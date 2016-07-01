₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by centvin008(m): 7:50pm
Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is close to making a £25m move to Leicester City.
The 20-year-old Nigerian is in advanced talks with the Foxes and is thought to be keen to make the switch.
Iheanacho has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions since making his debut for Manchester City in 2015.
Last August, he signed a new contract until 2021, but saw his playing time limited by the January arrival of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.
http://m.bbc.com/sport/football/40525149?ns_mchannel=social&ns_campaign=bbc_match_of_the_day&ns_source=facebook&ns_linkname=sport
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Naijaguy12345(m): 10:14pm
Should be a good move, at least regular start could be guaranteed.
5 Likes
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:14pm
Nice...
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by obawinner(m): 10:14pm
miss ndidi iheanacho
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by GioArmani: 10:14pm
One flat head making Nigeria proud
5 Likes
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Philinho(m): 10:14pm
Best news For Kelechi....
Let's pray for @IKEME ,diagnosed of Acute Leukaemia
1 Like
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:14pm
I also heard Buhari is in London for his medical to complete his move to Chelsea, replacing Diego Costa.
15 Likes 1 Share
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Drienzia: 10:14pm
Don't make another mistake by joining Leicester o kelechi. use your head, Verdy,marez,okazaki, slimani .. all in the forward ... go to a small team and establish yourself like Mane.. Bigger clubs will bid for you with a guaranteed first team Jersey. use your head, join Brighton, join Hove Albion, and u'd get ur sure playing ticket
15 Likes
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Pebcak: 10:14pm
2 Likes
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Mrkumareze: 10:15pm
That's not a good pay.
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by dhope001(m): 10:15pm
.
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Kylekent59: 10:15pm
That guy dey cast ticket for man city.
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by QuickUK: 10:15pm
Flat head!
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Peterosu: 10:16pm
Afonjas are jealous of our flat head brother.
1 Like
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by tpdgenius(m): 10:16pm
nice move if it guarantees more playing time
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Integrityfarms(m): 10:16pm
Better for him. He will be better utilized there. It's better to be a big fish in a small river than a small fish in a big river
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by masada: 10:16pm
thought he signed for westham or a club alredy
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by zuchyblink(m): 10:16pm
A part of me is telling me that he is gonna be a legend there
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by slawomir: 10:16pm
Ok
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by Edopesin(m): 10:17pm
Naijaguy12345:Fa Hear
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by biancarz: 10:18pm
Proud flattie
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by wizod(m): 10:19pm
Congrat boy. His foolani agemates are busy raping innocent girls and women, killing everyone dat comes closer 2 dia blood thirsty knife while he is busy making his family proud.
#Igbo Kwenu!
1 Like
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by auntysimbiat(f): 10:21pm
Nice
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by RecoveryLetter: 10:21pm
From the land of men that wear their wife's skirts
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by prospero5(m): 10:22pm
Oluwasaeon:
savagery!
RecoveryLetter:
na wa o!
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by RecoveryLetter: 10:22pm
wizod:
His ibo agemates are busy forming evans.
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by heenriiy19(m): 10:22pm
Why cant he just move to westbrom or Burnley dat will guarantee him first team football
1 Like
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by seunlayi(m): 10:24pm
Good news
RecoveryLetter:
But their land is very beautiful as you can see from the pics.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by anambra419: 10:24pm
At least this one won't have to cary drugs to India like other potopoto republicans
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by tayo200(m): 10:25pm
why Leicester?? he should av gone to Leyton Orient or York city...
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by aieromon(m): 10:26pm
He's about to make the same mistake. He's better off moving to West Ham or even Southampton where he can get guaranteed playing time.
1 Like
Re: Kelechi Iheanacho Close To £25m Leicester Move by kandyj(f): 10:27pm
is it a curse for super eagles strikers to play for top teams? they end up being warming bench n not marketable.
2 Likes
