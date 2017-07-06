₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation.
To get the best of salary negotiations, it is vital to have the knowledge of some helpful tips to guide your future salary negotiations, so that you can get the best out of it and be satisfied with the results. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 helpful tips for salary negotiations.
Know What Benchmarking Is
You should understand how employers decide their salary levels and use that information to guide your salary negotiations. Companies don’t just use arbitrary salary ranges for employees, they use a variety of benchmarking tools for this. They typically compare pay rates with the average pay of other companies in their industry, average pay of professionals with your level of experience and education, and the average pay of professionals in your field in their area of the country. You should try as much as possible to know the ‘salary norm’ in the industry of your job search and negotiate effectively within that range.
Do Your Research
To successfully negotiate your salary, you need to have some basic and very necessary knowledge to guide your negotiations. Research is the most important way, if not the only way, to get this knowledge. Asking questions, talking to recruiters, people you know and professionals in your field and on your professional level, can you help you get the needed information for salary negotiations. Even if you don’t get an exact figure, you will at least get a range.
Pick The Top Range
After doing your research well, you would most likely get a range of what an employee in your industry and at your professional level should be earning. It might be tempting to start your negotiations at the middle of the range (to appear modest) but don’t. It’s better to start from the top of the range because firstly, you should believe you deserve top pay, and secondly, the employer will almost certainly negotiate down. So, starting your negotiations from the top of the range will give you some breathing room and a better chance to end up with a salary you will be satisfied with.
Practice For It
Practicing for a prospective salary negotiation scenario is one of the best ways to prepare for it and to eventually get the results you desire. A career coach can help with this. However, if you are unable to find one, you can ask a friend or relative with experience in salary negotiations for help. Practicing for salary negotiations helps you to develop the confidence to negotiate and talk about money without being so scared of making a mistake and messing it all up.
source: http://www.jarushub.com/4-helpful-tips-for-salary-negotiation/
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by TINALETC3(f): 1:13pm
, nice one Op, bt right now, I jst feel like sacking my boss
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Teletexter: 1:13pm
Oga Jarus!
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Brandmanager(m): 1:15pm
hmmm
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by NwaAmaikpe: 1:15pm
Salary negotiations only works for females.
Wear a good push-up bra, open your first two buttons and let nature or the law of sexual attraction take it's course.
Works more when your employer is a male.
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Okundaye4(m): 1:15pm
Alright,
Noted
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by yeyeboi(m): 1:16pm
I concure
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by medolab90(m): 1:16pm
Noted
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by 7kahfe(m): 1:17pm
if you like apply all this technique even more Mr segun director of heyik school go still pay you 15k even if u get PhD in education
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by bejite: 1:21pm
Very interesting. Thanks a lot Op.
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Oladelson(m): 1:23pm
is okay
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by BurningBlade: 1:25pm
Most employers of labour don't care about all this, all the care about is paying peanuts and demand top notch from their employees.
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by LoveJesus87(m): 1:26pm
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:27pm
Nice one but in Nigeria of today, most employers are looking for cheap labour besides they already have a salary structure base on the level of academics except they stated that salary is negotiable!
So I suggest that if you find yourself in a school for instance don't go and try these ones oooooo
They will just keep your CV for one side.
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by MadManTalking: 1:28pm
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Jina24(f): 1:29pm
Nice
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by abumeinben(m): 1:32pm
Reading ...
Best tip remains having an insider, which falls under "Do your research"
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Sacluxpaint(m): 1:35pm
Negotiate the after tax, very important. Gross can be deceiving
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by abumeinben(m): 1:37pm
Sacluxpaint:
That would be net pay or take home
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Sacluxpaint(m): 1:39pm
abumeinben:
Yes because u will think it's juicy until it can't take u home, if you can't negotiate salary at least negotiate position.
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by zodd(m): 1:43pm
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Dbol: 1:48pm
|Re: 4 Helpful Tips For Salary Negotiation. by Josephine24: 2:03pm
Really nice tips..
