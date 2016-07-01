Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move (4508 Views)

The 20-year-old Nigerian is in advanced talks with the Foxes and is thought to be keen to make the switch.



Iheanacho has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions since making his debut for Manchester City in 2015.



Last August, he signed a new contract until 2021, but saw his playing time limited by the January arrival of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.



Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is close to making a £25m move to Leicester City.The 20-year-old Nigerian is in advanced talks with the Foxes and is thought to be keen to make the switch.Iheanacho has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions since making his debut for Manchester City in 2015.Last August, he signed a new contract until 2021, but saw his playing time limited by the January arrival of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.





Should be a good move, at least regular start could be guaranteed. 5 Likes





Nice...

miss ndidi iheanacho

One flat head making Nigeria proud 5 Likes

Best news For Kelechi....



Let's pray for @IKEME ,diagnosed of Acute Leukaemia 1 Like

I also heard Buhari is in London for his medical to complete his move to Chelsea, replacing Diego Costa. 15 Likes 1 Share

Don't make another mistake by joining Leicester o kelechi. use your head, Verdy,marez,okazaki, slimani .. all in the forward ... go to a small team and establish yourself like Mane.. Bigger clubs will bid for you with a guaranteed first team Jersey. use your head, join Brighton, join Hove Albion, and u'd get ur sure playing ticket 15 Likes

2 Likes

That's not a good pay.

That guy dey cast ticket for man city.

Flat head!

Afonjas are jealous of our flat head brother. 1 Like



nice move if it guarantees more playing time nice move if it guarantees more playing time

Better for him. He will be better utilized there. It's better to be a big fish in a small river than a small fish in a big river

thought he signed for westham or a club alredy

A part of me is telling me that he is gonna be a legend there

Should be a good move, at least regular start could be guaranteed.





Proud flattie

Congrat boy. His foolani agemates are busy raping innocent girls and women, killing everyone dat comes closer 2 dia blood thirsty knife while he is busy making his family proud.

#Igbo Kwenu! 1 Like

Nice







I also heard Buhari is in London for his medical to complete his move to Chelsea, replacing Diego Costa.

savagery!

His ibo agemates are busy forming evans.

na wa o! savagery!na wa o!

Congrat boy. His foolani agemates are busy raping innocent girls and women, killing everyone dat comes closer 2 dia blood thirsty knife while he is busy making his family proud.

#Igbo Kwenu!

His ibo agemates are busy forming evans. His ibo agemates are busy forming evans.

Why cant he just move to westbrom or Burnley dat will guarantee him first team football 1 Like



From the land of men that wear their wife's skirts







But their land is very beautiful as you can see from the pics. Good news





At least this one won't have to cary drugs to India like other potopoto republicans

why Leicester?? he should av gone to Leyton Orient or York city...

He's about to make the same mistake. He's better off moving to West Ham or even Southampton where he can get guaranteed playing time. 1 Like