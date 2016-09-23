₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by itfranklynwrite: 8:31am
It has been a great year for the Nigerian music industry. From numeruos international collaborations to exclusive awards, to classic music videos and so on.
The industry has made its mark.
Today, we focus on the Top 10 hottest artistes in south east Nigeria. The south eastern part of Nigeria is dominated by the Igbos popularly known for commercial living.
Meet the Top 10 hottest up coming artistes in south east Nigeria
10. Mufaya
Mufaya is an upcoming art with fire. His track "Bannis" has been well pushed under the One House Music and has given him the platform
to perform on numerous stages across eastern Nigeria. Mufaya is based in Anambra State, where his music is shown premium love. He just concluded his
radio tour in the state and has airplay on radio station within and environs.
Mufaya has over 3,517 followers on instagram (IG: @kingmufaya )
9. Mr 2Sweet
Mr 2 Sweet has numerous collaborations with the likes of Vector, Solid Star, Toubey, Quincy and many more.He currently dropped a song "money in
the bank feat vector and saga" that took his fans by surprise. He also has a music video to his name.
Mr 2Sweet has hundreds of followers on instagram (IG: @iammr2sweet)
8. F2
Ibe Franklin aka F2, the O'town based rapper is another act to keep our eyes on. His smashing single "Shima" has airplays around the country, he followed up with an
A class video starring Five Stars latest signing X busta. F2 has also worked with the likes of Phyno in the track "Ikuku" which turned out to be another anthem for
the men on the street. F2 is currently signed to the 7th Republic Recordsand we wish him the best of luck in his musical career.
F2 has over 2,000 followers on instagram (IG: @f2ibe)
7. Oga Micky
Oga Micky aka put call is another art to keep an eye on. He just realesd a new hit titled "Iru Efi feat Hype Mc & Dialect" had a trend on instagram.
Oga Micky is known across the states of the east. Micky is 5th on our list.
Micky has over 4,000 followers on instagram (IG: @ogamickybuafam)
6. Will
Will aka Awka get boys came to the lime light with his hit song "Awka Get Boys". The song is currently trending and banging in the city and environs. The song had
massive downloads, air plays and became an anthem in the city. Numerous trends along side merchandise of various classes were put in place. Will has also performed in
various A listed events across the east. He is currently signed to GSS Music.
Will has over 1,000 followers on instagram (IG: @callme_will)
5. Lucy Q
The Queen amongst kings, Lucy Q is the only female on our list. Her unique style of rapping has really paved way for her in the industry. She is an indigenous rapper
who raps in her native language (Igbo). Her cover to Young M.A's "OOOUUU" brought her to lime light and got celebrities asking, who is this?
Illbliss aka Oga boss featured her in the remix of his hit track "Chukwu Agozi". Her new single "Igbo" had a good trend on twitter. Lucy Q has a good fanbase in the
east especially in Enugu and she is definately an art to watchout for.
Lucy Q has over 13,000 followers on instagram (IG: @lucy___q)
4. Hype Mc
Hype Mc came out with the hit "Konfused". Which had massive reception. With numerous collaborations Hype Mc is highly recognised in eastern Nigeria.
New hit "Eluwa" featuring Mr Maga don Pay Kelly Handsome has a unique sound and has over 50,000 downloads online and still counting.
Hype Mc also has hosted a listening party, the party was the talk of 042 popularly known as Enugu. Hype Mc's songs that are trending are; Konfused, Ogbe Hype, Eluwa.
Hype Mc has over 4,000 followers on instagram (IG: @mrhypemc)
3. Pella Iyke
Bosah Pella Ikechukwu popularly known as Pella Iyke is a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. His rise to stardom is likened to a cheetah.
His first single "Eleigidigan" took the streets by surprise and left them no choice other than reciprocating with much love.
He followed up with another hit "For You" with over 150,000 downloads and massive airplays on both national and international media platforms. Pella has hosted
the two biggest listening partiest in south east Nigeria and has a good reception from fans with in and outside the country.
After a storming performance at the Glo Mega Music Tour Awka, he was selected to join the tour across the eastern states of the country.
He has also performed and featured on so many A listed stages and events across the country; The GTCrea8 hosted by GTBank along side Skales and Mayorkun,
Mayor101 [Mayorkun Campus Tour], Ajebo Unleashed, Slimshady Invasion 3.0, Warri Again 2013 etc.
This paved way for him as media houses took special interest and gave special airings to his tunes.
Pella has over 8,000 followers on instagram (IG: @pellaiyke)
2. Quincy
Quincy popularly known as Oga land lord, is the number one artiste on our list. The Enugu based art has not had a dull moment in his musical career from his
first track, "On point" under Phyno's Penthauze label to Oga Land lord featuring Kcee. The streets have a unique love for the landlord.
His current track Jombo featuring Phyno has steady air play on radio stations and other media houses across the country
He is currently on his campus tour and has graced numerous national and international stages.
Quincy has over 14,000 followers on instagram (IG: @quincy042)
1. Slow Dog
Slow dog also known as slow diggy is one of the biggest upcoming artiste in south east Nigeria. With numerous collaborations with big names like Phyno, Zoro, Flavour.
