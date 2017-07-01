₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,080 members, 3,637,781 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 July 2017 at 12:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message (13630 Views)
Manager Ranieri Sacked By Champions Leicester / Vincent Enyeama, His Wife And Children Enjoy Date Night In Paris (Photos) / Vincent Enyeama Finally Quits Unceremoniously. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by bbbabes: 9:46am
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and captain, Vincent Enyeama, is one of 11 players who has been told they are no longer required by new Lille coach, Marcelo Bielsa, BBC Sport reports.
The French club's new Argentine boss has also sent messages to the players saying they are not part of his plans.
Enyeama, who played 101 times for the Super Eagles, only signed a new deal last season.
Ivory Coast's Junior Tallo who was among those sent the sacking text message saying they are not part of the coach's plans, said; "As for me, I'm under contract. I will respect the two years I have left. I'm in no hurry.
"I want to establish myself at Lille. It's the club that wants me to leave. We'll see if they find a solution between now and the end of the transfer window. I'm calm. It's a bit bizarre, but I'm handling it OK.
"I was informed like the others, by text. We're under contract, the club does what it wants. We would have liked to have had a discussion. But it's a business choice made by the bosses," the Ivorian told French Newspaper L'Equipe.
The club has already made some summer signings including Burkina Faso international goalkeeper, Herve Koffi following Lille's disappointing 11th place finish in Ligue 1 last season.
Enyeama among the other African players in the team including former captain, Rio Mavuba, Eder, Julian Palmieri, Marko Basa, Éric Bauthéac, Lenny Nangis and Marvin Martin, have been ordered to stay away from the rest of the squad as pre-season started on 3 July.
Enyeama, who joined Lille in June 2011 and has made 164 appearances, welcomed the signing of Koffi last month.
On Monday, Enyeama tweeted a photo with some of his fellow outcasts, who also include Montenegro international Marko Basa, France international Marvin Martin and , stating: "Always a pleasure to be back with the team."
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/07/vincent-enyeama-has-been-sacked-by.html
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by bbbabes: 9:47am
this is massive
more on www.blackberrybabes.com
1 Like
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by Joshkid(m): 9:53am
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by Jarizod: 9:58am
Bros be like "Them don finally get me Sha.. aye le ooo ibosi oo"
26 Likes
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:34am
Eyaah
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by Keneking: 11:18am
Amazing
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by oksmart1992(m): 11:18am
Eyyah.... .. For them to be dismissed by text means they weren't even valued in the club. They should take it with a good heart. When one door closes another opens... More juicy contracts fall on them
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by Ekakamba: 11:18am
I posted this forking topic: http://www.nairaland.com/3901307/lille-sack-enyeama-10-others around 6:48am and yet this one made FP?
Probably Beebeebaes have done a good job.
Check my sig niccas & biatches.
7 Likes
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by loobby(m): 11:18am
Hmmmm
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by Choise(f): 11:18am
Lmao....Savage
Jarizod:
4 Likes
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by jeeqaa7(m): 11:19am
Ok
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by jtjohn(m): 11:19am
So sorry bro.....
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by free2ryhme: 11:19am
Dey can't kill themselves life must go on
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by NwaAmaikpe: 11:19am
Karma is a bitch...
This is good
God is punishing him for walking out on the National team via a Facebook/Instagram post.
Sunday Oliseh and I are delighted in Karma.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by thammy021(m): 11:20am
I see better signings for u...on the way
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by kingrt2(m): 11:20am
Chelsea and Antonio conte has been leading the trend in football after they brought 3-4-3 to England and others copied they also brought text message sack letters and others are also following in the footsteps. Lol. Check mi signature
4 Likes
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by toyinjimoh(m): 11:20am
there is always a way out
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:20am
Ok so sad jarizod I sight u weldone
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by liftedhigh: 11:20am
Ok
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by otokx(m): 11:20am
He should ask his agent to get him a good deal in England.
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by smithsydny(m): 11:20am
Nah so ... Village guys don answer the call
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by daylyt: 11:20am
Eyaaa!
What a pity. Make he retire na..
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by Talk2Bella(f): 11:20am
what nonsense
by text message
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:21am
Ok so sad. jarizod I sight u weldone
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by smithsydny(m): 11:21am
NwaAmaikpe:we dey wait
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by jobbers: 11:21am
for reak
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by free2ryhme: 11:21am
It is so informal sending such text msg
These coaches need training in ethics of human resources and management
1 Like
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by IntroVAT: 11:21am
Sacked by text lol
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:21am
Ok so sad. jarizod I sight u weldone u collect my land
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by lmm4real: 11:21am
Don't be deceived, here in Lagos they will smile at you and lynch you on the slightest provocation. Any body can set u ablaze
5 Likes
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by Solomonudofia(m): 11:21am
Hha... I tot dey said this guy is always d best goali that side...
Testimony Testimony
With this video I just charged my phone to 100% within some minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVdWAhhY9hg
|Re: Vincent Enyeama Sacked By Lille Via Text Message by verygudbadguy(m): 11:21am
Eyeama about to make it big.... As long as he is still under contract with them, they will continue to pay his wages. Just like Adebayor did to Mancity.. Them go pay while Enyeama will be investing it at home...
That's Lille's probs, not my countryman.
10 Likes
Salami And Emenike To Start Against South Africa / Nigeria Squad For Fifa Under-20 World Cup / Enyimba Vs Kano Pillars (1 - 0) On 19th August 2015
Viewing this topic: 22General(m), Bussyrando, samuelson86, Temmytea70(m), stepo707, tmgtreasure(m), OOOS(m), Britain4(m), psychopunk(m), abbey621(m), alabi484(m), chasers, surgebitcoin, ReLaTE(m), espn(m), aliscomonaj, ikgabriel(m), WebSurfer(m), jworos(m), gulfer, bizyromy(m), ytkid, TRUCKPLACE, StainlessOJ, jtbnicol, SPDAZZY(f), Geonigga, Marvelous101, Mcowubaba, naijadreams(m), immortal145, Vickysnipe147(m), maturemindsonly(m), cowgirl9090, kingjo96, Bucky001(m), Gleefreak125(m), fredJames16, walexyll(m), mekybabe1, dmoville, D9ty7(m), Yinn(m), Ovo04(m), LazyNairalander(m), akins56(m), dottywotty, paris10, sambiyi(m), slegerman(m), mikael3(m), Yungbitz(m), vroy(m), jumpmasta(m), Alongeous(m), Yemikola(m), katme, toshino4real(m), Gamboh55(m), Dbakre1, Hamzatfresh, hollyray2016, spectator2001, Narlysilva, deoluzap(m), seun70(m), adegwurulez(m), paradigmshift(m), dami606, Babadee30(m), mattychuks2017, Eisenhower(m), Shallypop(f), knight05(m), COOLDK(m), jaddo, SenR(m), Shukushuku, Captain001(m), Benfaco1, MrPrsdent(m), dongreatty(m), monaPhilz(m), ada9ja(f), Willzz(m), segmond(m), sagbar(m), Lateedee(m) and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19