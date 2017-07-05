₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Islie: 10:42pm On Jul 04
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/robbers-invade-police-station-cart-away-office-locker-money/
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by xstry(m): 10:43pm On Jul 04
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by farouk0403(m): 11:04pm On Jul 04
they get mind,
Na so police useless reach? na robbers de look for them now for their own territory. SMH
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Jostico: 11:13pm On Jul 04
Robbers stealing from a police station. our own done finish
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by castroevans(f): 11:35pm On Jul 04
This is the height of it...
8 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Baddest69(m): 11:40pm On Jul 04
Nigeria police mtcheeeew Very selfish things
Thief enter station rob and still escape freely
If na to enter street go dey harass innocent people..they go dey gara
#fools
24 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by dollytino4real(f): 11:42pm On Jul 04
thief thief thief. whale chase shark, shark chase dolphine
3 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by StepTwo: 11:45pm On Jul 04
The rate at which these police men drink ogogoro these days, anything can happen to them even inside their own station
7 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by NwaAmaikpe: 12:20am
It's so sad when the police steal from themselves.
What a zoo!!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by handsomeclouds(m): 12:40am
It was gathered that they successfully overpowered the officers present and carried the locker, broke the wall, and passed it through there and it was taken away by their gang members they had stationed on the other side
3 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by mysticwarrior: 3:50am
where is Abbar Kyari?
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Alagbada1(m): 4:17am
I dey look I dey laugh . Everything about this nation is just upside down. 3 categories of robbers. 1. Leg Robbers. 2. Armed robbers and Pen robbers.
7 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Evablizin(f): 5:25am
Omoh police will not stop to suprise me,this is the same Naija police force the will be telling me in NTA news to call when i see any strange move kai,thieves stealing from thieves,don't worry the will share the money later
5 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by lonelydora(m): 9:34am
Just imagine? Useless bunch of idio.ts in charge of our security. Haven't they heard the word "Home advangte?" Someone come your house win you and walk away freely.
2 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Oladelson(m): 9:35am
wait wait...
is okay
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by fatymore(f): 9:35am
Even police station isnt a safe haven again
4 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by hoodedjaystrim(m): 9:35am
This Proves That Our Police Ahr Mere Humans Holding Guns
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Caustics: 9:35am
lies. they conspired and stole that locker of money from oga
10 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by justi4jesu(f): 9:35am
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by jashar(f): 9:35am
lobatan!!!!
The robbers no dey fear ooo....
Weytin citizenry go do?
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by cristianisraeli: 9:35am
hahaha..if robbers can invade a police station..who go save us when they invade our homes?nigerian robbers get mind walayi
2 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by AlvanT(m): 9:36am
Irony of the century!!! Reminds me in GTA:San Andreas when I'll invade a police station and wreck some havoc.lol
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by ona25ZIGG(m): 9:36am
End time robbers
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by CheezyCharles(m): 9:36am
Imagine if Evans wasn't arrested but kidnapped by other kidnappers for having too much money. na wetin happen now oh.Thieves stealing from thieves
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by prof1990(m): 9:36am
More like policemen invade there own station to cart away locker filled with money
12 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by darqly(m): 9:36am
Some ‘brave’ suspected robbers have invaded a police station
You can't make this up, I swear....
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by ellechrystal(f): 9:36am
Lmao. Robbers robbed a whole police station , n made away with money Ahh, Awon endtime robbers, if na to hang for road find yahoo boys , these silly police wereys will take first. Elei ti ya werey bai
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by symbianDON(m): 9:36am
.
2 Likes
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by Nnamdi98(m): 9:37am
stupid and weak officers you ppl cant even guard the police station so wats d faith of the citizens in the neighbourhood....
abeg lemme go back to my phone i was trying to unlork mbok....
if you suffer the same faith with me then maybe u should take a look.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2UVPchV9QU
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by john4reala(m): 9:37am
f
|Re: Robbers Invade Lagos Police Station, Cart Away Office Locker With Money by kaluxy007(m): 9:37am
so if them thief my gen now who i wan report to
