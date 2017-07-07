

Over the weeks DMW Boss, Davido and Starboy Worldwide Boss – Wizkid have been all over the social media with epic savagery tweets, snaps and posts that have got the world thinking and asking ‘What are they really fighting for?’



Mr 2Kay released a new song titled “Belema” which is an ijaw word for ‘Love’, this was accompanied with a crispy video directed by popular cinematographer Clarence Peters. That same day his Instagram verified account “@mr.2kay” was hacked and deleted by unknown hackers but as “Belema” will always prevail over every situation the account was recovered early hours of July 6th (Yesterday).



Mr 2Kay in his video message to Davido and Wizkid which was shared via his Instagram page urged Davido and Wizkid to allow his song “Belema” to gain the attention it deserves and also for them to ‘Love’ one another.



Davido and Wizkid see I have a new song and video and it’s called Belema. Belema means love. What you guys should be doing is loving your selves. Each of you are unique in your own styles and God don bless una. But if you guys refuse to stop this drama make una come make I arrange fight for una or I go carry una go creek for ph swamp make una fight there with some boys no body go separate the fight.. till one person beg � cc @mr.2kay I dey my house make u come beat me. House address no 1. Bundu waterside ph town.



Check out the message to Davido and Wizkid below!



https://www.instagram.com/p/BWNRPO8joeQ/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFkpeU36dMU



