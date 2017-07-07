Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Education: A Curse Or A Blessing (2418 Views)

Everyone wants to be educated, there are great number of educated people in the world and yet we face even greater problems. Economic crisis, insurgencies, terrorists’ attack, prostitution, rape, looting of public funds, and numerous anti-social vices emanate and we do not know how to prevent or curb the effects of such problems. Education to many is the key to success but I would say that “purposeful education”[/i] is the key to success.



In this present century, I only but laugh at people who foolishly think that getting a certificate from a known university in the world is all there is to success.



Let me make a point clear here,

[i]

When you do well as a prostitute, you are successful!



When you do well as an armed rubber, you are successful!



When you successfully divert or loot funds which are meant for the development of the society or country, you are successful!



Doing very well in your kidnapping business? You are successful



Acquiring great wealth as a fraudster, you are equally successful!



I could go on and on![/i]



What baffles me is this, 97% of those who are involved in such vices are the “educated ones”. These people went to school, obtained the right qualifications, and made rather a terrible choice of life.



Note this [i]



Education is no longer perceived as something being acquired in academic building such as schools, universities, colleges, polytechnics etc.

Knowledge can be acquired anywhere;



I could say



When one decides to learn a trade, he or she is acquiring knowledge!



When you learn how to sew, make braids, and just about anything you can think of, you are also being educated.



This is where purposeful education plays a vital role[/i]



“Being purposeful means having a useful purpose, acting with a clear aim and with determination”.



What then is purposeful education?[i]



Simply put, it is undoubtedly, acquiring knowledge for a useful purpose.

A lot of youths today are educated, what matters is what they have decided to do with that knowledge.

Anybody who is purposeful and determined to achieve and be a positive impact in the society cannot and can never settle for less no matter what.



We all know that our economy is presently in a poor state. Do we improve the economy by committing more crimes?

We complain that government do not provide employment opportunity for us, and yet there are people who have succeeded in becoming business owners on their own without the help of our so called government.



The bottom line is;[/i]



We can all decide to make positive impacts in the country.

We can achieve greater heights if we diligently work towards it.

It is often said that “it is the you in you that makes you who you are”.



Are you idle? Complaining of lack of jobs?[i]



Get up today and begin to explore. Try out as many things as possible and you would be marveled at how life would smile at you. Awaken that sleeping lion inside you, think out of the box and if you think you do not know where and how to start, read financial and business books written by our very own Nigerian authors. I could recommend a few; they are- “small business big money”[/i] written by Akin Alabi (founder of Nairabet), “sell your brain”[i] written by Leonard Nzimora. And lots more.



Let us strive to achieve something in life, to discover our purpose of existence and become the agent of change we need in the country. It is only then that we can come up with solutions to most of the problems we face today.

Become that change we need in the country by changing your life first.



For info on how to get the books mentioned above, you can simply write “interested” as a comment with your phone number below.[i][/i]



Thanks for taking your time to read this interesting article,see you at the top my friends.

Education can never be a curse. The problem with education is that it confines one abilities in the sense that they don't have that freedom to explore their talents and capabilities. Take for instance, one reads Engineering in the university, graduated and starts looking for a job that requires the services of engineers. He might have the ability of being a successful business man, a public speaker, an entrepreneur and he may not be aware of his capabilities because he has already conditioned his mind that he can only work as an engineer because that's what he studied. Plus, a lot of things taught in school are irrelevant in today's world, they are only important to make one become a "literate" in the society's eyes. 13 Likes 2 Shares

I'm of contrary opinion. We make education to seem to be some kind of restrictions as you stated. First you note that education is far way beyond the walls of learning. Education opens us up to possibilities. It unveils your strength before us. Education Makes an engineer to KNOW that he/she can succeed in business.

The key word in education is learning to know and it can come via any medium I'm of contrary opinion. We make education to seem to be some kind of restrictions as you stated. First you note that education is far way beyond the walls of learning. Education opens us up to possibilities. It unveils your strength before us. Education Makes an engineer to KNOW that he/she can succeed in business.The key word in education is learning to know and it can come via any medium 8 Likes

It's a curse and delay from whom you ought to be.

people are wired according to their ability, so discover what you are wired to be and the Skye will be your starting point....

dedication=delay

Education is not a curse.





