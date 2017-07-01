₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by LegendVibes: 11:44am
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks shared lovely photos from a new shoot he recently had.
The ‘Problem’ crooner shared the photos from the shoot and captioned one of them saying he was dodging bullsh*t.
See more photos below:
Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/bullshits-like-reekado-banks-as-he.html
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by LegendVibes: 11:46am
Lalasticlala Dominique Fynestboi Ijebabe Seun Mynd44
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by itspzpics(m): 12:25pm
big boi things
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:32pm
This eczema-infested failed dropout now officially wants to be known as a Shît-dodger.
Na wa.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by RELAN2446(m): 2:32pm
Ok
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by mahakurci010(m): 2:32pm
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by otijah(m): 2:32pm
OP
5 Likes
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by verygudbadguy(m): 2:32pm
No go dodge money simultaneously as you dey dodge bullshit... i will rather take bullshit along side money because money works hand in hand with bullshit .
TGIF.. Drink some beer/spirit and have fun. Life is too short to dey live boring life o.
1 Like
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Unlimited22: 2:33pm
Ehen?
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Godson201333(m): 2:33pm
haha
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by BroZuma: 2:33pm
Everyone wants in on the beef...oya ooo pick a number and wait for your turn.
1 Like
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by vkeeshez: 2:33pm
bank Getting fresh
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by TenPassfour(m): 2:34pm
What's cooking in the kitchen,....lines
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Aburi001: 2:34pm
He is "Dodging Bullshits" between Davido and Wizkid I guess.......LOL
1 Like
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Oyindidi(f): 2:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:Booked to type rubbish
1 Like
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Dronedude(m): 2:34pm
Hmmm this one Ubi franklyn is liking this pics i hope...
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Brown14(m): 2:34pm
..
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by fhavourish(f): 2:35pm
and this get to FP....
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Badboiz(m): 2:35pm
Ok
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Ekakamba: 2:36pm
Shortest male musician. God bless your hustle.
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by favelli(m): 2:36pm
Not tryna Diss but na phone them take do this photoshoot...?
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Olibboy: 2:37pm
wizkid is topping goan feature him. wizkid's blood running in ur vein.
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by SalamRushdie: 2:39pm
This idiot that can lie for Africa
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by kingrt2(m): 2:39pm
No beef but his clothes sucks
View signature
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by holluwai(m): 2:42pm
Where news for her now?
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by NicoBaba(m): 2:45pm
all dis MODS sef....
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Taiwo20(m): 2:51pm
NwaAmaikpe:
you wicked!.... But tell the guys to upgrade him career
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by loadedvibes: 2:51pm
Nobody know you.. not to talk of throw poo at you.. upcoming artist
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by VeeGeeCee(f): 2:53pm
Someone should help me with that 'wetin concern me' pic abeg.
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by MNDY(m): 2:58pm
Reekado always has the face of an Ibo girl, one of those types who pound yam and sell food for her mother in a restaurant.
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by free2ryhme: 2:59pm
|Re: "Dodging Bullshits Like" - Reekado Banks As He Shares New Photos by Yoagah: 3:06pm
Fyn boy with money
