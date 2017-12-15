₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,474 members, 3,971,719 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 10:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo (11259 Views)
Dammy Krane Charged To Court, May Serve Jail Term / Seun Egbegbe Being Smuggled Out Of Court (Photos) / Kenneth Okonkwo And His Sisters, Anita And Princess At Enugu High Court (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by itsdumebi(m): 7:42pm
@POLITICSNGR
Nigerian dancehall star, Damini Ogulu popularly known as ‘Burna Boy’ on Friday submitted himself to the Lagos State Police Command to state his side of the story over allegations of his involvement in a robbery attack on a fellow artiste, Mr. 2kay.
He was subsequently arrested, interrogated and detained and is expected to be charged to court on Monday alongside four of members of the gang earlier arrested.
Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, after the interrogation, said the State Police Command has zero tolerance for all forms of crime and would not hesitate to prosecute anyone found culpable in any criminal offence perpetrated in the State.
“There would be no sacred cows. This Command is poised to ensure that every resident can feel safe wherever they are and carry out their businesses without fear or favour. Anyone therefore found to be involved in this case would be made to face the law to clear his or her name or face prosecution,” Imohimi said.
The pop musician, who was declared wanted by the Lagos Police Command in connection with the robbery attack on another popular musician, Mr. 2kay at Eko Hotel and Suites early last month, reported to the Command headquarters in Ikeja at about 5pm.
PoliticsNGR learnt that Tunmise Omotore, gang leader of the suspected robbers, had confessed on how they disguised as room service to rob Mr. 2kay at Eko Hotel and Suites on the instruction of Burba Boy’s Road Manager, Joel Kantiock.
SOURCE : https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/15/breaking-burna-boy-arrested-lagos-police-charged-courtphotos/
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Brooke60(f): 7:47pm
Few are MAD
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Johnpaul01: 7:58pm
See interrogation like board of directors meeting, if its a poor man now, they will iron the person like wrapper
95 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Olalan(m): 8:03pm
This will test the true nature of our judicial system, if justice prevails then we can say a there is hope for a new Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by DopeBoss(m): 8:19pm
Burna Boy ain't going to jail ...Once u have money in nigeria u'll always have ur way
9 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by quiverfull(m): 8:21pm
When they live constantly under the influence of "Igbo", how would they consider the consequences of their actions?
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by chloride6: 8:28pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by ominilongest(m): 8:33pm
Interrogation like say dem dey negotiate player transfer
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by donstan18(m): 8:37pm
Olalan:
Ma Nigga, Keep your hustling spirit high and forget this your judiciary bla bla bla,
Nothing will happen to him.... We'v been testing them since the days of Pharaoh's first pubic hairs.
Test ko, Exams ni
32 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Keneking: 8:39pm
What happened to his lawyer?
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by VICTORCIZA(m): 8:47pm
Bla bla bla by Mr commissioner, What happened to Davido's case??
It was swept under the carpet because his father is rich,
Una wan use poor bunaboy flex muscle.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by MrMystrO(m): 10:02pm
Burna Boy, ya turn don reach. oya jump down there..
1 Like
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Amberon11: 10:14pm
Lol
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by punisha: 10:15pm
ɐʇsbuɐb ǝɥʇ ɐuɹnq
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Built2last: 10:15pm
No musician reigns his entire life time. Use your time wisely
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by givan(m): 10:16pm
Same reason he ran away from the US. Wonder where he wuld av run to this time. Wack artist!!
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Zykod: 10:16pm
VICTORCIZA:
Davido still entered prison at alagbon oh..before release. I know someone that saw him detained there prior to the release
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by NoFavors: 10:16pm
Brooke60:
1 Like
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by 2dice01: 10:16pm
Burnaboy: baba I Don show... Where the Hennessy wey i order
Commissioner : niggä calm down.. Why you no cover your track wella
Burnaboy : that 2k guy na otondo.. Dem no even touch am at all
Commissioner: alright wire 5million for my akant..make i help you clean the mess
Burnaboy : if no be say... My papa sabi you... Ehn
... 3million is what I have
Holla my lawyer when u are ready... Am outta here
5 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Hakeymco(m): 10:16pm
Burna... Court.... Wait lemme recheck
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by kaycee125: 10:16pm
With a good lawyer he can make bail immediately he is charged to court and get off in about a year or two. It's always good to keep emotions in check
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by cescky(m): 10:17pm
Ok
See as the pink color fit am well
Prison uniform go fit am well well ,Small time him go de talk selfie for prison uniform...make we de watch.
