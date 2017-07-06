₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,574 members, 3,639,492 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 09:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower (11664 Views)
Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) / Davido: "You Fool, My Unborn Daughter's Future Brighter Than Your Own" / Davido's Beef With Blood Brother Is Not Over! Attacks Him On Snapchat (1) (2) (3) (4)
|“You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by segun400: 6:18am
The Northside Entertainment singer Cynthia Morgan jolts a follower back to reality after the follower says she is not angry because Wizkid Mess with her Crush 'Davido'.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/06/you-fool-the-wizkid-davido-beef-is-staged-cynthia-morgan-jolts-a-follower-back-to-reality/
cc; lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by taylor88(m): 6:21am
staged for how many years
those deceiving us will be deceived by God
12 Likes
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by tommybliss007(m): 6:32am
Kai see taunting
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by konjinus(m): 6:47am
O wise one we haff hear o
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by partnerbiz4: 7:02am
Dats true.. Make i mind my bizness first..
See it below for your cheap data.
See testimonies of people sold to too.
7 Likes
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by LalasticSeun(f): 7:07am
Sense fall on you...
Only a stupid person will think that feud was staged
11 Likes
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by Remyboyhefty(m): 7:15am
How long has she had a hit..... Wow like in donkey years I guess
4 Likes
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by AngelicDamsel(f): 7:15am
Staged or real......... I don't give a f+ck!
Their headache, their beef, their business.
18 Likes
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:32am
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by Heartmender1: 8:09am
2 Likes
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by TINALETC3(f): 8:09am
dis early morning ,may Buhari fall on u all
1 Like
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by fernandez1(m): 8:09am
Yepa
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by Antoeni(m): 8:09am
Oponu
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by auntysimbiat(f): 8:10am
lol
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by Teletexter(f): 8:10am
Cynthia sef get time
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by NaijaMutant(f): 8:10am
ok
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by chinex276(m): 8:10am
Yeyebrities followed by yeye followers.... mtsheeeewwww
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by whitebeard(m): 8:11am
she is a fool for just knowing..!! yeah tell her I said so, what she gonna do..!
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by AustineCJ: 8:11am
Na person wey chop Belle full get time for Wizkid,Davido,Tekno n aunty Cynthia for Insta....me wey de do my pure hustling who dem EPP
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by Dione007(m): 8:11am
Is this even news nawa you know how many people dey quarrel for this country like this?
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by mykel25(m): 8:12am
Since I became close to d dudes in d entertainment world I know dey keep pulling stunts to stay in limelight.... It's a show business.. That's one of their rules.... If no be babymama, dem go fight, dem must do rubbish that d gullible ll discuss about.... Back to 2baba lyrics if nobody talks about you then you're nobody....first rule is Naijatainment world
Besides who says there not bn paid to divert youths attention from the sick president who has elapse d 60 days law for a president to stay away from Nigeria.... The president cud be impeached based on incapacitation buh the fear of the northerners that are quick to violence is key...... (m just trynna think outside d box ni) think before you quote me
1 Like
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by Missmossy(f): 8:12am
She is a bigger fool
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by Kennitrust: 8:12am
u
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by Olachase(m): 8:12am
Some people go sha won spoil market for person
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by TrapHedges(m): 8:12am
LalasticSeun:PR RULE 101: good or bad PR doesn't matter... PR is PR
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by LoveJesus87(m): 8:12am
H
1 Like
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by In2systemsTech(m): 8:12am
Same with 2pac Vs biggie, till one fan/follower got obsessed and did the job for his star
2 Likes
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by martineverest(m): 8:12am
True
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by emerged01(m): 8:13am
LalasticSeun:No mind am. The feud is seriously affecting other artists. If any of them should release a song now,e no go sell because Everybody wan hear and talk about the feud between davido and wizkid.
1 Like
|Re: “You Fool, The Wizkid-davido Beef Is Staged,” Cynthia Morgan To A Follower by Nnamdi98(m): 8:13am
Ha... Cynthia too don join... Well I have nothing to say until buhari comeback....
WORLD WAR III UPDATE
US about to strike.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ztOoAcZE8k
Most Pretty Nigerian Actress / Lola Omotayo Flaunts White Mother: Peter Okoye’s Wife Is Mixed / Omotola Jalade Has Stretch Marks?
Viewing this topic: Zealmind, Westmorland(m), Opebusola(f), SonofDevil, cold(m), Acidosis(m), Cginna27, Isomerizm(m), Davonjagah(m), khayc(m), Durandb3(m), Jully17(f), ikezuora4689(m), shaydeenamz(m), owesomegene, ugolance(m), golor(m), chibatov(m), CHIMDIYA4EVA(m), Waylexkid(m), Fuckallmods, Agbalanze(m), Anderson56(m), amadian, izublingz(m), senatordave1, Diflun, Melonny(m), Catastrophe, ImeyYemi(m), kingofthejungle(m), Ipoade, francileudo(m), georgee(m), simplyme17, FameG(f), Benfaco1, Viktoh(m), dhayor58(m), onward4life(m), fegben(m), XtraTochi, rightchic(f), chesterlee(m), Abbelyte04(m), kman1090(m), djl(m), Hipsofagoddess, KAHLEH(m), valarinz, olive282(f), amarudeen(m), Oche211(m), Danielmoore(m), ibrokay(m), NinaArsenal(f), Hilariousthiago(m), itamaga1, luvethsam(f), bejeria101(m), Kaykay(m), punche(m), MARKone(m), Kelvinsonelly, pskillzz(m), khendytoyn, elganzar(m), korrej(m), Youngdream1, mybezu(m), chorla(m), KINGwax007(m), manutdadex(m), Tlaw01(m), Decale and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10