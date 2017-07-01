₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by sar33: 10:27am
While some people will sit down and be complaining of no job/recession,the man pictured below moves around selling corns and pears with his bike.The story was shared by Andrew who lives in Makurdi.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/see-how-this-man-makes-his-moneyphotos.html
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:34am
He's been creative
That's what I tell lazy folks
Stand up
Your problems us where your solution lies
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by nextprince: 10:35am
Comedy.
How will the tray balance on his head against wind?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:38am
Wow God bless your handiwork,all this badoo's and thieves should find something better and be doing or else jungle justice will fall on them i don talk ma own
3 Likes
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by xstry(m): 10:41am
Evablizin:you too should find something doing
7 Likes
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:43am
xstry:seconded
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by Godfullsam(m): 10:45am
How can he ride his motorcycle with a tray of pear on his head considering the nature of our road.
I guess the lady staning with him inthe second picture is the seller.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by OrestesDante: 10:59am
Why the man no kuku use leg. This bike na trouble
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by Vision4God: 11:05am
That's cool. But how is he able to manage carrying d tray while riding?
God bless his hustle if it's genuine
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 12:17pm
This is why i hate all these slay Queens, Instagram models and Nairaland girls
They wake up everyday, eat, take selfies, upload them on Instagram, sell their vagina, eat again and then go back to sleep
I can't wait till to see all of them get old
May God bless his hustle
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by obailala(m): 12:18pm
Lol.. Bloggers just post any/everything for the sake of traffic. Balancing a tray on head an riding a motorbike indeed!
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by pautex: 12:18pm
Dignity in Labour , Man must survive. It is well
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by connectpoint: 12:18pm
creative or stup*d..? How much does a bike rider make compared to a pear seller riding on bike?I don't expect much sensibility from dat part sha..
4 Likes
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by Deicide: 12:18pm
Be like say fuel don cheep
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 12:18pm
May God bless ur effort man
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by free2ryhme: 12:19pm
sar33:
You sound as if it is a new thing or a big deal
1 Like
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by DieBuhari: 12:19pm
Foolish post.
So everybody should become pear seller?
God punish Buhari and his supporters
1 Like
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 12:19pm
Hustle hard bro!!!
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by gunners160(m): 12:20pm
and also to the Slay Queens wey don take over Instagram, C . Rinaldo makes money roughly $240 for just posting a picture on Instagram,yet una go dey disturb us with una borrowed lives
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by Zico5(m): 12:20pm
Good, everyone must have story to tell whether good or bad. I'm a son of banana seller, who walked the length and breadth of our area selling banana. I thank God for whom I am today. The story has changed.
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by amoduokoh(m): 12:20pm
He should not forget that fuel is 147 naira
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by Keneking: 12:20pm
Does he give receipt ?
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by PointZerom: 12:20pm
This man should be arrested and locked up before he finishes innocent Nigerians with disease. Only God knows the amount of bacteria people will contact before he closes sells for each day.
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by free2ryhme: 12:20pm
It is just a man selling corn
Nothing special except you want to make drama out of it
|Re: Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) by ItsawrapOutfit: 12:21pm
Great one bro...Hustle go pay
