Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by LegendVibes: 9:36pm
Wizkid vs Davido is all you want to read or witness on Social Media this fine evening.. and Wizkid’s clapback to Davido is just beyond epic.

Triple MG Ariste, Tekno has joined in the battle of supremacy between StarBoy, Wizkid and DMW Boss, Davido.

Recall, the war between the two singers was ignited after Olamide released a new jam titled, Summer Boy which featured Davido, and the latter in what looks like a direct shade to Wizkid was quoted saying;

“With our Yankee passport/Dem say we local/You better catch up/I go see you later,”

Wizkid, immediately fired back, The starboy wrote on Twitter;

“My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice."

..and Davido, has refused to make any further comment.

But then, Tekno has joined in.. In a series of tweets, the MMMG artiste said;

Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.nl/2017/07/tekno-joins-in-wizkid-vs-davido-beef.html

Lalasticlala Dominique Fynestboi Ijebabe Seun Mynd44

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by sleekyjay(m): 9:45pm
since OP dey hustle for ftc like hushpuppi..
in other not to run out of business, let me just reserve land for fainting here first.. grin

7 Likes

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by honjohnbright(m): 9:46pm
Rubbish feuds

"when family feuds nobody wins" -JayZ

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:48pm
Mtchewww..tekno Distance yourself from fuckery
Kingblingz:
Samsung and Nokia dey fight,tekno too wan follow... My friend go relax b4 Gionee go fall on you.. U wey no get album dey form International
this one touch my soul

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:50pm
Na xo

3 Likes

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by nikkypearl(f): 9:55pm
Who is tekno again

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by Macdawid(m): 9:55pm
undecided So make we fry beans okwia?¿

Man gats stay relevant, na dem game, make OP no just die for their mata sha, na my own b dat.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by Respect55(m): 10:01pm
So can we now infer that Tekno is taking sides with Wizzy?

1 Like

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by ymee(m): 10:01pm
sleekyjay:
since OP dey hustle for ftc like hushpuppi..
in other not to run out of business, let me just reserve land for fainting here first.. grin

1 Like

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by Akshow: 10:02pm
Attaché by force. Face ur Lane.

6 Likes

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by gabazin080(m): 10:02pm
he needs someone or something like this to remain relevant

2 Likes

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by Rexphobia(m): 10:03pm
Wizzy over OBO

2 Likes

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by liftedhigh: 10:04pm
Ok
Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by KanwuliaExtra: 10:04pm
Boys with MEN-O-PAUSE! cry

3 Likes

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by MirJay: 10:04pm
undecided

Kelechi Miles my people say when two Elephants are fighting an ant shouldn't be around that vicinity or risked being crushed.

You are a mere ant compared to them both, Pls face ur music and stop recycling used beats.

Thank you as adhere to my advice.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by Shortyy(f): 10:04pm
Tekky bae, please don't join those kids.

1 Like

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by Allylic(f): 10:04pm
Joblessness
Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:04pm
When 2 omoluabis are fighting weytin consign this yellow omonna chook mouth

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by kinglahrin7G: 10:04pm
Need someone to tell me what this niqqa is talking about
Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by timidapsin(m): 10:04pm
Wizkid still behaves like a KID..
This dude has forgotten he has a KID
undecided
Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by Edopesin(m): 10:05pm
Nwaamaikpe!!!! Come Ahn Say Rubbish

9 Likes

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by olusledge: 10:05pm
make tekno no go put mouth for wetin pass am

1 Like

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:05pm
Small boys
Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by onosprince(m): 10:05pm
Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by etzskillz(m): 10:05pm
when will infinix or iPhone react

6 Likes

Re: Tekno Joins In The Wizkid Vs Davido Beef (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:06pm
shocked

Two words for the three of them,

"Their Father!!!!"



We have bigger concerns in this country and not some mediocre artistes' ego squabbles.

6 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

