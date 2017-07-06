₦airaland Forum

"Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by naptu2: 6:21pm
6th July 2017

It is with great sadness that Wolves can today reveal that Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

The 31-year-old Nigerian international goalkeeper returned some abnormal blood tests during his pre-season testing, and further medical investigation has revealed he is suffering from leukaemia.

Carl will now start an immediate course of chemotherapy as he begins a lengthy battle against the disease.

“It would be an understatement to say that everyone at Wolves has been shocked and saddened to hear the news of Carl’s diagnosis,” said Wolves' Managing Director Laurie Dalrymple.

“That relates to both players and staff as Carl has been at the club for a very long time and remains such an integral personality within the group.

“At the same time, we all know what a fighter and a competitor Carl is, and I have no doubt that he will take all of those attributes into this battle.

“Similarly, its goes without saying that Carl and his family will receive the full love and support that we at Wolves can provide – we are all with him every single step of the way towards a full recovery.

“There are going to be some very tough times ahead, but he will receive the best possible care, aided and supported by our own club doctor and medical team, as he embarks on the lengthy process of treatment.

“We are speaking to Carl regularly, and sending him our very best wishes as he comes to terms with this news and starts his recovery.”

Carl and his family would request that their privacy be respected at this time, and any updates on his progress will be provided through the club.

Anyone wishing to send messages of support can do so to fans@wolves.co.uk and we will pass them on to Carl at the appropriate time.

https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20170706-club-statement-carl-ikeme/#

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by dominique(f): 6:23pm
Aww sad
Hope he beats it

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:24pm
Jeezz??!
Shebi it is the same as Cancer of the Blood?

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by kennygee(f): 6:26pm
This is sad.

Cancer in the time of shine is a destiny killer.

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by smithsydny(m): 6:26pm
God heal him

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by DIKEnaWAR: 6:27pm
Bad things happening to bad people.

God will give you strength to conquer this and heal you completely.

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by naptu2: 6:29pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers' announcement on Twitter.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Wolves/status/883004956244156416
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by hopefulLandlord: 6:45pm
Where's TB Joshua, Chris and other miracle working pastors when you need them?

oh! I forgot they only heal relatively unknown people, no popular person has been healed by our pastors

it appears once you're popular, you can never be healed from serious diseases by our pastors, but we hear of healings everyday, unknown people getting raised from the dead, deaf hearing, blind seeing, lame walking, cancer healed, "Permanent erection" healed, Robbers running away on sighting a picture of Oyedepo etc but Ayefele is still in a wheelchair, Cobhams is still blind as he was from birth, Yemi Tella died of cancer, Dora Akunyili too







could all these televised miracles be a sham?

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by homesteady(m): 6:54pm
Wow! So so sad! I hope the cancer is not yet very advanced!
Quick Recovery Carl!

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ammyluv2002(f): 7:44pm
OMG! This is so sad! God please heal him for us

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by keypad1: 8:14pm
What is eucharia? A woman?

Leukemia? This disease is meant for buhari and not carl na. Get well soon carl.

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by NwaAmaikpe: 8:14pm
shocked

RIP Carl.

You were not a world class goalkeeper; but you will be surely missed.

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by IgboticGirl(f): 8:14pm
oh my God


he is healed

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Piiko(m): 8:14pm
Sorry such a good and gentle person cry
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by bbbabes: 8:14pm
Shoo, this is quite saddening
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by bbbabes: 8:15pm
God will heal him
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by snazzy5050(m): 8:15pm
DIKEnaWAR:
Bad things happening to bad people .

God will give you strength to conquer this and heal you completely.
you smoke weed?? undecided undecided

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 8:15pm
Eeyah...so is his own finished
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Pavore9: 8:15pm
Really sad.
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by hucienda: 8:15pm
tough one ... speedy recovery.

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by toseen7(m): 8:15pm
This is really sad, wish speedy recovery.
I pray he will return to
professional football again, he is a good goalkeeper embarassed.
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Lawalemi(m): 8:16pm
Sad. A bright Nigeria star
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Sniper12: 8:16pm
our fake miracle pastors wont go and heal him. same as ayefele, cobhams and other known pple. hopefully he beats it
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Abbey2sam(m): 8:16pm
DIKEnaWAR:
Bad things happening to bad people.
God will give you strength to conquer this and heal you completely.
what dah fvck are you saying? learn to shot your trash when you've got nothing reasonable to sy

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Beehshorp(m): 8:16pm
God see you through
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by dahunsy(m): 8:16pm
Coughs***clears throat# bring him to TB Joshua pls.....no harm in trying....cancer of the blood is terminal except devine intervention
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by tballeyy(m): 8:16pm
Pelee
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by thammy021(m): 8:17pm
cry
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by nkemdi89(f): 8:17pm
Oh my God same disease that killed former yobe state governor from potiskum. I know he will get the best treatment.
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by paranorman(m): 8:18pm
This is really disconcerting. Carl boy, you've got me best wishes. I will pray for you. God heal you.
Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 8:18pm
This good goalkeeper ! Lord why ?

Re: "Carl Ikeme Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia" - Wolverhampton Wanderers by Baroba(m): 8:18pm
So sad, wishing him well..

