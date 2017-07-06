Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? (4505 Views)

I registered early with a reference number of less than 90,000 but up to now i have not seen the message to proceed. I have tried logging with my phone number and BVN but it did not work. Who is in my shoes please? 3 Likes

we are together, can't log in too 1 Like 1 Share

we are together, can't log in too

I registered early with a reference number of less than 90,000 but up to now i have not seen the message to proceed. I have tried logging with my phone number and BVN but it did not work. Who is in my shoes please?

also me, still waiting for the sms. funny enough I have not heard any1 who have received and written N-health test

same here. I have not received d message until now

I received an sms frm 98633 but it's empty. So I dnt knw if it's frm N power. 2 Likes

same hereoo no text

Did you register when passport was still being uploaded as part of the registration process?





same here oo.....try registering but saying invalid login....nawaoo





You will find all the information you need here including schedule and how to get your message.







NPOWER test and assessment schedule



FOR THOSE WHO NEED THE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS, check here:



FOR THOSE WHO NEED THE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS, check here:

the guy below may have something to say

Please I can't login to npower , though I choose teach sha .... Hope I'm safe sha

Go to their FB page or twitter handle for accurate info.

maybe it has to be disparity in BVN name, i suggest u contact Npower call center

I received an sms frm 98633 but it's empty. So I dnt knw if it's frm N power.

My sister received the text today and she had done her test

Please I can't login to npower , though I choose teach sha .... Hope I'm safe sha

In this way you've written this post, is this also how you filled the form?



And you said you applied to teach?



Teach who fam?



How long are you willing to wait? In this way you've written this post, is this also how you filled the form?And you said you applied to teach?Teach who fam?How long are you willing to wait?

You will find all the information you need here including schedule and how to get your message.







NPOWER test and assessment schedule



FOR THOSE WHO NEED THE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS, check here:



COMPLETE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS



Where re you getting Npower passed questions and answers from pls, were there test in the first NPOWER empowerment last year? Where re you getting Npower passed questions and answers from pls, were there test in the first NPOWER empowerment last year? 1 Like

I received the text today saying my NTax and I applied for Health. I logged in with my details and saw the NHealth test and have done that. 11 questions in all. 1 Like

I received the text today saying my NTax and I applied for Health. I logged in with my details and saw the NHealth test and have done that. 11 questions in all.

Hello, pls, did you use you phone for the test? Hello, pls, did you use you phone for the test?

I also applied for the Nhealth but haven't gotten any text message and as such haven't written the test. still waiting tho

Where re you getting Npower passed questions and answers from pls, were there test in the first NPOWER empowerment last year?

It's mostly current affairs and English for practice It's mostly current affairs and English for practice

It's mostly current affairs and English for practice .





Lolz... and you arranged them and called it passed question and answer.? Lolz... and you arranged them and called it passed question and answer.?

For those who have written theirs, epp others na.



