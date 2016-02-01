₦airaland Forum

Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by 36govs: 10:01am
Sam Loco's Son "Omoruyi Loco Efe Shares Wedding Pictures"

Checkout the First Wedding Pictures of Sam Loco's Son Omoruyi Loco Efe , With his Wife Ekundayo Oyeniyi .

 Congrats

Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/sam-locos-son-omoruyi-loco-efe-shares-wedding-pictures/

Cc; lalasticlala

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Yameater(f): 10:06am
Congratulations

FTC Seun please send my prize to the same bank account no time no time
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by iamJ(m): 10:07am
cool looking guy but wetin u marry biko

She look like an insect


#No Filter Attitude

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:07am
am looking at him trying to see Sam loco in him but am not seeing it









any ways what was that you people wish those that got married lemme wish it to them

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Yameater(f): 10:10am
iamJ:
cool looking guy but wetin u marry biko

She look like an insect


#No Filter Attitude

Bia Nwoke m show us your own wife or STFU

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by iamJ(m): 10:13am
Yameater:


Nwoke m show us your own wife or STFU
pls next time dont mention me biko

I dont talk to people like u

U no reach


#No Filter Attitude

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Yameater(f): 10:23am
iamJ:

pls next time dont mention me biko

I dont talk to people like u

U no reach


#No Filter Attitude



Make una see person wey reach ooooo

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by pyyxxaro: 10:25am
iamJ:
cool looking guy but wetin u marry biko

She look like an insect


#No Filter Attitude





Shaaraap Winch


Volcano from Olumo Rock fall on ur pubic hair undecided

I de my abattior , come and beat me cool

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by internationalman(m): 10:29am
so this man was really a Bini man??
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by michlins: 10:29am
iamJ:
cool looking guy but wetin u marry biko

She look like an insect


#No Filter Attitude
what I don't like is people ridiculing other people spouse when they can't hold theirs down for three months without the issue of infidelity. Please use your head next time

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Evablizin(f): 10:32am
cheesy

Congrats and happy married life.

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by roarik(f): 10:34am
congratulations
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Niyinficient(m): 11:48am
CONGRATS YOUNG COUPLE!
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Antoeni(m): 11:48am
Son of Nollywood Legend HML
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Olukat(m): 11:48am
iamJ:
cool looking guy but wetin u marry biko

She look like an insect


#No Filter Attitude

Display some respect na
Show us your wife(If any) or Olos' angry angry angry
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Pidginwhisper: 11:48am
grin
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by wunmi590(m): 11:48am
This is a real definition of Sam locco grin
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by castrol180(m): 11:49am
Good
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by smithsydny(m): 11:49am
Wehdone
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by TallPck1: 11:50am
pyyxxaro:






Shaaraap Winch


Volcano from Olumo Rock fall on ur pubic hair undecided

I de my abattior , come and beat me cool

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Yameater(f): 11:52am
michlins:
what I don't like is people ridiculing other people spouse when they can't hold theirs down for three months without the issue of infidelity. Please use your head next time

Don’t mind the W O M N I Z E R
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Eenee(m): 11:52am
[color=#000099][/color]congrat...
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by chibabe259(f): 11:52am
iamJ:
cool looking guy but wetin u marry biko

She look like an insect


#No Filter Attitude

Show us the pictures of your sisters.

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by BornAgainMay: 11:53am
Sam was a great man but this his son might be the black sheep of d family.

I dey my ritual shrine, come n beat me
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Yameater(f): 11:53am
Olukat:


Display some respect na
Show us your wife(If any) or Olos' angry angry angry

Don’t mind the problem of a nigi

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by ItuExchange(m): 11:53am
Congrats, son. And RIP Sam Loco Efe.


Congrats, son. And RIP Sam Loco Efe.
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Jungleluv5: 11:55am
iamJ:
cool looking guy but wetin u marry biko

She look like an insect


#No Filter Attitude
Wetin u sef wey dey talk marry bad mouth �
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by modelmike7(m): 11:57am
Happy married life Junior Sam Loco.
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by Pidginwhisper: 11:58am
iamJ:
cool looking guy but wetin u marry biko

She look like an insect


#No Filter Attitude
Hehehehe! Ppl dey talk, this mushi too dey talk. Na European Tourists dey gbensh your Asian Orpkorpise Olosho for where she dey grin grin

You beta kpro and Pam your head,make NL pkorpkor no table your matter for ground.Okuko!

Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by aguiyi2: 11:58am
Why pikin of successful men/women dey find am hard to surpass their achievements?.
Re: Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son by morereb10: 11:59am
good for them

