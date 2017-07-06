₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,902 members, 3,640,721 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 06:29 PM

Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? (4505 Views)

2017 Npower N-tax Applicant That Have Successfully​ Written There Test / Has Any One Received Text For N-health Assessment? / Who Has Successfully Submitted His/Her Application On FCSC Portal? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Abokii8(m): 11:17am
I registered early with a reference number of less than 90,000 but up to now i have not seen the message to proceed. I have tried logging with my phone number and BVN but it did not work. Who is in my shoes please?

3 Likes

Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Tanimola26: 12:23pm
we are together, can't log in too

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jumeeeeesal: 12:34pm
Tanimola26:
we are together, can't log in too

Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jumeeeeesal: 12:35pm
Abokii8:
I registered early with a reference number of less than 90,000 but up to now i have not seen the message to proceed. I have tried logging with my phone number and BVN but it did not work. Who is in my shoes please?

Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Mightyodi(m): 1:09pm
also me, still waiting for the sms. funny enough I have not heard any1 who have received and written N-health test
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by naoone: 1:56pm
same here. I have not received d message until now
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by JewelRegi(f): 2:34pm
I received an sms frm 98633 but it's empty. So I dnt knw if it's frm N power.

2 Likes

Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by derato: 2:55pm
same hereoo no text
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Dominionforlife: 4:23pm
Did you register when passport was still being uploaded as part of the registration process?


quote author=Abokii8 post=58178666]I registered early with a reference number of less than 90,000 but up to now i have not seen the message to proceed. I have tried logging with my phone number and BVN but it did not work. Who is in my shoes please? [/quote]
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by master69(m): 5:14pm
same here oo.....try registering but saying invalid login....nawaoo
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Prevho: 5:14pm
Hello everyone.

You will find all the information you need here including schedule and how to get your message.



NPOWER test and assessment schedule

FOR THOSE WHO NEED THE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS, check here:

COMPLETE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by veekid(m): 5:21pm
the guy below may have something to say
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by easyfem: 5:22pm
Please I can't login to npower , though I choose teach sha .... Hope I'm safe sha
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Classicjadon(m): 5:22pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYDsNAY5Yok
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by UZMNews: 5:23pm
My Husband Has Failed In The 'other Room' - Married Woman Cries Out (see photos)>>>http://www.uzomediangr.com/blog/2017/07/06/husband-failed-room-married-woman-cries/
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by NwaAmaikpe: 5:23pm
shocked
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jagermeister(m): 5:26pm
sad
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by serverconnect: 5:26pm
Go to their FB page or twitter handle for accurate info.
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by AfricanCalabash(m): 5:28pm
maybe it has to be disparity in BVN name, i suggest u contact Npower call center
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by LoveJesus87(m): 5:28pm
I
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jagermeister(m): 5:30pm
JewelRegi:
I received an sms frm 98633 but it's empty. So I dnt knw if it's frm N power.

Did you forget that you registered in that dating site?

Didn't you give them your number?

Send DND to 2442...

1 Like

Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by echo2(m): 5:31pm
My sister received the text today and she had done her test
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Jagermeister(m): 5:35pm
easyfem:
Please I can't login to npower , though I choose teach sha .... Hope I'm safe sha

In this way you've written this post, is this also how you filled the form?

And you said you applied to teach?

Teach who fam?

How long are you willing to wait?
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Qmerit(m): 5:37pm
Prevho:
Hello everyone.

You will find all the information you need here including schedule and how to get your message.



NPOWER test and assessment schedule

FOR THOSE WHO NEED THE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS, check here:

COMPLETE NPOWER PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS


Where re you getting Npower passed questions and answers from pls, were there test in the first NPOWER empowerment last year?

1 Like

Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by TeejayInstinct: 5:55pm
I received the text today saying my NTax and I applied for Health. I logged in with my details and saw the NHealth test and have done that. 11 questions in all.

1 Like

Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by ormurburlarji(f): 6:04pm
TeejayInstinct:
I received the text today saying my NTax and I applied for Health. I logged in with my details and saw the NHealth test and have done that. 11 questions in all.

Hello, pls, did you use you phone for the test?
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by NujiPressy(f): 6:05pm
I also applied for the Nhealth but haven't gotten any text message and as such haven't written the test. still waiting tho
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Prevho: 6:08pm
Qmerit:



Where re you getting Npower passed questions and answers from pls, were there test in the first NPOWER empowerment last year?

It's mostly current affairs and English for practice
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Qmerit(m): 6:16pm
Prevho:


It's mostly current affairs and English for practice
.


Lolz... and you arranged them and called it passed question and answer.?
Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by bejite: 6:19pm
For those who have written theirs, epp others na.

Still looking for that dream job? Want to recruit easily? Find, connect, share and chat with your favourite employers. Sign up today on the Bejite. It is free!

Re: Who Has Successfully Written His N-health Test? by Prevho: 6:20pm
Qmerit:
.


Lolz... and you arranged them and called it passed question and answer.?

Well, if it is not off Benefit to you, someone else will value.

They are practice questions, but Nigerians prefer to say past questions.

(0) (Reply)

Procter & Gamble Problem Solving Test On Friday 10th November, 2006( Urgent Help / Nnpc At Last / Nigerian Breweries Interview

Viewing this topic: greggng, trustworthy1, sixtinx(m), sunday0707(m), huthmanadam(m), kesb, Bigman68, Akalia(m), DANGOTEONE, dimexilux(m), Rosella1(f), Actuarydeji(m), ChrisGnarly, Stanleybigjoe63, jaywise(m), samolas, uhuru77, Deekay9ja(m), luvbells, braimeddy, staneve(m), sleemchoko(m), Ebios(m), Millz404(m), wayray, yaksman4real(m), Holykiss4kind(m), segmond(m), mikeweezy(m), 2sd(m), DonaTee(f), kannyluv(f), Ekinematics, Kotansibe(m), gbemfag, uruego(f), Cucuu, econuel, propanet(m), larisdena(m) and 44 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.