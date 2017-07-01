₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos
Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Jajayi: 6:41pm
Four family members of the Vice President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Eddie Bekom have been hospitalised after a cooking gas explosion from a neighbour in their building at Ikom, Cross River State.
Bekom, his wife and four children were severely burnt in the explosion. They were first treated at a hospital in Ikom before further treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki for second-degree burns.
Unfortunately, Bekom's wife and one of his children have died as a result of the severe injuries they sustained. Reports have it that about N10 million is now needed for their treatment.
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Preetiex(f): 6:51pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Thunderdick(m): 6:55pm
They Looking Like Robocop.
No Abuse Of O, I am Not Feeling Fine
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Jajayi: 6:57pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Tapout(m): 6:57pm
geez!!! I'm very certain That guy that got bleached is in serious pains. Lord have mercy!
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by keypad1: 8:02pm
Thats why i still love kerosine stove. No neighbour of mine go get gas stay near my house ooo
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Leonbonapart(m): 9:31pm
God have mercy on your people
Quick recovery to the injured
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by hfeetham0(f): 9:32pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by otokx(m): 9:32pm
keypad1:
In this 21st century.
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Tomjazzy2: 9:33pm
Wonderful Godspeed to them
I've always had phobia for cooking gas, so much that mine has been empty for months now. Even though I have been reassuring myself that I'd refill before long, deep inside of me, I know that would take a long time to materialize.
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by kagari: 9:33pm
This is not nice
Where is nwaAmaikpe
I guess 504 error caught up with him
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by donigspain(m): 9:33pm
This is why I may never use gas all my life unless the cylinder is piped 200 metres away. I have strong phobia for gas cylinder [fire and explosion].
This same thing killed my friend and coursemate few years ago. A very handsome young man with a strong entrepreneurial drive.
RIP Joseph D'gwaragwarastick Lenbang
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by erico2k2(m): 9:34pm
wow from neighbor house .
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Ranoscky(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Oluwaseyi456(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by imstrong1: 9:36pm
Thunderdick:
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by ekensi01(m): 9:36pm
God whats your will for ths country?
I don tire.
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by dessz(m): 9:36pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by toyeanlawlah(f): 9:37pm
Thunderdick:
I can see that you're 'really' not feeling fine! Sorry ok. The Lord is your brain enhancement
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by GlobalGisting: 9:37pm
God please heal them, do not allow dem die. But how can one avoid this.
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by chiealexia: 9:39pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by elantraceey(f): 9:39pm
It's high people get enlightened on the use of gas cooker and possible and effective ways to avoid explosion. It's getting way too much.
I wish them quick recovery.
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by exlinkleads(f): 9:41pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by slawomir: 9:41pm
This is one among the different ways we humans have been programmed to die
For everyday day we live we are face with more than a hundred way to die
We are born to die
We are dying to live but actually we are living to die
May their soul rest in peace
Quick recovery to the rest
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by esophieso(f): 9:41pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Dexpro: 9:42pm
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by BE811APP: 9:45pm
Father please heal dem!!!
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by selfmadeboss: 9:45pm
omg please not cross rivers state again.
since wey that big head governor parade coffin around the stTE, NA death news i just dey here. if nobe tanker burn people, na cultism, if no be cultism, na people wey dey watch match go die, if no be that one, na burning of thief, if no be that one, na gas explosion.
CANT YOU PEOPLE REMOVE THAT BIG HEAD ILLITRATE?
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by BerryBeeyomi927(f): 9:45pm
But how come?i dont really understand.
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by Obudupikin: 9:54pm
Very unfortunate.
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by mekybabe1: 9:57pm
Jeez! Oh! This is terrible! Wish those alive a speedy recovery and the souls of the departed rest in peace.
|Re: Gas Explosion In Cross River Kills 2, Injures 4 Family Members. Photos by collinsVP: 10:00pm
What are the causes of gas cylinder explosion?
