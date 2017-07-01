₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by Ajasco222: 11:38am
Tears of joy and jubilation filled the air after a 70-Year-Old woman allegedly gave birth to a bouncing baby boy as her first child in Alegbo, Warri Delta state. According to Nikoro Efe Terry, the woman had been pregnant for 7 years before she finally delivered the baby.
He wrote: The lord has done a marvelous work again in her life , she is 70+ and she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl as her first issues, lord you are great , God promises to his children are concrete just believe in him and you will see his wondrous work in yur life at the appointed time
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/70-year-old-woman-gives-birth-after.html
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by xstry(m): 11:39am
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by Blessed16(m): 11:45am
seven years? hmm,End time bby
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by Ajasco222: 11:46am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by xstry(m): 11:53am
Blessed16:
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by geoworldedu: 12:40pm
Abeg let all lies be done in moderations. E too much
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by BroZuma: 2:34pm
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by free2ryhme: 2:35pm
Ajasco222:
Is by force to post lies
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by Farmerforlife: 2:35pm
Impossible.
Why no pics of the baby?
Impossible.
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by GeneralOjukwu: 2:35pm
bbb
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by ASPchris(m): 2:35pm
Nawaah...ooo
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by fpeter(f): 2:35pm
spiritual!
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by NwaAmaikpe: 2:35pm
Effect of congealed sperm..
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by lifezone247(m): 2:35pm
geoworldedu:i'm telling you.
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by paulchineduN(m): 2:36pm
Oh!! God a miracle working Father. Let ur name be glorified forever
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by medolab90(m): 2:36pm
7 years
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by Sammybase(m): 2:36pm
Na so
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by free2ryhme: 2:36pm
Ajasco222:
Only in Nigeria
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by mikeetim(m): 2:36pm
I don't believe it
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by web2safe(m): 2:36pm
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by sukkot: 2:36pm
today is 777. i wonder if something cataclysmic catastrophic will happen today. or maybe this birth is the event that will mark this cosmic landmark date. the rebirth aafter 70 years and 7 years
on a side note trump got into office on the 70th year and 7 month and 7th day of his life on this earth. THE UNIVERSE IS SPEAKING. CAN YALL HEAR ?
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by edeboy(m): 2:36pm
unbelievable
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by Badboiz(m): 2:36pm
This lie too much nah
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by Homeboiy(m): 2:37pm
Na evil spirit pregnant her?
Make una dey lie small nah
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by honestivo(m): 2:37pm
Thank you Jesus
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by Oyindidi(f): 2:37pm
Praise!!!!!!!!!!!thy lord!!!!!!!
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by verygudbadguy(m): 2:37pm
Where are the scientists that say there is no God? This is basically impossible according to science but my God is not a God of impossibilities but rather God of possibilities..
Congrats Grandmama...
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by BrightDeGea: 2:37pm
this is the second time i am seeing a 70yrs old give birth the first one was in my church, God is powerful.
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by kingrt2(m): 2:38pm
Wow
See signature sha
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by swegiedon(m): 2:38pm
sukkot:you vast in numerology ooo
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by daddyrich: 2:38pm
Confused
|Re: 70-Year-Old Woman Pregnant For 7 Years Gives Birth In Delta - Facebook User by kolnel: 2:38pm
Keep posting lies
More money for the fake pastor
Nigeria is indeed a backward country
