₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,508 members, 3,635,705 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 July 2017 at 01:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m (4655 Views)
CBN Pumps $195Million To Boost Forex Market, As Naira Firms Up / Forex: CBN Pumps Additional $100m Into Market / Speculators Lose N100m As CBN Pumps Dollars Into Interbank (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by dammy13(m): 9:56am
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in continuation of its drive to ensure liquidity and stability in the foreign exchange (Forex) market, has injected 195 million dollars into various segments of the inter-bank foreign exchange market.
The acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor in a statement on Monday in Abuja said that 100 million dollars was offered to authorised dealers in the wholesale window.
Similarly the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) window was allocated the sum of 50 million dollars.
Also, those seeking forex for the purpose of business and personal travel, tuition and medical bills, among other invisibles, received the sum of 45 million dollars.
Okorafor said that the Bank’s continued intervention was aimed at strengthening the international value of the Naira, while ensuring accessibility to the greenback by customers who required it for genuine purposes.
The CBN in the last round of forex intervention in the inter-bank market on June 28, injected $195million to the wholesale, SMEs and invisibles segments of the market.
Recall that the Naira on Monday slightly appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market.
Naira gained two points to exchange at N365 to the dollar.
Pound sterling and the Euro traded at N465 and N412 respectively.
Trading at the interbank market saw the Naira closed officially at N305.95 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N397.12 and N349.22, respectively.
http://fabinfos.com/naira-may-rise-dollar-cbn-pumps-additional-195m/
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by samogo1: 10:38am
For now this will go a long way till they get something sustainable. But they really need to do something about bank rate. GTB still exchanges for 380/4
2 Likes
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by uruego(f): 12:18pm
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by Keneking: 12:18pm
Keep pumping
"Naira gained two points to exchange at N365 to the dollar."
- N199/N200 - 1$ or nothing
Useless government
10 Likes
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by mumihaja(f): 12:18pm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 12:18pm
Ba
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 12:18pm
BaJj
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by profnigga(m): 12:19pm
wen baba was away...naira get mouth
1 Like
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by three: 12:20pm
Una still dey do dis una kalokalo
4 Likes
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by moneyspeaking: 12:20pm
Nigeria is in a big mess. keep pumping. Which kind economy policy is this? Pumping/injecting more FX is not the solution. I pity this country.
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by NwaAmaikpe: 12:20pm
Enough of celebrating this artificial solution.
How long can Kemi Adeosun and Godwin Emiefele sustain this charade.
What happens when there is no more dollar to cushion it?
The naira will just fall like Halima Abubakar's_breasts
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by edimahgurl(f): 12:21pm
W
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by tolexy007(m): 12:21pm
hope e go have effect on our fones, need to get new fone asap, since carlcare refuse to help me to repair my zero2
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by CodedTobx(m): 12:21pm
Not a good one for Yahoo boiz ooh �
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by Stevebamdex(m): 12:21pm
Has anybody heard anything from buhari and the isolated parked plane in the UK?
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by Moneytize: 12:22pm
Hmmm.....na wa o
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by toyetade: 12:22pm
Is this sustainable. What percentage of the country is benefitting from this.
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by Allylic(f): 12:22pm
Which way Nigeria..
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by mozonto(m): 12:22pm
when will that end.
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by bastien: 12:23pm
Just make am 50 naira to 1 dollars weitin dey there for una to do? Huh
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by Evablizin(f): 12:23pm
No comment
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by misano(m): 12:24pm
The APC government just make me weak. Buhari disappointed me.
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by ayusco85(m): 12:25pm
Stories
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by magoo10: 12:25pm
APC and her artificial economy,how long will you continue pumping dollar into your economy.
Failures personified
1 Like
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by burkingx(f): 12:27pm
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by Edu3Again: 12:27pm
Abi dem dey expect Buhari to come back?
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by grandstar(m): 12:29pm
Well well wel
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by Badgers14: 12:29pm
Since January 2017, CBN have pumped in over $1bn. Maka why? This is not the best way to go about dollar scarcity.
They will keep pumping the dollars and the hoarders will keep hoarding the money.
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by Danny287(m): 12:32pm
Just passing
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by seunny4lif(m): 12:32pm
All those grammar
How much be Dollar and Euro to Naira
We need
1 dollar = 10 Naira
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by ngona(f): 12:33pm
injecting and pumping of dollar into the economy doesn't look like the solution
|Re: Naira May Rise Further Against Dollar As CBN Pumps Additional $195m by seunny4lif(m): 12:33pm
Danny287:Where you dey go
Come back here and talk about the Naira
Buhahahaha. Jimoh Refutes Dangote Bilionaire Claims. Says No Billionaire In Nig / What Business Can I Start With #100,000 / Dangote Plans Sugar Factories In Sokoto, Kebbi States
Viewing this topic: dejii01(m), okeyglm, kaymart(m), olashida, cheinu, GuyFawkes, arena07, cabosnoopy(m), aji2015, skeletonkey(m), businesslawyer(m), densel(m), nettan, wwhale(m), orobs93(m), AndriaRich(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), eliwa47, eli3d, ucrianah(m), Alphasoar(m), Obiegbuchinazac, Howmon, soloravely, Funkyswagzz(m), babbiano(m), Geedhey(m), dharmieee(m), zobacity(m), lwise(m), suprememoney(m), yungEX(m), HAH, torita, daryoor(m) and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19