Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? (3993 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I want to learn from house owners or those that are still building their own house, the sacrifices they took or are taking to have enough money to build their own house. It could be cutting down your lifestyle expenses such as cars, clothing, electronics etc, opening a side business or taking an extra job, or no vacation for the family.



Some of us will like to learn from your experiences on the sacrifices you took before building your house.

FTC WOW.......... Back to the questions will just cut all unnecessary expenses shikena 9 Likes

*land space sold*



I just bought one here, just believe in yourself and wake up early in the morning and wait for land space

Not eating or spending unnecessary

*STUDY IN PHILIPPINES*

Philippines is the second largest exporter of medical doctors to the USA just behind India.



Philippines is the first exporter of nurses to the USA.



Philippines is the best English speaking country in Asia, some other Asian countries come to Philippines to learn English.







*2017/2018 AUGUST ADMISSION*



ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS

- O level Result [WAEC / NECO

- Birth Certificate

- Testimonial

- Four(4) Passport Photograph

- International Passport

- Transcript [for transfer students only]



NB//

Tuition Fee in some schools there is cheaper than most private universities in Nigeria, it is paid per semester and can be paid on instalment.

Tuition fee can be in the range of *120,000 - 600,000* in NGN depending on the course..



*RESUMPTION DATE:*

August

November



*WHO CAN APPLY?*



... Students with Waec/Neco Result.



... Students who didn't make jamb.



...Students who made jamb but couldn't get admitted



... Transferees with transcript



Masters programs aspirants.



*RN that want to get BSN*

12-18 months



*BENEFITS OF STUDYING IN PHILIPPINES:*



... The B.Sc. programme runs for 4years



3years with Summer



No strike



1 year premed



Low tuition fee



Standard and modern infrastructure



Contact Cynthia on

*+639154975997* ( what's app)

Email: victoriro2@gmail.com 1 Like

Saving money won't probably get you a house! If it can, it will take you years. A good business deal/contract will. 20 Likes 1 Share

Not eating atall 2 Likes

.

Ok

Applying prudence in my spending.

edoman2016:

I want to learn from house owners or those that are still building their own house, the sacrifices they took or are taking to have enough money to build their own house. It could be cutting down your lifestyle expenses such as cars, clothing, electronics etc, opening a side business or taking an extra job, or no vacation for the family.



Some of us will like to learn from your experiences on the sacrifices you took before building your house.

No matter the sacrifice if you are not destiny to build house u will not..

For example does that sell petty things build house while people that work with big firm will not becos their what to live big..

Prefer to spend Money on rent annually, Money that can buy land and build better house..

Imagine house rent on island.. My brother u go fear. If u get that kind money u don be landlord for mainland ooo

That's why my Yoruba people use to say.

Olorun lo kole fun EDA not by power...



And build ur own house is differ from purchasing oooo



Incase you are building yours and Already get to Roofing Level..

Kindly call/WhatsApp 08085310359 For your original Roofing sheet.



Check my signature for more... No matter the sacrifice if you are not destiny to build house u will not..For example does that sell petty things build house while people that work with big firm will not becos their what to live big..Prefer to spend Money on rent annually, Money that can buy land and build better house..Imagine house rent on island.. My brother u go fear. If u get that kind money u don be landlord for mainland oooThat's why my Yoruba people use to say.Olorun lo kole fun EDA not by power...And build ur own house is differ from purchasing ooooIncase you are building yours and Already get to Roofing Level..Kindly call/WhatsApp 08085310359 For your original Roofing sheet.Check my signature for more... 4 Likes 1 Share

I broke up with all my side chicks.



Take this piece of advice for J Cole.

I swear if niggas put half of what they put in chasing ass into a craft, by now you'd be famous and rich 2 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7IHINDPlyc&itct=CB0QpDAiEwjqwMq10PXUAhULpJwKHZ2qBi0yCWM0LWZlZWQtdVoYVUNtN0FTVUV5c2o0b0t4RXlYcEFidmZ3&gl=NG&hl=en&client=mv-google Let's laugh a little. Watch this funny video to see how a kid used a grown up man

Use my vehicle for over four years now and couldn’t change it because of my building project, though the vehicle is due for change but God dey sha! Don't spend money anyhow, can't buy a very good gadgets for now, all these will change by next year hopefully when I move into the house by His grace. 19 Likes

Pray and ask God guide you,and protect you so that this your project can be accomplished in his glory amen.then you start building and at same time keep working hard because houses can consume more than your budgets. Thanks @ Honourable Sakah. 1 Like

Ma cha che 1 Like

I HAVE NOT BUILT MINE BUT I HAVE MADE SACRIFICES FOR ONE.



OUR THEN RENTED BUILDING WAS BEEN MARKED BY LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT FOR DEMOLITION DURING THE ERA OF FAILED BUILDING COLLAPSE FAR BACK 05/06 AND ALREADY POPSY HAD ACQUIRED PIECE OF LAND AT BADAGRY.



