Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Islie: 10:42pm On Jul 04
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


Some ‘brave’ suspected robbers have invaded a police station at the Mile 2 area of Lagos and carted away a wooden office locker they suspected money was kept in and escaped.

The incident happened at Mile 2 garage area where the Station is located, well fenced and secured.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered the suspects targeted the locker they had been suspecting that the police had kept some money and other documents and invaded the place.

It was gathered that they successfully overpowered the officers present and carried the locker, broke the wall, and passed it through there and it was taken away by their gang members they had stationed on the other side.

It was not confirmed how much was inside the stolen locker and the documents it contained.

However, it was learnt certain amount of money was there and the source of the money was not disclosed.

One of the suspects, 22-year old Ibukun Sunday has been arrested and charged before Apapa Magistrates court for stealing and malicious damage.

According to police, the suspect and others at large, conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by carrying the locker.

Oluwa pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr M.A.Etti ordered him to be remanded in prison custody pending when he will be granted bail.

The matter was adjourned till 14 July 2017.

http://pmexpressng.com/robbers-invade-police-station-cart-away-office-locker-money/
Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by xstry(m): 10:43pm On Jul 04
grin

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by farouk0403(m): 11:04pm On Jul 04
they get mind,

Na so police useless reach? na robbers de look for them now for their own territory. SMH

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Jostico: 11:13pm On Jul 04
Robbers stealing from a police station. our own done finish

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by castroevans(f): 11:35pm On Jul 04
This is the height of it...

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Baddest69(m): 11:40pm On Jul 04
Nigeria police mtcheeeew Very selfish things

Thief enter station rob and still escape freely

If na to enter street go dey harass innocent people..they go dey gara
#fools

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by dollytino4real(f): 11:42pm On Jul 04
thief thief thief. whale chase shark, shark chase dolphine

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by StepTwo: 11:45pm On Jul 04
The rate at which these police men drink ogogoro these days, anything can happen to them even inside their own station

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by NwaAmaikpe: 12:20am
shocked


It's so sad when the police steal from themselves.



What a zoo!!!

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by handsomeclouds(m): 12:40am
It was gathered that they successfully overpowered the officers present and carried the locker, broke the wall, and passed it through there and it was taken away by their gang members they had stationed on the other side
grin grin grin

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by mysticwarrior: 3:50am
where is Abbar Kyari?

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Alagbada1(m): 4:17am
I dey look I dey laugh grin. Everything about this nation is just upside down. 3 categories of robbers. 1. Leg Robbers. 2. Armed robbers and Pen robbers.

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Evablizin(f): 5:25am
Omoh police will not stop to suprise me,this is the same Naija police force the will be telling me in NTA news to call when i see any strange move kai,thieves stealing from thieves,don't worry the will share the money later

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by lonelydora(m): 9:34am
Just imagine? Useless bunch of idio.ts in charge of our security. Haven't they heard the word "Home advangte?" Someone come your house win you and walk away freely.

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Oladelson(m): 9:35am
wait wait...

is okay
Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by fatymore(f): 9:35am
Even police station isnt a safe haven again

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by hoodedjaystrim(m): 9:35am
This Proves That Our Police Ahr Mere Humans Holding Guns

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Caustics: 9:35am
grin lies. they conspired and stole that locker of money from oga

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by justi4jesu(f): 9:35am
cry cry cry cry cry
Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by jashar(f): 9:35am
lobatan!!!! grin grin grin

The robbers no dey fear ooo....

Weytin citizenry go do?
Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by cristianisraeli: 9:35am
hahaha..if robbers can invade a police station..who go save us when they invade our homes?nigerian robbers get mind walayi

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by AlvanT(m): 9:36am
Irony of the century!!! Reminds me in GTA:San Andreas when I'll invade a police station and wreck some havoc.lol
Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by ona25ZIGG(m): 9:36am
End time robbers

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by CheezyCharles(m): 9:36am
Imagine if Evans wasn't arrested but kidnapped by other kidnappers for having too much money. na wetin happen now oh.Thieves stealing from thieves

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by prof1990(m): 9:36am
More like policemen invade there own station to cart away locker filled with money

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by darqly(m): 9:36am
Some ‘brave’ suspected robbers have invaded a police station

You can't make this up, I swear.... grin grin grin
Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by ellechrystal(f): 9:36am
Lmao. Robbers robbed a whole police station , n made away with money Ahh, Awon endtime robbers, if na to hang for road find yahoo boys , these silly police wereys will take first. Elei ti ya werey bai
Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by symbianDON(m): 9:36am
.

Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Nnamdi98(m): 9:37am
stupid and weak officers you ppl cant even guard the police station so wats d faith of the citizens in the neighbourhood....

abeg lemme go back to my phone i was trying to unlork mbok....

if you suffer the same faith with me then maybe u should take a look.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2UVPchV9QU
Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by john4reala(m): 9:37am
f
Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by kaluxy007(m): 9:37am
so if them thief my gen now who i wan report to grin

