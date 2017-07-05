Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money (8615 Views)

Some ‘brave’ suspected robbers have invaded a police station at the Mile 2 area of Lagos and carted away a wooden office locker they suspected money was kept in and escaped.



The incident happened at Mile 2 garage area where the Station is located, well fenced and secured.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered the suspects targeted the locker they had been suspecting that the police had kept some money and other documents and invaded the place.



It was gathered that they successfully overpowered the officers present and carried the locker, broke the wall, and passed it through there and it was taken away by their gang members they had stationed on the other side.



It was not confirmed how much was inside the stolen locker and the documents it contained.



However, it was learnt certain amount of money was there and the source of the money was not disclosed.



One of the suspects, 22-year old Ibukun Sunday has been arrested and charged before Apapa Magistrates court for stealing and malicious damage.



According to police, the suspect and others at large, conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by carrying the locker.



Oluwa pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mr M.A.Etti ordered him to be remanded in prison custody pending when he will be granted bail.



The matter was adjourned till 14 July 2017.

http://pmexpressng.com/robbers-invade-police-station-cart-away-office-locker-money/

10 Likes 2 Shares

they get mind,



Na so police useless reach? na robbers de look for them now for their own territory. SMH

Robbers stealing from a police station. our own done finish

This is the height of it... 8 Likes

Nigeria police mtcheeeew Very selfish things



Thief enter station rob and still escape freely



If na to enter street go dey harass innocent people..they go dey gara

#fools

thief thief thief. whale chase shark, shark chase dolphine 3 Likes

The rate at which these police men drink ogogoro these days, anything can happen to them even inside their own station







It's so sad when the police steal from themselves.







What a zoo!!! It's so sad when the police steal from themselves.What a zoo!!!

It was gathered that they successfully overpowered the officers present and carried the locker, broke the wall, and passed it through there and it was taken away by their gang members they had stationed on the other side

3 Likes

where is Abbar Kyari?

. Everything about this nation is just upside down. 3 categories of robbers. 1. Leg Robbers. 2. Armed robbers and Pen robbers. I dey look I dey laugh. Everything about this nation is just upside down. 3 categories of robbers. 1. Leg Robbers. 2. Armed robbers and Pen robbers.

Omoh police will not stop to suprise me,this is the same Naija police force the will be telling me in NTA news to call when i see any strange move kai,thieves stealing from thieves,don't worry the will share the money later

Just imagine? Useless bunch of idio.ts in charge of our security. Haven't they heard the word "Home advangte?" Someone come your house win you and walk away freely.

wait wait...



is okay

Even police station isnt a safe haven again

This Proves That Our Police Ahr Mere Humans Holding Guns

lies. they conspired and stole that locker of money from oga lies. they conspired and stole that locker of money from oga





The robbers no dey fear ooo....



The robbers no dey fear ooo....Weytin citizenry go do? lobatan!!!!The robbers no dey fear ooo....Weytin citizenry go do?

hahaha..if robbers can invade a police station..who go save us when they invade our homes?nigerian robbers get mind walayi

Irony of the century!!! Reminds me in GTA:San Andreas when I'll invade a police station and wreck some havoc.lol

End time robbers

Imagine if Evans wasn't arrested but kidnapped by other kidnappers for having too much money. na wetin happen now oh.Thieves stealing from thieves

More like policemen invade there own station to cart away locker filled with money

Some ‘brave’ suspected robbers have invaded a police station

You can't make this up, I swear.... You can't make this up, I swear....

Ahh, Awon endtime robbers, if na to hang for road find yahoo boys , these silly police wereys will take first. Elei ti ya werey bai Lmao. Robbers robbed a whole police station , n made away with moneyAhh, Awon endtime robbers, if na to hang for road find yahoo boys , these silly police wereys will take first. Elei ti ya werey bai

.





f