|Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by autojosh: 10:16am
A fully loaded PMS tanker falls into an open drainage at Cappa Bustop Mushin Lagos.
LRU rescued the vehicle and no casualty was recorded.
See more photos…
https://autojosh.com/fully-loaded-tanker-falls-gutter-mushin-lagos/
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by davidodiba(m): 10:25am
All good news should move to front page quick. Nice one to the rescue team
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by emmanuelpopson(m): 11:16am
slippery roads and over speeding of the drivers may have caused this...
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Keneking: 11:34am
Seen next
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Oladelson(m): 1:08pm
chai
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by dessz(m): 1:08pm
what caused the accident
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Teletexter: 1:08pm
onyee25:
Tanker fall on you.
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Donbosco22: 1:08pm
Good Job rescue team
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by originals1(m): 1:09pm
Na lagos be dat?
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Flexy2vybes(m): 1:09pm
Boys no deal with d fuel.....
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Rosheal(m): 1:09pm
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by whitebeard(m): 1:09pm
LRU is the only reasonable service owned by the state government nice trucks...and techs
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by idu1(m): 1:09pm
Thank God e no explode o
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:09pm
Lagos get swag sha!!! See as he be like say nah downtown New York.....
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by originals1(m): 1:10pm
Space for sale
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by fuckerstard: 1:11pm
This people and filter.
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by smithsydny(m): 1:12pm
Everything just dey fall
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by onyee25(f): 1:13pm
Everyday tanker must fall in Lagos
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by ayampissed: 1:13pm
whitebeard:
BRT is also working fine.
Lagos is setting the pace.
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Otradearena: 1:14pm
Good
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by christm386: 1:15pm
b
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by jchioma: 1:15pm
Lagos! Always setting the pace for excellence. See rescue operations! I am pleased. In some other places you would see people scrambling and fighting over themselves to scoop fuel which eventually leads to fire disaster.
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Baroba(m): 1:15pm
The Lagos emergency service is worth emulating nation, by Nigeria's poor standard, this is highly commendable..
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by whitebeard(m): 1:16pm
ayampissed:have u seen the red ones lately..!!
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by MadCow1: 1:18pm
Eko ati swagga.. Oyinbo fire fighter..
Shows a state that has its priorities set. They know what type of society they want to build and are working hard at achieving it. Since the days of Tinubu, the state has been on an upward trend.
Lagos should secede and become a country of its own as Nigeria is holding that state back.
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by dacovajnr: 1:21pm
whitebeard:Red ones are not government owned
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by pythonkid(m): 1:22pm
ok
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by kingrt2(m): 1:24pm
Hope folks stay clear
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by ayampissed: 1:24pm
whitebeard:
Yes, those are the old ones used by the Fashola administration and I think they've been sold to individuals who continue to use them as replacement for molues.
|Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by kaluxy007(m): 1:26pm
Teletexter:let it fall on buhari
