: @iamslowdog)



