Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / We Are Particularly Happy With Our Abuja N-health Volunteers. (765 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

We are particularly happy with our Abuja N-health volunteers. They administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) at RUGAN WOKILI, Gwako Ward, Gwagwalada.

Well done. Thank you for all you do.

#NPowerNG

How much are they being paid? 30k



How much are you paid for sitting in an A.C room and posting on Nairaland?



Only God knows the amount...



We are in a capitalist world tho, where the winner takes it all. Enjoy your soft job while it lasts!! 4 Likes

BiafranBushBoy:

How much are they being paid? 30k



How much are you paid for sitting in an A.C room and posting on Nairaland?



Only God knows the amount...



We are in a capitalist world tho, where the winner takes it all. Enjoy your soft job while it lasts!!

Hate speech... Hate speech...

BiafranBushBoy:

How much are they being paid? 30k



How much are you paid for sitting in an A.C room and posting on Nairaland?



Only God knows the amount...



We are in a capitalist world tho, where the winner takes it all. Enjoy your soft job while it lasts!! Nawa for you nigga. Nawa for you nigga.

God bless our youth





God bless all of us that has contributed to the growth of our country



By the way has anyone found the lost NNamdi



He has the award of "THE MOST CHEST BEATER OF THE YEAR"





#LOST TRIBE _LOST KANU

So far so good. keep it up guys.

So far so good. keep it up guys.

BiafranBushBoy:

How much are they being paid? 30k



How much are you paid for sitting in an A.C room and posting on Nairaland?



Only God knows the amount...



We are in a capitalist world tho, where the winner takes it all. Enjoy your soft job while it lasts!!

We can create more jobs by forgetting about earning money from raw materials and focusing on being a manufacturing economy



And what's yer beef with the volunteers? Someone has to administer vaccinations...or aren't you aware that Polio can kill.? We can create more jobs by forgetting about earning money from raw materials and focusing on being a manufacturing economyAnd what's yer beef with the volunteers? Someone has to administer vaccinations...or aren't you aware that Polio can kill.? 1 Like

ibkgab001:

God bless our youth





God bless all of us that has contributed to the growth of our country



By the way has anyone found the lost NNamdi



He has the award of "THE MOST CHEST BEATER OF THE YEAR"





#LOST TRIBE _LOST KANU

The Biafra thread is elsewhere on this site, darling sweet cheeks..



This is the Polio thread. The Biafra thread is elsewhere on this site, darling sweet cheeks..This is the Polio thread. 1 Like

BiafranBushBoy:

How much are they being paid? 30k



How much are you paid for sitting in an A.C room and posting on Nairaland?



Only God knows the amount...



We are in a capitalist world tho, where the winner takes it all. Enjoy your soft job while it lasts!!



How come you are first to comment on NIgeria related topic are still one ? How come you are first to comment on NIgeria related topic are still one ?

Nice one

BiafranBushBoy:

How much are they being paid? 30k



How much are you paid for sitting in an A.C room and posting on Nairaland?



Only God knows the amount...



We are in a capitalist world tho, where the winner takes it all. Enjoy your soft job while it lasts!!

Don’t mind the idiots and destiny killers. Is this what they have reduced graduates to. Polio vaccinators. Imagine. To the foolish OP and his government employers, does this look like a befitting job for a graduate. When nations are building industrial cities and Technology parks, you are here posting rubbish.



Maybe one day you will post images of graduates as street sweepers and refuse collectors and claim to be happy with their achievement. Thieves Don’t mind the idiots and destiny killers. Is this what they have reduced graduates to. Polio vaccinators. Imagine. To the foolish OP and his government employers, does this look like a befitting job for a graduate. When nations are building industrial cities and Technology parks, you are here posting rubbish.Maybe one day you will post images of graduates as street sweepers and refuse collectors and claim to be happy with their achievement. Thieves

Good job from N-Power. Volunteers





The 200,000 current beneficiaries of this program will remain ever grateful to PMB





The prudent. Ones will save a good capital for self sustainance

greatiyk4u:

Good job from N-Power. Volunteers





The 200,000 current beneficiaries of this program will remain ever grateful to PMB





The prudent. Ones will save a good capital for self sustainance





See his fool