EDUCATION

(uncountable) The process or art of imparting knowledge, skill and judgment.

Good education is essential for a well-run society.

(countable) Facts, skills and ideas that have been learned, either formally or informally.

He has had a classical education.

The educations our children receive depend on their economic status.



Education practically means learning or getting to know something you are oblivious about.Learning how to eat is also a form of education.Learning how to wear clothes is a form of education.It amazes me when we use the term "uneducated" on people.



FORMAL EDUCATION is the biggest scam that was repackaged and sold to we,gullible Africans.



Everyone,even the illiterate, thinks formal education is a definite stool to climb to success which is practically not.



Our hasty neglect for our Agrarian form of living pushed us into all of this fuçkery. 3 Likes

Education is a blessing, even while Christ was on earth as a human he took some teaching lessons from the scriptures of the laws of Moses. Paul became the most prominent apostles who wrote many bible books because he was well educated. I would rather believed tht one is cursed without education and not the other way round. 1 Like

Life is not all about going to school. It's all about our African perception 1 Like





Education is the light with which mankind use through the dark part of nature....



Check this out and you will appreciate your phone more....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJfokS_rRzE That you are educated dose not mean you must work for government or private OrganizationEducation is the light with which mankind use through the dark part of nature....Check this out and you will appreciate your phone more....

Education is curse to those who think and believe that it is a curse. If you value the certificate more than the actual learning itself, then it is a curse for you.



On the other hand, it is a blessing to those who are ready to burn candles while others are sleeping because the learning and knowledge is vital.





On a more serious note, the major reason why some Nigerians see education as a 'curse' is because too much value has been placed on the "pali" itself. No room for practical learning. Even some of our so called technical learners in 'schools' seek the assistance of their 'road side' counterparts. 1 Like

the problem with nigerians is we believe so much in the power of our certificate hence, we don't think outside the box







the average nigerian literate sees an artisan as someone that can never amount to anything meaningful in life





recently i did a survey in class & discovered that in a class of over 90 students, only 2 students have a hand work



pathetic! 1 Like

Education is a NEED for man. In fact it is a Necessity. But it doesn't necessarily have to be gotten from a school or university. Having a degree doesn't make one well-educated. You can be self-taught, but you must be educated one way or another. Education is the antidote to ignorance. 7 Likes 1 Share

I think you should read think and grow rich by napoleon hill. You will find all the answers your seek.

Most of us just day go the school for certificate o 1 Like

sometimes i see we going to school as the greatest fools. the labour market today is chocked up but u still see people reading hard trying to make a first-clas7 so they can be retained back in thier school.

later the f.g would start slashing thier salary forcing them into selling books to the same mumus like them in class. 1 Like

It is what you said it is to you.

Inanna:

A Blessing







It's a blessing and a curse when you look at it from two different perspectives

You actually need to be "educated".



Asking this question shows how shallow you actually reason.



Education only deepens your mind and develops your brain...whatever you do after that is solely left to you. Just being educated up to high school level can open your mind to a lot of possibilities.



Education is not a shortcut to getting rich.

Even a successful armed robber or prostitute put in work in their craft. So, a scholar or student should do the same.



The real question is are you getting properly educated? 2 Likes

rubbish. na book you wan sell.

Depends on the way u look at it, and how u want to carry on about the education thing...



For me, EDUCATION can NEVER be a CURSE...

Edu3Again:

Ask the North They don't like educated What?!!!!

What did I just read? What?!!!!What did I just read?

Inanna:

Education can never be a curse. The problem with education is that it confines one abilities in the sense that they don't have that freedom to explore their talents and capabilities. Take for instance, one reads Engineering in the university, graduated and starts looking for a job that requires the services of engineers. He might have the ability of being a successful business man, a public speaker, an entrepreneur and he may not be aware of his capabilities because he has already conditioned his mind that he can only work as an engineer because that's what he studied. Plus, a lot of things taught in school are irrelevant in today's world, they are only important to make one become a "literate" in the society's eyes. not just an individual but d public misinterprete it when u leave your line for somtin else. not just an individual but d public misinterprete it when u leave your line for somtin else.