Alter Plate presents a brand new single from her CEO Harrysong, this new cut is titled “Arabanko“, and just like Mr. songs have made hits previously, Arabanko is a Jam for you all. Not witstanding his issues with Five Star Music, the Artist still got time to deliver good and hottie jam for fans. Arabanko was produced by Pastorsam and Twinbeatz.



Download and enjoy



-------------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn



You too @op download and enjoy 1 Like

OKAY, WHAT NEXT? FOR ME IS THEIR CUP OF TEA.

Good for him. 1 Like

Nice one...

Waiting for Kcee's clapback, even if dem go help him write am ni 13 Likes





Check my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds. I have beautiful wall paper too God bless your hustle broCheck my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds. I have beautiful wall paper too 1 Like

Wack artists=wack music

not interested

Download wetin 8 Likes 1 Share

So in what way did he slam Kcee? 1 Like

na them get their wahala

Waiting to hear good songs like 'prisoner' by ASA and not all these craps called music 2 Likes

Old asss men..smh





Empty gallon wen I help fill... gaddeeeeemmm! 3 Likes

Interesting....

Tell us what he said about him that made you say he slammed him. Not everybody wants to download the song. 3 Likes

sorry i dont do Harry songs.. Give me Johnny Drille,Tjan,or Mr W and i will tell blessings to fall on you 1 Like

I hope d song is worth d download

Song wey no get head, wey no get meaning

All these pangolo music sef 1 Like

,



Harry song is talented but ugly. His face doesn't match his talent. Harry song is talented but ugly. His face doesn't match his talent. 2 Likes

lol









I wud rada download buhari hausa salah msg even tho I dnt undastnd hausa so U cnt tell us hw he slammed him so we wud download the song baI wud rada download buhari hausa salah msg even tho I dnt undastnd hausa 1 Like

Them still dey name song "arabamko"?

These naija artists are dumb ducks

Issokay

how e take touch us

Stupid_ Harry Thug.

Hmmmm, okay i will but let me use my MB for n-power application first.