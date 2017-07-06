₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,902 members, 3,640,721 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 06:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? (4505 Views)
2017 Npower N-tax Applicant That Have Successfully Written There Test / Has Any One Received Text For N-health Assessment? / Who Has Successfully Submitted His/Her Application On FCSC Portal? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Abokii8(m): 11:17am
I registered early with a reference number of less than 90,000 but up to now i have not seen the message to proceed. I have tried logging with my phone number and BVN but it did not work. Who is in my shoes please?
3 Likes
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Tanimola26: 12:23pm
we are together, can't log in too
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jumeeeeesal: 12:34pm
Tanimola26:
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jumeeeeesal: 12:35pm
Abokii8:
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Mightyodi(m): 1:09pm
also me, still waiting for the sms. funny enough I have not heard any1 who have received and written N-health test
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by naoone: 1:56pm
same here. I have not received d message until now
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by JewelRegi(f): 2:34pm
I received an sms frm 98633 but it's empty. So I dnt knw if it's frm N power.
2 Likes
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by derato: 2:55pm
same hereoo no text
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Dominionforlife: 4:23pm
Did you register when passport was still being uploaded as part of the registration process?
quote author=Abokii8 post=58178666]I registered early with a reference number of less than 90,000 but up to now i have not seen the message to proceed. I have tried logging with my phone number and BVN but it did not work. Who is in my shoes please? [/quote]
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by master69(m): 5:14pm
same here oo.....try registering but saying invalid login....nawaoo
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Prevho: 5:14pm
Hello everyone.
You will find all the information you need here including schedule and how to get your message.
NPOWER test and assessment schedule
FOR THOSE WHO NEED THE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS, check here:
COMPLETE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by veekid(m): 5:21pm
the guy below may have something to say
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by easyfem: 5:22pm
Please I can't login to npower , though I choose teach sha .... Hope I'm safe sha
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Classicjadon(m): 5:22pm
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by UZMNews: 5:23pm
My Husband Has Failed In The 'other Room' - Married Woman Cries Out (see photos)>>>http://www.uzomediangr.com/blog/2017/07/06/husband-failed-room-married-woman-cries/
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by NwaAmaikpe: 5:23pm
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jagermeister(m): 5:26pm
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by serverconnect: 5:26pm
Go to their FB page or twitter handle for accurate info.
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by AfricanCalabash(m): 5:28pm
maybe it has to be disparity in BVN name, i suggest u contact Npower call center
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by LoveJesus87(m): 5:28pm
I
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jagermeister(m): 5:30pm
JewelRegi:
Did you forget that you registered in that dating site?
Didn't you give them your number?
Send DND to 2442...
1 Like
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by echo2(m): 5:31pm
My sister received the text today and she had done her test
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jagermeister(m): 5:35pm
easyfem:
In this way you've written this post, is this also how you filled the form?
And you said you applied to teach?
Teach who fam?
How long are you willing to wait?
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Qmerit(m): 5:37pm
Prevho:
Where re you getting Npower passed questions and answers from pls, were there test in the first NPOWER empowerment last year?
1 Like
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by TeejayInstinct: 5:55pm
I received the text today saying my NTax and I applied for Health. I logged in with my details and saw the NHealth test and have done that. 11 questions in all.
1 Like
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by ormurburlarji(f): 6:04pm
TeejayInstinct:
Hello, pls, did you use you phone for the test?
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by NujiPressy(f): 6:05pm
I also applied for the Nhealth but haven't gotten any text message and as such haven't written the test. still waiting tho
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Prevho: 6:08pm
Qmerit:
It's mostly current affairs and English for practice
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Qmerit(m): 6:16pm
Prevho:.
Lolz... and you arranged them and called it passed question and answer.?
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by bejite: 6:19pm
For those who have written theirs, epp others na.
Still looking for that dream job? Want to recruit easily? Find, connect, share and chat with your favourite employers. Sign up today on the Bejite. It is free!
|Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Prevho: 6:20pm
Qmerit:
Well, if it is not off Benefit to you, someone else will value.
They are practice questions, but Nigerians prefer to say past questions.
(0) (Reply)
Procter & Gamble Problem Solving Test On Friday 10th November, 2006( Urgent Help / Nnpc At Last / Nigerian Breweries Interview
Viewing this topic: greggng, trustworthy1, sixtinx(m), sunday0707(m), huthmanadam(m), kesb, Bigman68, Akalia(m), DANGOTEONE, dimexilux(m), Rosella1(f), Actuarydeji(m), ChrisGnarly, Stanleybigjoe63, jaywise(m), samolas, uhuru77, Deekay9ja(m), luvbells, braimeddy, staneve(m), sleemchoko(m), Ebios(m), Millz404(m), wayray, yaksman4real(m), Holykiss4kind(m), segmond(m), mikeweezy(m), 2sd(m), DonaTee(f), kannyluv(f), Ekinematics, Kotansibe(m), gbemfag, uruego(f), Cucuu, econuel, propanet(m), larisdena(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37