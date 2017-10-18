₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,315 members, 3,859,434 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 08:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. (765 Views)
|We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by npowerng: 6:18pm On Oct 17
We are particularly happy with our Abuja N-health volunteers. They administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) at RUGAN WOKILI, Gwako Ward, Gwagwalada.
Well done. Thank you for all you do.
#NPowerNG
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by BiafranBushBoy: 6:57pm On Oct 17
How much are they being paid? 30k
How much are you paid for sitting in an A.C room and posting on Nairaland?
Only God knows the amount...
We are in a capitalist world tho, where the winner takes it all. Enjoy your soft job while it lasts!!
4 Likes
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by 48noble(m): 7:49pm On Oct 17
BiafranBushBoy:
Hate speech...
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by Akalia(m): 7:43am
BiafranBushBoy:Nawa for you nigga.
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by ibkgab001: 7:49am
God bless our youth
God bless all of us that has contributed to the growth of our country
By the way has anyone found the lost NNamdi
He has the award of "THE MOST CHEST BEATER OF THE YEAR"
#LOST TRIBE _LOST KANU
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by modelmike7(m): 7:49am
So far so good. keep it up guys.
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by modelmike7(m): 7:49am
So far so good. keep it up guys.
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by 9jakohai(m): 7:50am
BiafranBushBoy:
We can create more jobs by forgetting about earning money from raw materials and focusing on being a manufacturing economy
And what's yer beef with the volunteers? Someone has to administer vaccinations...or aren't you aware that Polio can kill.?
1 Like
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by 9jakohai(m): 7:52am
ibkgab001:
The Biafra thread is elsewhere on this site, darling sweet cheeks..
This is the Polio thread.
1 Like
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by ibkgab001: 7:52am
BiafranBushBoy:
How come you are first to comment on NIgeria related topic are still one ?
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by fmlala: 7:54am
Nice one
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by dataking: 7:59am
BiafranBushBoy:
Don’t mind the idiots and destiny killers. Is this what they have reduced graduates to. Polio vaccinators. Imagine. To the foolish OP and his government employers, does this look like a befitting job for a graduate. When nations are building industrial cities and Technology parks, you are here posting rubbish.
Maybe one day you will post images of graduates as street sweepers and refuse collectors and claim to be happy with their achievement. Thieves
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by greatiyk4u(m): 8:01am
Good job from N-Power. Volunteers
The 200,000 current beneficiaries of this program will remain ever grateful to PMB
The prudent. Ones will save a good capital for self sustainance
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by dataking: 8:01am
greatiyk4u:
|Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by dataking: 8:02am
greatiyk4u:
You no get sense
(0) (Reply)
International Placement Agency In Search Of Nigerian Professionals / Debt Relief / Agents And Distributors Needed
Viewing this topic: oyeludef(m), Mekanus(m), Ay4christ2010(m), hechno(m), jayceeabdulwasiu(m), Okonzy1(m), kelvinooo, Phenotech(m), johndanny(m), shadyemmanuel(m), taylor88(m), felaliveson, Adewalefae(m), dataking, Joyekpen, abu12 and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14