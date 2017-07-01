Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos (6347 Views)

Bekom, his wife and four children were severely burnt in the explosion. They were first treated at a hospital in Ikom before further treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki for second-degree burns.



Unfortunately, Bekom's wife and one of his children have died as a result of the severe injuries they sustained. Reports have it that about N10 million is now needed for their treatment.



geez!!! I'm very certain That guy that got bleached is in serious pains. Lord have mercy! 2 Likes 1 Share

Thats why i still love kerosine stove. No neighbour of mine go get gas stay near my house ooo 3 Likes

God have mercy on your people



Quick recovery to the injured

keypad1:

Thats why i still love kerosine stove. No neighbour of mine go get gas stay near my house ooo

In this 21st century. In this 21st century. 3 Likes

Godspeed to them







I've always had phobia for cooking gas, so much that mine has been empty for months now. Even though I have been reassuring myself that I'd refill before long, deep inside of me, I know that would take a long time to materialize. WonderfulGodspeed to themI've always had phobia for cooking gas, so much that mine has been empty for months now. Even though I have been reassuring myself that I'd refill before long, deep inside of me, I know that would take a long time to materialize.







This is why I may never use gas all my life unless the cylinder is piped 200 metres away. I have strong phobia for gas cylinder [fire and explosion].



This same thing killed my friend and coursemate few years ago. A very handsome young man with a strong entrepreneurial drive.



RIP Joseph D'gwaragwarastick Lenbang

God whats your will for ths country?



I don tire.

God please heal them, do not allow dem die. But how can one avoid this.

Rest in leace









I wish them quick recovery. It's high people get enlightened on the use of gas cooker and possible and effective ways to avoid explosion. It's getting way too much.I wish them quick recovery.

This is one among the different ways we humans have been programmed to die

For everyday day we live we are face with more than a hundred way to die

We are born to die

We are dying to live but actually we are living to die

May their soul rest in peace

Quick recovery to the rest 1 Like

Father please heal dem!!!

omg please not cross rivers state again.

since wey that big head governor parade coffin around the stTE, NA death news i just dey here. if nobe tanker burn people, na cultism, if no be cultism, na people wey dey watch match go die, if no be that one, na burning of thief, if no be that one, na gas explosion.

CANT YOU PEOPLE REMOVE THAT BIG HEAD ILLITRATE?

But how come?i dont really understand.

Very unfortunate.

Jeez! Oh! This is terrible! Wish those alive a speedy recovery and the souls of the departed rest in peace.