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by oloripelebe2: 10:18pm
Lol
Dead on arrival
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by SILVA112(m): 10:18pm
camera man even day for interrogation room '' nawa ooo
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Offpoint: 10:18pm
Interrogation where somebody face is not swollen is that 1 interrogation?
4 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Richardabbey(m): 10:19pm
Jail Nd Firing Squad Straight Away
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by rattlesnake(m): 10:19pm
big fool
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by sdindan: 10:19pm
Where's the arrest?
They were in a board meetings.
7 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by ghostfacekillar(m): 10:19pm
super story.hit like if burna boy wont go to prison..share if nah kuje direct
1 Like
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by PMWSpirit(m): 10:20pm
Nigerian meek mill loading, its an achievement na, hes trying to measure up with foreign counterparts
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by jimyjames(m): 10:20pm
his boys ain't loyal menh the snitched
|Re: Burna Boy Arrested By Police Over Mr 2Kay Robbery, To Be Charged To Court (Photo by Stanleyville(m): 10:20pm
Wetin burna Boi come wear like dis eeh...Nawa for fashion
4 Likes
Busta Buss And Luda In Nigeria / Celebrities And Their Valentino Bags / Pele Lives In Maryland
Viewing this topic: exlinklodge, nuttyp, lifeisbeautiful, specimen23(m), homesteady(m), sameni123(m), dohyn(m), maverick24(m), donsimoniiblog, Diznie(f), amunkita(m), Princess0231, fizzy94(m), ayatt(m), skitkid2(m), newman10(m), whoYouEpp(m), namdo(m), brightlomo(m), joshuatop1313, Dotmax53, olafyn(m), ridoxe(m), themannia(m), Milllz, buchio7(m), biodunjazz, naija2dabone(m), Adcrown, bema6737(m), stred, amaboy06(m), DLondonboiy, ohepo2020(m), itunescertified(m), firstjoe(m), iamswizz(m), ekestic1976, Josephstrika, Ammie2K17, Ola5TP(m), walexy14(m), Hedonistically, debonairprinx(m), pele12, HRtechnique, Superstar007(m), rockcitie, secpowell, crafteck, tonyirore(m), kolima1067(m), wizzyrich(m), skybird, realhonips, presentley, buddy221(m), greatmutt64(f), OneSentence(m), DreamSonInlaw(m), oblokoin, Ibkabasa(m), mayorrex(m), tayecrypto, wolexy14(m), 7COLOURS, chiefengr, Pearlyfaze, Chevronstaff, JuanJO(f), busky101(m), qualityovenbake(m), agakeem, emmyid(m), colossus91(m), easiaq, tokunarike(f), aladesuyi(m), BamBella(m), Tonytonex(m), BruncleZuma, Adamsdelrio(m), Lordshola, Paish, nathan5050(m), blanquito(m), Dreamstech2000, Mac05(m), idealsico(m), okiks12, xtremely9ja, chyke007(m), Maximus85(m), konshency(m), sirsamzy, mortunde(m), bunchyproject(m), gal10(f), meccuno, Halen(f), Finest4luv1(m), Elysianheritage, OlaSammie, chalsixtus(m), Esusustuffs, sotonzBlog(m), Uchman50(m), enny4real23(m), ogbeitem, gadoski4sure, Itsachair, shaklisco(m), fabidamilola, dynamic010, Ekinematics, thiwha(m), donchuzy22, uniqueboi(m), obasiete, ukukaegbu(m), obami007(m), charliestone, CeediPee(m), Patobanton, dview001(m), kalu01(m), fakeprophet(m), stieyven(m), Offpoint, RUDEBOYY(m), Absa, OBAGADAFFI, Nnaminnami(m), kenonze(f), solitytv123(m), nelandrewz(m), uniteam, Onyeedum(m), Inception(m), Worthie(m), larion, davjos, abbey37(m), godofuck231, LessNoise(m), dawno2008(m), junmangul, prince4pro(m), IamZod(m), UncleSnr(m), badguyleke(m), nonso10, abercrombie(m), ewen, always4peace(m), lalasticlala(m), dan56, kriss27(m), byemx06(m), fwesharumi(m), PunditAfrica(m), boyejo, yomalex(m), stobe, crystalmi(f), Bunmiaji(f), proudlyND(m), mikecino(m), princeryle1, knaa, Sugahylz(f), Ucheosefoh(m), fredoooooo, RichiB(m), phreethinker, freeman95(m), ehie(f), Omooba77, Laqrinafrica(m), jemedo, Platony(m), omelly(m), iswallker(m), Tosinex(m), dtruseeker(m), Antara0503(m), Kizyte(m), ct2(m), coolcars1, siegfried99(m), Gnrdike(m), fizziea(m) and 261 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30