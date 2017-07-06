₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by naptu2: 6:21pm
6th July 2017
https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20170706-club-statement-carl-ikeme/#
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by dominique(f): 6:23pm
Aww
Hope he beats it
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:24pm
Jeezz??!
Shebi it is the same as Cancer of the Blood?
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by kennygee(f): 6:26pm
This is sad.
Cancer in the time of shine is a destiny killer.
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by smithsydny(m): 6:26pm
God heal him
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by DIKEnaWAR: 6:27pm
Bad things happening to bad people.
God will give you strength to conquer this and heal you completely.
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by naptu2: 6:29pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers' announcement on Twitter.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Wolves/status/883004956244156416
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by hopefulLandlord: 6:45pm
Where's TB Joshua, Chris and other miracle working pastors when you need them?
oh! I forgot they only heal relatively unknown people, no popular person has been healed by our pastors
it appears once you're popular, you can never be healed from serious diseases by our pastors, but we hear of healings everyday, unknown people getting raised from the dead, deaf hearing, blind seeing, lame walking, cancer healed, "Permanent erection" healed, Robbers running away on sighting a picture of Oyedepo etc but Ayefele is still in a wheelchair, Cobhams is still blind as he was from birth, Yemi Tella died of cancer, Dora Akunyili too
could all these televised miracles be a sham?
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by homesteady(m): 6:54pm
Wow! So so sad! I hope the cancer is not yet very advanced!
Quick Recovery Carl!
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ammyluv2002(f): 7:44pm
OMG! This is so sad! God please heal him for us
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by keypad1: 8:14pm
What is eucharia? A woman?
Leukemia? This disease is meant for buhari and not carl na. Get well soon carl.
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by NwaAmaikpe: 8:14pm
RIP Carl.
You were not a world class goalkeeper; but you will be surely missed.
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by IgboticGirl(f): 8:14pm
oh my God
he is healed
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Piiko(m): 8:14pm
Sorry such a good and gentle person
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by bbbabes: 8:14pm
Shoo, this is quite saddening
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by bbbabes: 8:15pm
God will heal him
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by snazzy5050(m): 8:15pm
DIKEnaWAR:you smoke weed??
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 8:15pm
Eeyah...so is his own finished
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Pavore9: 8:15pm
Really sad.
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by hucienda: 8:15pm
tough one ... speedy recovery.
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by toseen7(m): 8:15pm
This is really sad, wish speedy recovery.
I pray he will return to
professional football again, he is a good goalkeeper .
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Lawalemi(m): 8:16pm
Sad. A bright Nigeria star
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Sniper12: 8:16pm
our fake miracle pastors wont go and heal him. same as ayefele, cobhams and other known pple. hopefully he beats it
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Abbey2sam(m): 8:16pm
DIKEnaWAR:what dah fvck are you saying? learn to shot your trash when you've got nothing reasonable to sy
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Beehshorp(m): 8:16pm
God see you through
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by dahunsy(m): 8:16pm
Coughs***clears throat# bring him to TB Joshua pls.....no harm in trying....cancer of the blood is terminal except devine intervention
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by tballeyy(m): 8:16pm
Pelee
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by thammy021(m): 8:17pm
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by nkemdi89(f): 8:17pm
Oh my God same disease that killed former yobe state governor from potiskum. I know he will get the best treatment.
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by paranorman(m): 8:18pm
This is really disconcerting. Carl boy, you've got me best wishes. I will pray for you. God heal you.
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 8:18pm
This good goalkeeper ! Lord why ?
|Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Baroba(m): 8:18pm
So sad, wishing him well..
