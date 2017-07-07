₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by feranmi400: 5:25am
The war is far from over between Tekno, and Wizkid as the YAWA crooner, is back with full heat.
Recall the YAWA crooner, had taken to twitter a few hours back, to slam Wizkid, saying:
Na just time, soon we go know who important pass.
This tweet of course did not go down well with the Starboy Worldwide boss, who took charge of the situation, by putting Tekno in his place via series of tweets.
One of his tweets read:
Ducks don’t play where Lions play.
Tekno, who just discovered his love for twitter, is back with a response and we just must serve the tea.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/07/forgive-and-forget-let-me-produce-a-track-for-you-tekno-begs-wizkid/
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by verygudbadguy(m): 5:26am
Tekno had to stylishly diss Wiz to grow his fame on SM.... And someone is still out there arguing that Wiz isn't sitting atop.
#AnticipateSoundFromTheOtherSide
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by snrman(m): 5:31am
.....
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by jimohibrahim(m): 5:32am
RARA O
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by mofeoluwadassah(f): 5:40am
ariwo koni music....never knew all these artist also crave 4 attention so much
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by babazako(m): 5:47am
ok
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by thesicilian: 6:02am
Igbo people always shrewd in business tactics.
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by Jeffboi(m): 6:04am
Am sure wizkid did employ someone to handle his twitter
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by AngelicDamsel(f): 6:22am
All these celebs self!
To whom it may concern......... I don't give a f+ck!
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by Ibifizzleboy(m): 6:50am
noted
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by dahunsy(m): 6:51am
Coughs***clears throat# Teckno dey catch him fun and business togeda...abakaliki boi
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by Nature223: 7:20am
my one and only tekno. may ur day be long
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by CaptainGOOD: 7:52am
Tekno get sense pass d two...
Lol.. see sarcasm
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by Ehiscotch(m): 8:13am
Tekno just wants to garner attention. Just chill out and stay off the drama.
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:41am
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by vecman222(m): 8:42am
Baby factory people too dey fear...
Dose boys for end him music life for Twitter
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by itsRhamzy: 8:42am
This guy is just busy looking for attention these days..
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by Akshow: 8:42am
IPhone and Samsung are fighting, fake chinko tecno de put out. Ogbeni face ur Lane.
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by alatbaba1(m): 8:42am
yee. teckno no get mind
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by darealsola(m): 8:42am
Tekno Wey don know say wizzy fit destroy hin career. Lol.he use style change am to joke
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by Krystaal(m): 8:42am
I like this Tekno dude, he's smart... He's taking advantage of this whole wizkid x Davido staged beef for fame and popularity...
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by Ohmypepperminta: 8:42am
Juoukochukwu555:Scammer
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by chronique(m): 8:42am
Tekno obviously doesn't have sense. So He did this just to grow twitter followers, and ends up begging to produce a track for wizzy? That's far from being classy.
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by moses93(m): 8:43am
I hate wizkid with passion.
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by rebirthiix: 8:43am
Unnecessary attention.... D dude is obviously BET pained.. Fyt wey no concern yu. Meanwhile....
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by LastSurvivor11: 8:43am
I pity people wey take this serious..
It's just like fighting for APC and PDP while the big buys all eat together..
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:43am
Ok
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by UgoFly: 8:44am
chronique:
the sense that he doesn't have has made him a celebrity and good producer. You that obviously has sense, wetin you don produce?
quote author=moses93 post=58207501]I hate wizkid with passion. [/quote]
He doesn't even know you stop wasting your hatred.
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by shoyemiayodeji(m): 8:44am
Taking my lessons serious.
|Re: Tekno To Wizkid: "Forgive And Forget, Let Me Produce A Track For You" by Krystaal(m): 8:45am
Juoukochukwu555:
bleeping SCAMMER, I'm sure you don't even have 30k in your account... You'll now be looking for young naive minds to scam... THUNDER FIRE YOU!!!!!
