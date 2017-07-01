Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) (15433 Views)

Triple MG Ariste, Tekno has joined in the battle of supremacy between StarBoy, Wizkid and DMW Boss, Davido.



Recall, the war between the two singers was ignited after Olamide released a new jam titled, Summer Boy which featured Davido, and the latter in what looks like a direct shade to Wizkid was quoted saying;



“With our Yankee passport/Dem say we local/You better catch up/I go see you later,”

Wizkid, immediately fired back, The starboy wrote on Twitter;



“My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice."

..and Davido, has refused to make any further comment.



But then, Tekno has joined in.. In a series of tweets, the MMMG artiste said;



in other not to run out of business, let me just reserve land for fainting here first.. since OP dey hustle for ftc like hushpuppi..in other not to run out of business, let me just reserve land for fainting here first.. 7 Likes

Rubbish feuds



"when family feuds nobody wins" -JayZ 9 Likes 1 Share



Kingblingz:

Samsung and Nokia dey fight,tekno too wan follow... My friend go relax b4 Gionee go fall on you.. U wey no get album dey form International this one touch my soul Mtchewww..tekno Distance yourself from fuckerythis one touch my soul 29 Likes 2 Shares

Na xo 3 Likes

Who is tekno again 30 Likes 1 Share

So make we fry beans okwia?¿



Man gats stay relevant, na dem game, make OP no just die for their mata sha, na my own b dat. So make we fry beans okwia?¿Man gats stay relevant, na dem game, make OP no just die for their mata sha, na my own b dat. 1 Like 1 Share

So can we now infer that Tekno is taking sides with Wizzy? 1 Like

sleekyjay:

since OP dey hustle for ftc like hushpuppi..

in other not to run out of business, let me just reserve land for fainting here first.. 1 Like

Attaché by force. Face ur Lane. 6 Likes

he needs someone or something like this to remain relevant 2 Likes

Wizzy over OBO 2 Likes

Ok

Boys with MEN-O-PAUSE! 3 Likes





Kelechi Miles my people say when two Elephants are fighting an ant shouldn't be around that vicinity or risked being crushed.



You are a mere ant compared to them both, Pls face ur music and stop recycling used beats.



Thank you as adhere to my advice. Kelechi Miles my people say when two Elephants are fighting an ant shouldn't be around that vicinity or risked being crushed.You are a mere ant compared to them both, Pls face ur music and stop recycling used beats.Thank you as adhere to my advice. 13 Likes 1 Share

Tekky bae, please don't join those kids. 1 Like

Joblessness

When 2 omoluabis are fighting weytin consign this yellow omonna chook mouth 8 Likes 1 Share

LegendVibes:

Wizkid vs Davido is all you want to read or witness on Social Media this fine evening.. and Wizkid’s clapback to Davido is just beyond epic.



Triple MG Ariste, Tekno has joined in the battle of supremacy between StarBoy, Wizkid and DMW Boss, Davido.



Recall, the war between the two singers was ignited after Olamide released a new jam titled, Summer Boy which featured Davido, and the latter in what looks like a direct shade to Wizkid was quoted saying;



Wizkid, immediately fired back, The starboy wrote on Twitter;



..and Davido, has refused to make any further comment.



But then, Tekno has joined in.. In a series of tweets, the MMMG artiste said;



Need someone to tell me what this niqqa is talking about Need someone to tell me what this niqqa is talking about

Wizkid still behaves like a KID..

This dude has forgotten he has a KID



Nwaamaikpe!!!! Come Ahn Say Rubbish 9 Likes

make tekno no go put mouth for wetin pass am 1 Like

Small boys

when will infinix or iPhone react 6 Likes