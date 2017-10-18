₦airaland Forum

We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by npowerng: 6:18pm On Oct 17
We are particularly happy with our Abuja N-health volunteers. They administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) at RUGAN WOKILI, Gwako Ward, Gwagwalada.
Well done. Thank you for all you do.
#NPowerNG

Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by BiafranBushBoy: 6:57pm On Oct 17
How much are they being paid? 30k

How much are you paid for sitting in an A.C room and posting on Nairaland?

Only God knows the amount...

We are in a capitalist world tho, where the winner takes it all. Enjoy your soft job while it lasts!!

Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by 48noble(m): 7:49pm On Oct 17
Hate speech...
Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by Akalia(m): 7:43am
Nawa for you nigga.
Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by ibkgab001: 7:49am
God bless our youth


God bless all of us that has contributed to the growth of our country

By the way has anyone found the lost NNamdi

He has the award of "THE MOST CHEST BEATER OF THE YEAR"


#LOST TRIBE _LOST KANU
Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by modelmike7(m): 7:49am
So far so good. keep it up guys.
Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by modelmike7(m): 7:49am
So far so good. keep it up guys.
Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by 9jakohai(m): 7:50am
We can create more jobs by forgetting about earning money from raw materials and focusing on being a manufacturing economy

And what's yer beef with the volunteers? Someone has to administer vaccinations...or aren't you aware that Polio can kill.?

Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by 9jakohai(m): 7:52am
The Biafra thread is elsewhere on this site, darling sweet cheeks..

This is the Polio thread.

Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by ibkgab001: 7:52am
How come you are first to comment on NIgeria related topic are still one ?
Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by fmlala: 7:54am
Nice one
Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by dataking: 7:59am
Don’t mind the idiots and destiny killers. Is this what they have reduced graduates to. Polio vaccinators. Imagine. To the foolish OP and his government employers, does this look like a befitting job for a graduate. When nations are building industrial cities and Technology parks, you are here posting rubbish.

Maybe one day you will post images of graduates as street sweepers and refuse collectors and claim to be happy with their achievement. Thieves
Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by greatiyk4u(m): 8:01am
Good job from N-Power. Volunteers


The 200,000 current beneficiaries of this program will remain ever grateful to PMB


The prudent. Ones will save a good capital for self sustainance
Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by dataking: 8:01am
See his fool

Re: We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. by dataking: 8:02am
You no get sense

