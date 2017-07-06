Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) (5956 Views)

LRU rescued the vehicle and no casualty was recorded.



See more photos…



All good news should move to front page quick. Nice one to the rescue team 1 Like

slippery roads and over speeding of the drivers may have caused this... 2 Likes

chai

what caused the accident

onyee25:

Everyday tanker must fall in Lagos





Tanker fall on you. Tanker fall on you. 6 Likes

Good Job rescue team

? Na lagos be dat 1 Like

Boys no deal with d fuel.....

LRU is the only reasonable service owned by the state government nice trucks...and techs 9 Likes

Thank God e no explode o 2 Likes

Lagos get swag sha!!! See as he be like say nah downtown New York..... 8 Likes 1 Share

This people and filter.

Everything just dey fall

whitebeard:

LRU is the only reasonable service owned by the state government nice trucks...and techs

BRT is also working fine.



Lagos is setting the pace. BRT is also working fine.Lagos is setting the pace. 2 Likes

Lagos! Always setting the pace for excellence. See rescue operations! I am pleased. In some other places you would see people scrambling and fighting over themselves to scoop fuel which eventually leads to fire disaster.

The Lagos emergency service is worth emulating nation, by Nigeria's poor standard, this is highly commendable.. 2 Likes 1 Share

ayampissed:





BRT bus services is also working fine.



Lagos is setting the pace. have u seen the red ones lately..!! have u seen the red ones lately..!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Eko ati swagga.. Oyinbo fire fighter..



Shows a state that has its priorities set. They know what type of society they want to build and are working hard at achieving it. Since the days of Tinubu, the state has been on an upward trend.



Lagos should secede and become a country of its own as Nigeria is holding that state back. 1 Like

whitebeard:

have u seen the red ones lately..!! Red ones are not government owned Red ones are not government owned 1 Like 1 Share

Hope folks stay clear

whitebeard:

have u seen the red ones lately..!!

Yes, those are the old ones used by the Fashola administration and I think they've been sold to individuals who continue to use them as replacement for molues. Yes, those are the old ones used by the Fashola administration and I think they've been sold to individuals who continue to use them as replacement for molues.