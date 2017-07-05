₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 3:57pm
Not so long ago the Nigerian Naira was a very strong currency, so strong that in the 70’s and 80’s and to be specific as at 1979/1980 fifty five kobo (55k) could fetch you about one dollar ($1).
Ever since the exploitation and discovery of crude oil in Nigeria, the major source of foreign currency (Forex) in Nigeria shifted from agriculture to crude oil hence the foreign reserves was deeply affected with the discovery of shale oil process of extracting oil, the crude oil price dropped significantly hence depleting the foreign reserves.
The love for western made products also played a significant role in fall of the Naira currency as most products were imported into Nigeria which required Dollars to purchase hence making the demand for the Dollar a scarce commodity. Importation was so bad that Nigeria which was one of the highest exporters of agricultural products became an importer to products such as rice, garri, cocoa and much more.
Older generations would be able to relate to the good times better when the Naira was as strong as the Dollar but for the newer generation seeking the history of the Naira against the dollar this article should help you with that.
Find Below Naira to Dollar Exchange Rate History
1972 $1 = N0.658
1973 $1 = N0.658
1974 $1 = N0.63
1975 $1 = N0.616
1976 $1 = N0.62
1977 $1 = N0.647
1978 $1 = N0.606
1979 $1 = N0.596
1980 $1 = N0.550 (0.900 Black Market Rate)
1981 $1 = N0.61
1982 $1 = N0.673
1983 $1 = N0.724
1984 $1 = N0.765
1985 $1 = N0.894 (N1.70 Black Market Rate)
1986 $1 = N2.02 (N3.90 Black Market Rate)
1987 $1 = N4.02 (N5.90 Black Market Rate)
1988 $1 = N4.54 (N6.70 Black Market Rate)
1989 $1 = N7.39 (N10.70 Black Market Rate)
1990 $1 = N7.39 (N10.70 Black Market Rate)
1991 $1 = N8.04 (N9.30 Black Market Rate)
1992 $1 = N9.91
1993 $1 = N17.30 (N21.90 Black Market Rate)
1994 $1 = N22.33 (N56.80 Black Market Rate)
1995 $1 = N21.89 (N71.70 Black Market Rate)
1996 $1 = N21.89 (N84.58 Black Market Rate)
1997 $1 = N21.89 (N84.58 Black Market Rate)
1998 $1 = N21.89 (N84.70 Black Market Rate)
1999 $1 = N21.89 (N88-N90 Black Market Rate)
2000 $1 = N85.98 (N105.00 Black Market Rate)
2001 $1 = N99-N106 (N104-N122 Black Market Rate)
2002 $1 = N109-N113 (N122-N140 Black Market Rate)
2003 $1 = N114-N127 (N135-N137 Black Market Rate)
2004 $1 = N127-N130 (N137-N144 Black Market Rate)
2005 $1 = N132-N136
2006 $1 = N128.50-N131.80
2007 $1 = N120-N125
2008 $1 = N115.50-N120
2009 $1 = N145-N171
2010 $1 = N148.21-N154.8
2011 $1 = N151.05-N165.1
2012 $1 = N155.09-N161.5
2013 $1 = N153.21-N162.9
2014 $1 = N170-N199
2015 $1 = N199-N300
2016 $1 = N300-N320 (N310-N370 Black Market Rate)
www.theinfofinder.com/naira-to-dollar-exchange-rate-history/
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 3:59pm
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by Stevebamdex(m): 4:06pm
I pledge to nigeria my country? (That was before).
I have always being faithful,loyal and honest without no substantial result.
But to continue serving nigeria is no longer by force.
To defend her unity is beyond what I can handle{ask buhari and apc}.
To serve nigeria with all my strength is tiring me.{No salary}
To Uphold her honour and glory is a waste of time because the honour had already being sold off by our heartless leaders.
To defend her unity is beyond my understanding{ask nnamdi kanu} ?
So help me God.
This is what I used to be reciting in ignorance for 2decades.But we are still where we are
I pledge to Nigeria my country, to be faithful, loyal and honest. To serve Nigeria will all my strength, to defend her unity, uphold her honour and glory, so help me God.”
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 4:07pm
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 4:13pm
Did you all noticed that the gap between the exchange rate from 2000-2014, suddenly doubled in 2015?
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by aanexplus(m): 4:22pm
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by cana882(m): 4:35pm
Oboy! Don't know if Democracy is even the problem
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by Larryfest(m): 4:48pm
cana882:Democracy has never been the problem but the leaders we have cos u will find it difficult not to see most of our past leaders in this present regime ...
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 4:50pm
Larryfest:
Yes that's it, Nigeria has been having same leaders for the past 50years
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by SUPERPACK: 5:36pm
cana882:Dutch disease is the problem.
Dutch disease: is the negative impact on an economy of anything that gives rise to a sharp inflow of foreign currency, such as the discovery of large oil reserves. The currency inflows lead to currency appreciation, making the country's other products less price competitive on the export market.
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 5:44pm
ADEWUMIMichael:All thanks to oga BUBU
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by Harbylon(f): 6:14pm
May God Safe us in Nigeria
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by 1zynnvn(m): 7:37pm
things are getting worse... no solutions whatsoever except restructuring
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by veekid(m): 7:45pm
Price of anything that goes up in Nigeria never comes down
#lessonlearnt
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by nextprince: 7:46pm
The successive depreciation of the naira against dollar can be juxtaposed with the successive leadership of Nigeria.
THE LATER THE WORSE.
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by scribble: 7:46pm
Dullard of katsinas legacy
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by hucienda: 7:46pm
In 1980 during Shagari the naira was at its peak strength to the US dollar. IBB folo scatter dis kuntri money sha ...
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by MARKone(m): 7:46pm
A senior friend of mine, told me that in the early 80's, he once paid a cab man in the US with Naira, I think one naira, because he ran out of US dollar, and the white man was very happy to collect it. I shall never be well with those leaders that directly or indirectly stunted the growth of this great nation.
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by Kalman(m): 7:47pm
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by 989900: 7:47pm
2008 will be fine right now.
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by keypad1: 7:47pm
Na God go punish that vegtable from daura ooo
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by mikool007(m): 7:48pm
vision 2020
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by kolafolabi(m): 7:48pm
The pain is too much. May Almighty God restore the lost glory
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by TheFreeOne: 7:48pm
Buhari is a disaster that shouldn't have been allowed to grace our political landscape and voted for by any sensible Nigerian.
But 15m individuals thought otherwise.
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by Dutchey(m): 7:48pm
so naira was once better than dollar. this is a poo country
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by donsteady(m): 7:49pm
If anything happens to Buhari naira will be 600 to dollar
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by koropon: 7:49pm
God rest Abacha's soul for this
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by dhope001(m): 7:49pm
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by MirJay: 7:49pm
. It won't be fair to call a vegetable "Stupid and clueless".
Though the truth is that Buhari caused this. He should have stayed in his farm in Daura tending to his cows.
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by Tee999: 7:49pm
How did we manage the naira strength without oil then?
Nigeria democracy=corruption.
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by Dudeweedlmao(m): 7:50pm
The problem started from 1986.
Re: Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate From 1972-2017 Will Amaze You (photos) by bazooka1: 7:50pm
The dollar exchanged for N24/1 despite the economy sanctions and Abacha loot. One cannot but imagine how much the politicians have carted away from 99 till date for the currency to have exchanged for nearly 2000%.
Check my signature
