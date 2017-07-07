Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" (13407 Views)

Recall the YAWA crooner, had taken to twitter a few hours back, to slam Wizkid, saying:



Na just time, soon we go know who important pass.



This tweet of course did not go down well with the Starboy Worldwide boss, who took charge of the situation, by putting Tekno in his place via series of tweets.



One of his tweets read:



Ducks don’t play where Lions play.



Tekno, who just discovered his love for twitter, is back with a response and we just must serve the tea.



See below:



Tekno had to stylishly diss Wiz to grow his fame on SM.... And someone is still out there arguing that Wiz isn't sitting atop.



#AnticipateSoundFromTheOtherSide 48 Likes 3 Shares

RARA O 1 Like

ariwo koni music....never knew all these artist also crave 4 attention so much 1 Like

Igbo people always shrewd in business tactics. 15 Likes

Am sure wizkid did employ someone to handle his twitter 7 Likes

All these celebs self!





























To whom it may concern......... I don't give a f+ck! 4 Likes

Coughs***clears throat# Teckno dey catch him fun and business togeda...abakaliki boi 10 Likes 1 Share

my one and only tekno. may ur day be long 7 Likes

Tekno get sense pass d two...

Lol.. see sarcasm 20 Likes 1 Share

Tekno just wants to garner attention. Just chill out and stay off the drama. 1 Like 1 Share

Baby factory people too dey fear...



Dose boys for end him music life for Twitter 3 Likes

This guy is just busy looking for attention these days.. 1 Like

IPhone and Samsung are fighting, fake chinko tecno de put out. Ogbeni face ur Lane. 2 Likes

yee. teckno no get mind 1 Like 3 Shares

Tekno Wey don know say wizzy fit destroy hin career. Lol.he use style change am to joke 2 Likes

I like this Tekno dude, he's smart... He's taking advantage of this whole wizkid x Davido staged beef for fame and popularity... 9 Likes

Tekno obviously doesn't have sense. So He did this just to grow twitter followers, and ends up begging to produce a track for wizzy? That's far from being classy. 4 Likes

I hate wizkid with passion. 1 Like 3 Shares

Unnecessary attention.... D dude is obviously BET pained.. Fyt wey no concern yu. Meanwhile.... 7 Likes

I pity people wey take this serious..



It's just like fighting for APC and PDP while the big buys all eat together..

Taking my lessons serious. 10 Likes 1 Share