₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,757 members, 3,640,190 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 02:14 PM

Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) (5956 Views)

Volkswagen Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu Lagos Due To Bad Tyre (Photos) / Photos: Car Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu Bus Stop Lagos / Dangerous Gutter At Alapara Junction Akute, Causing Accidents (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by autojosh: 10:16am
A fully loaded PMS tanker falls into an open drainage at Cappa Bustop Mushin Lagos.

LRU rescued the vehicle and no casualty was recorded.

See more photos…

https://autojosh.com/fully-loaded-tanker-falls-gutter-mushin-lagos/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by davidodiba(m): 10:25am
All good news should move to front page quick. Nice one to the rescue team

1 Like

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by emmanuelpopson(m): 11:16am
slippery roads and over speeding of the drivers may have caused this...

2 Likes

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Keneking: 11:34am
Seen next
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Oladelson(m): 1:08pm
chai
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by dessz(m): 1:08pm
what caused the accident
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Teletexter: 1:08pm
onyee25:
Everyday tanker must fall in Lagos



Tanker fall on you. angry

6 Likes

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Donbosco22: 1:08pm
Good Job rescue team
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by originals1(m): 1:09pm
Na lagos be dat?

1 Like

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Flexy2vybes(m): 1:09pm
Boys no deal with d fuel.....
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Rosheal(m): 1:09pm
smiley
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by whitebeard(m): 1:09pm
LRU is the only reasonable service owned by the state government nice trucks...and techs

9 Likes

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by idu1(m): 1:09pm
Thank God e no explode o

2 Likes

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:09pm
Lagos get swag sha!!! See as he be like say nah downtown New York..... angry

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by originals1(m): 1:10pm
Space for sale
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by fuckerstard: 1:11pm
This people and filter.
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by smithsydny(m): 1:12pm
Everything just dey fall
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by onyee25(f): 1:13pm
Everyday tanker must fall in Lagos
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by noblebookshop: 1:13pm
Wanna learn how to make money from eBay with ur free time, or by just working at home?
Then visit visit this link
http://noblebookshop.com.ng/software?product_id=55
Or better still, learn how to earn bitcoins without investment.....
http://noblebookshop.com.ng/software?product_id=60
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by ayampissed: 1:13pm
whitebeard:
LRU is the only reasonable service owned by the state government nice trucks...and techs

BRT is also working fine.

Lagos is setting the pace.

2 Likes

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Otradearena: 1:14pm
Good
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by christm386: 1:15pm
b
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by jchioma: 1:15pm
Lagos! Always setting the pace for excellence. See rescue operations! I am pleased. In some other places you would see people scrambling and fighting over themselves to scoop fuel which eventually leads to fire disaster.
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by Baroba(m): 1:15pm
The Lagos emergency service is worth emulating nation, by Nigeria's poor standard, this is highly commendable..

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by whitebeard(m): 1:16pm
ayampissed:


BRT bus services is also working fine.

Lagos is setting the pace.
have u seen the red ones lately..!!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by MadCow1: 1:18pm
Eko ati swagga.. Oyinbo fire fighter..

Shows a state that has its priorities set. They know what type of society they want to build and are working hard at achieving it. Since the days of Tinubu, the state has been on an upward trend.

Lagos should secede and become a country of its own as Nigeria is holding that state back.

1 Like

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by dacovajnr: 1:21pm
whitebeard:
have u seen the red ones lately..!!
Red ones are not government owned

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by pythonkid(m): 1:22pm
ok
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by kingrt2(m): 1:24pm
Hope folks stay clear
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by ayampissed: 1:24pm
whitebeard:
have u seen the red ones lately..!!

Yes, those are the old ones used by the Fashola administration and I think they've been sold to individuals who continue to use them as replacement for molues.
Re: Fully Loaded Tanker Falls Into Gutter At Mushin Lagos (photos) by kaluxy007(m): 1:26pm
Teletexter:




Tanker fall on you. angry

let it fall on buhari

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ethiopian Airlines To Begin Flights To Kano / Scheduling Us Visa Appointment Date / Do I Need A Visa To Visit Bangladesh?

Viewing this topic: OwenG1(m), FamousRemdee, jojomario(m), Titay(f), echo2(m), saucekid(m), khalids, omoboy110, Leksidebolton(m), kvngblack0z(m), deshewah, capspeter, Xaranice(f), Jac007(m), AKENIBIAJE, tyangel, Seankay323, Ladenma, terimakasih(m), favourmic(m), britelite and 55 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.