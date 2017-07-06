Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers (10887 Views)

6th July 2017



It is with great sadness that Wolves can today reveal that Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.



The 31-year-old Nigerian international goalkeeper returned some abnormal blood tests during his pre-season testing, and further medical investigation has revealed he is suffering from leukaemia.



Carl will now start an immediate course of chemotherapy as he begins a lengthy battle against the disease.



“It would be an understatement to say that everyone at Wolves has been shocked and saddened to hear the news of Carl’s diagnosis,” said Wolves' Managing Director Laurie Dalrymple.



“That relates to both players and staff as Carl has been at the club for a very long time and remains such an integral personality within the group.



“At the same time, we all know what a fighter and a competitor Carl is, and I have no doubt that he will take all of those attributes into this battle.



“Similarly, its goes without saying that Carl and his family will receive the full love and support that we at Wolves can provide – we are all with him every single step of the way towards a full recovery.



“There are going to be some very tough times ahead, but he will receive the best possible care, aided and supported by our own club doctor and medical team, as he embarks on the lengthy process of treatment.



“We are speaking to Carl regularly, and sending him our very best wishes as he comes to terms with this news and starts his recovery.”



Carl and his family would request that their privacy be respected at this time, and any updates on his progress will be provided through the club.



Anyone wishing to send messages of support can do so to fans@wolves.co.uk and we will pass them on to Carl at the appropriate time.

Hope he beats it AwwHope he beats it 24 Likes

Jeezz??!

Shebi it is the same as Cancer of the Blood? 3 Likes

This is sad.



Cancer in the time of shine is a destiny killer. 1 Like

God heal him 34 Likes 2 Shares

Bad things happening to bad people.



God will give you strength to conquer this and heal you completely. 2 Likes 3 Shares





oh! I forgot they only heal relatively unknown people, no popular person has been healed by our pastors



it appears once you're popular, you can never be healed from serious diseases by our pastors, but we hear of healings everyday, unknown people getting raised from the dead, deaf hearing, blind seeing, lame walking, cancer healed, "Permanent erection" healed, Robbers running away on sighting a picture of Oyedepo etc but Ayefele is still in a wheelchair, Cobhams is still blind as he was from birth, Yemi Tella died of cancer, Dora Akunyili too















Wow! So so sad! I hope the cancer is not yet very advanced!

Quick Recovery Carl! 1 Like

OMG! This is so sad! God please heal him for us 16 Likes

What is eucharia? A woman?



Leukemia? This disease is meant for buhari and not carl na. Get well soon carl. 3 Likes





RIP Carl.



oh my God





he is healed 1 Like

Sorry such a good and gentle person

Shoo, this is quite saddening

God will heal him

Eeyah...so is his own finished

Really sad.

tough one ... speedy recovery. 1 Like



I pray he will return to

professional football again, he is a good goalkeeper . This is really sad, wish speedy recovery.I pray he will return toprofessional football again, he is a good goalkeeper

Sad. A bright Nigeria star

our fake miracle pastors wont go and heal him. same as ayefele, cobhams and other known pple. hopefully he beats it

God see you through

Coughs***clears throat# bring him to TB Joshua pls.....no harm in trying....cancer of the blood is terminal except devine intervention

Pelee

Oh my God same disease that killed former yobe state governor from potiskum. I know he will get the best treatment.

This is really disconcerting. Carl boy, you've got me best wishes. I will pray for you. God heal you.

This good goalkeeper ! Lord why ? 1 Like 1 Share