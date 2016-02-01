Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wedding Pictures Of Omoruyi Loco Efe, Sam Loco's Son (7651 Views)

Sam Loco's Son "Omoruyi Loco Efe Shares Wedding Pictures"



Checkout the First Wedding Pictures of Sam Loco's Son Omoruyi Loco Efe , With his Wife Ekundayo Oyeniyi .



Congrats



Via :



Cc; lalasticlala Checkout the First Wedding Pictures of Sam Loco's Son Omoruyi Loco Efe , With his Wife Ekundayo Oyeniyi .CongratsVia : http://www.viviangist.ng/sam-locos-son-omoruyi-loco-efe-shares-wedding-pictures/ Cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Congratulations



FTC Seun please send my prize to the same bank account no time no time

cool looking guy but wetin u marry biko



She look like an insect





#No Filter Attitude 1 Like

am looking at him trying to see Sam loco in him but am not seeing it



















any ways what was that you people wish those that got married lemme wish it to them 7 Likes

Bia Nwoke m show us your own wife or STFU Bia Nwoke m show us your own wife or STFU 14 Likes

Yameater:





Nwoke m show us your own wife or STFU pls next time dont mention me biko



I dont talk to people like u



U no reach





#No Filter Attitude U no reach 4 Likes

Make una see person wey reach ooooo Make una see person wey reach ooooo 1 Like

Shaaraap Winch





Volcano from Olumo Rock fall on ur pubic hair



I de my abattior , come and beat me Shaaraap WinchVolcano from Olumo Rock fall on ur pubic hairI de my abattior , come and beat me 1 Like

so this man was really a Bini man??

Congrats and happy married life. Congrats and happy married life. 1 Like

congratulations

CONGRATS YOUNG COUPLE!

Son of Nollywood Legend HML

Display some respect na

Show us your wife(If any) or Olos' Display some respect naShow us your wife(If any) or Olos'

This is a real definition of Sam locco

Good

Wehdone

pyyxxaro:













Shaaraap Winch





Volcano from Olumo Rock fall on ur pubic hair



I de my abattior , come and beat me





michlins:

what I don't like is people ridiculing other people spouse when they can't hold theirs down for three months without the issue of infidelity. Please use your head next time

Don’t mind the W O M N I Z E R Don’t mind the W O M N I Z E R

[color=#000099][/color]congrat...

Show us the pictures of your sisters. Show us the pictures of your sisters. 1 Like

Sam was a great man but this his son might be the black sheep of d family.



I dey my ritual shrine, come n beat me

Olukat:





Display some respect na

Show us your wife(If any) or Olos'

Don’t mind the problem of a nigi Don’t mind the problem of a nigi 1 Like

Congrats, son. And RIP Sam Loco Efe.





Happy married life Junior Sam Loco.

You beta kpro and Pam your head,make NL pkorpkor no table your matter for ground.Okuko! 3 Likes

Why pikin of successful men/women dey find am hard to surpass their achievements?.