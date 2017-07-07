₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:23am
Grafton Records front-line Act – Jumbo Abinye David internationally known as Mr 2Kay seems to have joined the league of Savagery as he sends a very powerful warning message to Davido and Wizkid.
Over the weeks DMW Boss, Davido and Starboy Worldwide Boss – Wizkid have been all over the social media with epic savagery tweets, snaps and posts that have got the world thinking and asking ‘What are they really fighting for?’
Mr 2Kay released a new song titled “Belema” which is an ijaw word for ‘Love’, this was accompanied with a crispy video directed by popular cinematographer Clarence Peters. That same day his Instagram verified account “@mr.2kay” was hacked and deleted by unknown hackers but as “Belema” will always prevail over every situation the account was recovered early hours of July 6th (Yesterday).
Mr 2Kay in his video message to Davido and Wizkid which was shared via his Instagram page urged Davido and Wizkid to allow his song “Belema” to gain the attention it deserves and also for them to ‘Love’ one another.
Davido and Wizkid see I have a new song and video and it’s called Belema. Belema means love. What you guys should be doing is loving your selves. Each of you are unique in your own styles and God don bless una. But if you guys refuse to stop this drama make una come make I arrange fight for una or I go carry una go creek for ph swamp make una fight there with some boys no body go separate the fight.. till one person beg � cc @mr.2kay I dey my house make u come beat me. House address no 1. Bundu waterside ph town.
Check out the message to Davido and Wizkid below!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWNRPO8joeQ/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFkpeU36dMU
Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/mr-2kay-sends-a-strong-warning-message-to-davido-wizkid/
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by frankanyiks(m): 8:29am
Everyone wants to stay relevant.diz 1 even get hit?
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by simultaneousboi(m): 8:30am
Lolzzz Booked
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by edeXede: 8:31am
Who is Mr 2kay?
I have asked google but it doesn't know
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Mariinee(f): 8:31am
Hehe..na everybody wan dey chook mouth now,even those wey no get mouth
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Nairalandsss(m): 8:34am
belema kor blenda nii
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Dotwillis1(m): 8:37am
The guys above me tho
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Ehiscotch(m): 8:43am
Just say you want to promote your new track nau.
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by swiz123(m): 8:50am
frankanyiks:you,arent you commenting first to stay relevant? Mr 2kay is a good singer and he is hustling to make a fair living for himself,so haters should bleep off
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by sirdamis: 8:56am
Who is 2kay?.. Trying to garner attention...
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by NicoBaba(m): 8:58am
Mr 2kay?... doesn't ring a bell... next!
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by pzphoto(m): 9:38am
hmmm everybody sha wan talk
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by EmyLeo(m): 10:40am
oya,mr2kay we don hear u.. You try ehen!
all dz small small artiste be turning adviser all of a sudden..the hustle is really real.
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:33am
Okay, next?
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by badland(m): 11:34am
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Edopesin(m): 11:34am
Who Knows This One
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:34am
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers atMr 5kay...
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by bbbabes: 11:34am
Everyone tapping into the controversy
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by samuel19222(m): 11:35am
Clear road, Freedom fighters hapy birthday 2 all glorious axemen worldwide proud 2 b part of dis.
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by maberry(m): 11:35am
trouble dey sleep, yanga want go wake am
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by dacovajnr: 11:36am
Mariinee:you wey get mouth, how many head you don give?
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Kendroid: 11:36am
Mr 2K
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by enemyofprogress: 11:36am
he no go better for anyone that brings peace and love between Davido and Wizkid.
I love war, beef and enimity
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Maximus85(m): 11:38am
edeXede:
For his video to be shot by Clarence Peters, we know him.
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by koolcat: 11:38am
U dey ur house abiiii...
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Justgo: 11:38am
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by nobodysmanrob(m): 11:41am
Baba wan grab spotlight
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by toyinjimoh(m): 11:42am
that's their problem
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Mariinee(f): 11:42am
dacovajnr:Ask me nih
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by dacovajnr: 11:44am
Mariinee:One of these days "Ma foh e lenu" lolade!
|Re: Mr 2Kay Has A Message For Davido & Wizkid by Mariinee(f): 11:45am
dacovajnr:Hahahaha...Loju ala oh