Slow dogg commands alot of respect and loves from fans and colleagues.
His video for "Aka gi (remix) featuring Phyno" had lots of air play, downloads and trends around the country. His cover for Tonga by Joey B also went viral and became
an anthem in club houses in the east. With alot of hits not mentioned, we cant miss "Testimony feat Phyno and Tj" Slow diggy has the street cred 100 and has conquered
the east and environs. More grease to his elbows.
Slow Dog has over 29,000 followers on instagram (IG: @iamslowdog)
----------------------> Written By: Anusiobi Itfranklyn
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by MirJay: 2:05pm
. . First to comment at last. I dedicate this feat to these lovely superstars in the making, you all gonna make it just be hardworking
2 Likes
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by sukkot: 2:06pm
cool runninz
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by netoc65(m): 2:06pm
Pretty soon Nigeria will have more Artistes than doctors.
The Music Industry in Nigeria is fast getting oversaturated with no new and meaning content on offer.
Anyway sha don't do like Dammy........
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by ENIMONEY(f): 2:06pm
Nice list
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by MhizKristy(f): 2:06pm
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 2:06pm
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by SAVEDBABA(m): 2:06pm
Ok...... We have seen them
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Terror666: 2:07pm
Slow dog, upcoming artist for how many years??
There is God ohhhhh
28 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by itsprofagain: 2:07pm
Who them epp
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Nobleking2000(m): 2:08pm
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by oksmart1992(m): 2:08pm
Slow Dogg is still upcoming if for all this years he had spent on the music scene and he is still upcoming then he should just go and engage in farming peacefully.
6 Likes
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by PsalmieD(m): 2:08pm
Slow Dogg.....?
At last we've got A Dog musician in Naija....
Hope u maintain ur slowdogness...
1 Like
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by fadafuqer: 2:08pm
Where zoro dey?
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Benekruku(m): 2:09pm
Who re all these people?
Super Eagles or Flying Eagles?
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by UnknownT: 2:10pm
How can you list slow dog as an upcoming artiste? Even HypeMC has been there for years
6 Likes
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by nkemdi89(f): 2:10pm
Slow dog kwa, abeg remove him from that list, that guy was in the same category with nigga raw, even people like phyno looked up to him then, unfortunately I dont know what his village people are doing with his destiny.
15 Likes
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Emitrix42(m): 2:10pm
Na for Biafra them go get lead #NotInMyCountry
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by macuwon(m): 2:11pm
Quincy all the way.. nigga was my classmate and room mate, though na only exam period we dey see am.. lol
1 Like
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by rheether(f): 2:11pm
So hype Mc is still forming upcoming That dude have been in the industry since 2009..Even Zooroo met am their come still first am blow.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Jaeljael: 2:11pm
Here in Nigeria we don't know dem
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by cyara(f): 2:12pm
Who are all these ones using letters of the alphabet to claim space ?
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by rheether(f): 2:12pm
Lol, even slow Dogg This list is a big joke..
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by luvlymabel: 2:13pm
wha about ELEVY i mean my brother.
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Donsmithbrown(m): 2:13pm
Slow Dog no suppose dey dat list...Datbguy don old 4 d game
1 Like
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Ekwueme4242(m): 2:13pm
[color=#006600][/color] what of silver boy
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Donsmithbrown(m): 2:13pm
Slow Dog no suppose dey dat list...Dat guy don old 4 d game
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by DieBuhari: 2:14pm
Slow dog and hype mc are no longer upcoming.
They started with the likes of phyno, Mr raw and flavour.
They've been on the scene for ten years plus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFDKuRNgkaQ
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Ra88: 2:14pm
Hype MC and Slow Dog have been around for ages.
What about Ruffcoin?
1 Like
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by ebukahandsome(m): 2:16pm
OP, na this kind yan, cause problem b/w tekno and headies Slow dog wey start since 2001 before phyno sef na im u call upcoming? .. hype mc too?..
OP Na wetin nah
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 2:16pm
menh that fist boy fine pieces
abeg i need his number
Re: Top 10 Hottest Up Coming Artistes In South East Nigeria (photos) by Kennedymac(m): 2:16pm
This ur list is rubbish without achara man
seems like u are base in awka cuz all I see is upcoming artists from awka
Viewing this topic: tanjesl, donrolex(m), chimoney17(m), youngmexxy, davido23, okeyfermod(m), softy(m), obumsway(m), tikeh, Loveskid(m), msibrahim06(m), emyibe(m), Seanixking, khanwale(m), nonxo007(m), Yomidee(m), Patheos(m), Adeogun01abiodun, Lazyreporta(m), desiigner(m), wenimo, Adedolapo1, nomso02(f), sholaball, remecy(f), Emykray(m), Amarabae(f), omanifrank(m), omoluka(m), Blaisec(m), zionic(m), osjoshua(m), Salispro, Kc3000, Tjpromise(m), Chynwe(f), Funkybabee(f), ibnakeem, Fairbanks(m), okeyley, kenchukscole(m), vale20, illswift(m), chiefbidemi, Damstarr(f), seeyou and 89 guest(s)
