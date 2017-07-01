Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Man Sells Corns And Pears With His Bike In Makurdi (Photos) (13119 Views)

Source: While some people will sit down and be complaining of no job/recession,the man pictured below moves around selling corns and pears with his bike.The story was shared by Andrew who lives in Makurdi.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/see-how-this-man-makes-his-moneyphotos.html

He's been creative



That's what I tell lazy folks



Stand up



Your problems us where your solution lies 2 Likes 1 Share

Comedy.



How will the tray balance on his head against wind? 3 Likes

Wow God bless your handiwork,all this badoo's and thieves should find something better and be doing or else jungle justice will fall on them i don talk ma own 3 Likes

Evablizin:

Wow God bless your handiwork,all this badoo's and thieves should find something better and be doing or else jungle justice will fall on them i don talk ma own you too should find something doing you too should find something doing 7 Likes

xstry:

you too should find something doing seconded seconded 1 Like 1 Share

How can he ride his motorcycle with a tray of pear on his head considering the nature of our road.



I guess the lady staning with him inthe second picture is the seller. 3 Likes 1 Share

Why the man no kuku use leg. This bike na trouble

That's cool. But how is he able to manage carrying d tray while riding?

God bless his hustle if it's genuine



This is why i hate all these slay Queens, Instagram models and Nairaland girls



They wake up everyday, eat, take selfies, upload them on Instagram, sell their vagina, eat again and then go back to sleep



I can't wait till to see all of them get old



May God bless his hustle

Lol.. Bloggers just post any/everything for the sake of traffic. Balancing a tray on head an riding a motorbike indeed!

, Man must survive. It is well Dignity in Labour, Man must survive. It is well

creative or stup*d..? How much does a bike rider make compared to a pear seller riding on bike?I don't expect much sensibility from dat part sha.. 4 Likes

Be like say fuel don cheep

May God bless ur effort man

sar33:

You sound as if it is a new thing or a big deal You sound as if it is a new thing or a big deal 1 Like

Foolish post.

So everybody should become pear seller?

God punish Buhari and his supporters 1 Like

Hustle hard bro!!!

and also to the Slay Queens wey don take over Instagram, C . Rinaldo makes money roughly $240 for just posting a picture on Instagram,yet una go dey disturb us with una borrowed lives

Good, everyone must have story to tell whether good or bad. I'm a son of banana seller, who walked the length and breadth of our area selling banana. I thank God for whom I am today. The story has changed.

He should not forget that fuel is 147 naira

Does he give receipt ?

This man should be arrested and locked up before he finishes innocent Nigerians with disease. Only God knows the amount of bacteria people will contact before he closes sells for each day.

It is just a man selling corn



Nothing special except you want to make drama out of it