PARENTS CALLED I AND MY 2 SIBLINGS THAT SCHOOL HAS TO BE DROPPED FOR ONE YEAR TO MAKE SURE WE SEE OUR BUILDING TO COMPLETION.



SO WE SKIPPED SCHOOL ONE YEAR, DROPPED THE LUXURY MEALS AND SPENDINGS AND WORK WAS MOVING ON OUR SITE SPEEDILY.



I FOLLOWED MY DAD FROM AJEGUNLE TO BADAGRY ANYTIME WORK WAS TO BE DONE, I OFFERED HELP TOO AS AN UNPAID LABOURER TOO.



LUCKILY THE BUILDING WAS RAISED AND WE PACKED INTO OUR BUILDING LIVING ONLY IN ONE ROOM. WORK WAS STILL ON GOING BUT NOW ON A SLOWER PACE DEPENDING ON WHEN THE MONEY TO EXECUTE IT WAS AVAILABLE.



TO CUT THE LONG STORY SHORT; THE BUILDING IS COMPLETE AND UP TO STANDARD AND I AND MY BROTHERS ARE GRADUATES.



THAT EXPERIENCE THOUGHT ME TWO MAJOR LESSONS: YOU DO NOT NEED A FAT ACCOUNT TO OWN A BUILDING OR PROPERTY AND THERE IS NO STRONGER FORCE LIKE A UNITED FAMILY. MORNING ALL 36 Likes

Following

Hmm learning.

Money ritual sacrifice consisting of cobra head, 5 live tortoises, head of a monkey and blood of a virgin.



Try it and you will build a mansion in less that 6 months

it is just determination. i just started moukding blocks, by next year d real work will start, it is a gradual process.





A brand new four(4) bedroom semi-detached duplex is

up for sale with just one unit left..



Attractions:

1. POP ceilings

2. All rooms ensuite

3. Well spacious rooms

4. Tiled floors

5. Paved Compound

6. Treated water supply

7. Spacious parking space

8. Not crowded + brand new compound transformer

9. Security Post

10. Paved street and accessible road

11. Serene, Safe and Secured environment

12. Proximity to the Novare Mall and Lagos Business

School



Location: Sangotedo, Ajah



Title: C of O



Price: #18M (net)

Call/WhatsApp: +2348138718647; +2348075256644

info@naijapropertiesonline.com



www.naijapropertiesonline.com okayA brand new four(4) bedroom semi-detached duplex isup for sale with just one unit left..Attractions:1. POP ceilings2. All rooms ensuite3. Well spacious rooms4. Tiled floors5. Paved Compound6. Treated water supply7. Spacious parking space8. Not crowded + brand new compound transformer9. Security Post10. Paved street and accessible road11. Serene, Safe and Secured environment12. Proximity to the Novare Mall and Lagos BusinessSchoolLocation: Sangotedo, AjahTitle: C of OPrice: #18M (net)Call/WhatsApp: +2348138718647; +2348075256644info@naijapropertiesonline.com 1 Share







Picture speaks





The drink I mean there z Pepsi ooo Picture speaksThe drink I mean there z Pepsi ooo 1 Like

edoman2016:

I want to learn from house owners or those that are still building their own house, the sacrifices they took or are taking to have enough money to build their own house. It could be cutting down your lifestyle expenses such as cars, clothing, electronics etc, opening a side business or taking an extra job, or no vacation for the family.



Some of us will like to learn from your experiences on the sacrifices you took before building your house. edoman2016:

I want to learn from house owners or those that are still building their own house, the sacrifices they took or are taking to have enough money to build their own house. It could be cutting down your lifestyle expenses such as cars, clothing, electronics etc, opening a side business or taking an extra job, or no vacation for the family.



Some of us will like to learn from your experiences on the sacrifices you took before building your house. bukynkwuenu:

*land space sold*



I just bought one here, just believe in yourself and wake up early in the morning and wait for land space

Savings, investment and planning

It's only the grace of God.



I saw a thread on Nairaland then analysing how much is needed to build,one bedroom,two bedroom and three bedroom bungalows respectively.



I was motivated by that post and it was my wish/dream then to build a befitting house before marriage which Allah granted me.



I planned on the type of house I want to build based on my salary then and relating it to the thread I read and it was done.



Though it's not easy because you have to cut down most of your luxuries,no more going to ozone,no more eating at white house, no more dashing out of money unnecessarily.



Within a year I finished building the house,its all God sha,Alhamdulilah. 4 Likes





Make I relax for here 1 Like

The sacrifices are all in your post.

I did all except taking an extra job but more importantly I included

unwavering determination.

We shall all Succeed

In this part of the world, a question like this scares women away. They always think it's for Men. No, you're getting it wrong. 1 Like