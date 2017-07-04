₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House?
|What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by edoman2016: 6:34am
I want to learn from house owners or those that are still building their own house, the sacrifices they took or are taking to have enough money to build their own house. It could be cutting down your lifestyle expenses such as cars, clothing, electronics etc, opening a side business or taking an extra job, or no vacation for the family.
Some of us will like to learn from your experiences on the sacrifices you took before building your house.
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by osumak2: 6:41am
FTC WOW.......... Back to the questions will just cut all unnecessary expenses shikena
9 Likes
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by bukynkwuenu: 6:41am
*land space sold*
I just bought one here, just believe in yourself and wake up early in the morning and wait for land space
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by Biggty(m): 6:42am
Not eating or spending unnecessary
1 Like
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by nairaman66(m): 6:42am
Saving money won't probably get you a house! If it can, it will take you years. A good business deal/contract will.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by tompat86(m): 6:42am
Not eating atall
2 Likes
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by babycherub(f): 6:43am
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by money121(m): 6:43am
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by Agimor(m): 6:43am
Applying prudence in my spending.
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by money121(m): 6:44am
edoman2016:
No matter the sacrifice if you are not destiny to build house u will not..
For example does that sell petty things build house while people that work with big firm will not becos their what to live big..
Prefer to spend Money on rent annually, Money that can buy land and build better house..
Imagine house rent on island.. My brother u go fear. If u get that kind money u don be landlord for mainland ooo
That's why my Yoruba people use to say.
Olorun lo kole fun EDA not by power...
And build ur own house is differ from purchasing oooo
Incase you are building yours and Already get to Roofing Level..
Kindly call/WhatsApp 08085310359 For your original Roofing sheet.
Check my signature for more...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by Rrankdonga(m): 6:44am
I broke up with all my side chicks.
Take this piece of advice for J Cole.
I swear if niggas put half of what they put in chasing ass into a craft, by now you'd be famous and rich
2 Likes
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by njuwo(m): 6:45am
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by GreatEngineer(m): 6:46am
Use my vehicle for over four years now and couldn’t change it because of my building project, though the vehicle is due for change but God dey sha! Don't spend money anyhow, can't buy a very good gadgets for now, all these will change by next year hopefully when I move into the house by His grace.
19 Likes
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by Sakah1(m): 6:46am
Pray and ask God guide you,and protect you so that this your project can be accomplished in his glory amen.then you start building and at same time keep working hard because houses can consume more than your budgets. Thanks @ Honourable Sakah.
1 Like
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by damosade(m): 6:47am
1 Like
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by phayvoursky(m): 6:47am
I HAVE NOT BUILT MINE BUT I HAVE MADE SACRIFICES FOR ONE.
OUR THEN RENTED BUILDING WAS BEEN MARKED BY LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT FOR DEMOLITION DURING THE ERA OF FAILED BUILDING COLLAPSE FAR BACK 05/06 AND ALREADY POPSY HAD ACQUIRED PIECE OF LAND AT BADAGRY.
PARENTS CALLED I AND MY 2 SIBLINGS THAT SCHOOL HAS TO BE DROPPED FOR ONE YEAR TO MAKE SURE WE SEE OUR BUILDING TO COMPLETION.
SO WE SKIPPED SCHOOL ONE YEAR, DROPPED THE LUXURY MEALS AND SPENDINGS AND WORK WAS MOVING ON OUR SITE SPEEDILY.
I FOLLOWED MY DAD FROM AJEGUNLE TO BADAGRY ANYTIME WORK WAS TO BE DONE, I OFFERED HELP TOO AS AN UNPAID LABOURER TOO.
LUCKILY THE BUILDING WAS RAISED AND WE PACKED INTO OUR BUILDING LIVING ONLY IN ONE ROOM. WORK WAS STILL ON GOING BUT NOW ON A SLOWER PACE DEPENDING ON WHEN THE MONEY TO EXECUTE IT WAS AVAILABLE.
TO CUT THE LONG STORY SHORT; THE BUILDING IS COMPLETE AND UP TO STANDARD AND I AND MY BROTHERS ARE GRADUATES.
THAT EXPERIENCE THOUGHT ME TWO MAJOR LESSONS: YOU DO NOT NEED A FAT ACCOUNT TO OWN A BUILDING OR PROPERTY AND THERE IS NO STRONGER FORCE LIKE A UNITED FAMILY. MORNING ALL
36 Likes
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by toluxa1(m): 6:48am
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by BABSIN(m): 6:51am
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by money121(m): 6:51am
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by michael3876(m): 6:54am
it is just determination. i just started moukding blocks, by next year d real work will start, it is a gradual process.
1 Share
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by ayamprecious: 6:59am
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by dewale2k: 7:00am
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by Digimiles: 7:00am
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by OBAGADAFFI: 7:03am
Savings, investment and planning
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by hok4u(m): 7:04am
It's only the grace of God.
I saw a thread on Nairaland then analysing how much is needed to build,one bedroom,two bedroom and three bedroom bungalows respectively.
I was motivated by that post and it was my wish/dream then to build a befitting house before marriage which Allah granted me.
I planned on the type of house I want to build based on my salary then and relating it to the thread I read and it was done.
Though it's not easy because you have to cut down most of your luxuries,no more going to ozone,no more eating at white house, no more dashing out of money unnecessarily.
Within a year I finished building the house,its all God sha,Alhamdulilah.
4 Likes
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by TheRealAdonye(m): 7:05am
1 Like
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by infogenius(m): 7:05am
The sacrifices are all in your post.
I did all except taking an extra job but more importantly I included
unwavering determination.
We shall all Succeed
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by Olasco93: 7:07am
In this part of the world, a question like this scares women away. They always think it's for Men. No, you're getting it wrong.
1 Like
|Re: What Sacrifices Are You Taking Or Took To Build Your Own House? by DrGoodmanFather: 7:10am
By drinking Garri.
Drinking Garri is not a sign of poverty but soaking Garri to rise for a long time is.
Architect/building Engineer With Wealth Of Xperience In Building Industry / SPRAWLING HOMES, AREPO / Mutual Alpha Courts @ Costain
