₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,488 members, 3,642,598 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 04:01 PM

"Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) (6890 Views)

Download Sarkodie Ft. Master Kraft – Just Incase Mp3, Song Audio Music / Drake Attacks Nicki Minaj In New Song (audio Download + Lyrics) / Drake Attacks Nicki Minaj In New Song (audio Download + Lyrics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 2:28pm

Alter Plate presents a brand new single from her CEO Harrysong, this new cut is titled “Arabanko“, and just like Mr. songs have made hits previously, Arabanko is a Jam for you all. Not witstanding his issues with Five Star Music, the Artist still got time to deliver good and hottie jam for fans. Arabanko was produced by Pastorsam and Twinbeatz.

Download and enjoy

-------------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn

DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/07/07/harrysong-arabanko/
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Leonbonapart(m): 2:50pm
You too @op download and enjoy

1 Like

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Qmerit(m): 2:50pm
OKAY, WHAT NEXT? FOR ME IS THEIR CUP OF TEA.
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by VeeGeeCee(f): 2:51pm
Good for him.

1 Like

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Vonwolf(m): 2:51pm
Nice one...
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by maverickdude(m): 2:51pm
Waiting for Kcee's clapback, even if dem go help him write am ni cheesy

13 Likes

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Xcelinteriors(f): 2:51pm
God bless your hustle bro

Check my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds. I have beautiful wall paper too kiss

1 Like

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by boardmem(m): 2:51pm
kiss
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by MrDandy(m): 2:51pm
Wack artists=wack music
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by paradigmshift(m): 2:51pm
not interested
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:51pm
Download wetin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by rockcitie: 2:51pm
So in what way did he slam Kcee?

1 Like

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Opistorincos(m): 2:51pm
na them get their wahala
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by paulchineduN(m): 2:52pm
Waiting to hear good songs like 'prisoner' by ASA and not all these craps called music

2 Likes

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Baroba(m): 2:52pm
Old asss men..smh
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by BroZuma: 2:52pm
grin grin grin grin

Empty gallon wen I help fill... gaddeeeeemmm!

3 Likes

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by skilkoh: 2:52pm
Interesting....
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by 01mcfadden(m): 2:53pm
Tell us what he said about him that made you say he slammed him. Not everybody wants to download the song.

3 Likes

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by udemejack(m): 2:53pm
sorry i dont do Harry songs.. Give me Johnny Drille,Tjan,or Mr W and i will tell blessings to fall on you

1 Like

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by 3plecz(m): 2:54pm
I hope d song is worth d download
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by free2ryhme: 2:54pm
Song wey no get head, wey no get meaning
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by free2ryhme: 2:55pm
All these pangolo music sef undecided

1 Like

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by MirJay: 2:56pm
undecided,

Harry song is talented but ugly. His face doesn't match his talent.

2 Likes

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by OliviaYolanda: 2:56pm
lol grin
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by oshe11(m): 2:57pm
so U cnt tell us hw he slammed him so we wud download the song ba



I wud rada download buhari hausa salah msg even tho I dnt undastnd hausa

1 Like

Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by AfonjaBoston: 2:57pm
Them still dey name song "arabamko"?
These naija artists are dumb ducks
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Nifeola: 2:57pm
Issokay
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by edeboy(m): 2:57pm
how e take touch us
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by MadManTalking: 2:58pm
Stupid_ Harry Thug.
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by kbby: 2:58pm
Hmmmm, okay i will but let me use my MB for n-power application first.
Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Chunkurnemesis: 2:59pm
Who Is Harrysong??

(0) (1) (Reply)

Download Songs From joromi.com / 'Fela!' Musical: Endorsed By Jay-Z, Will Smith, And Jada / Romantic Medley 4 Mp3 Songs Lyrics Sarmad Qadeer & Shazia Manzoor

Viewing this topic: luveth(m), dacouse(m), sauceEEP(m), anaconda1515(m), Davidsegunk, sixtus3606(m), Dumikiaz1(f), otbawzzz, chimaraiyke(m), haloyeah(m), cupidhero(m), sauti2soul, ezyk, superpauL, sarzwizard(m), Seyidlc(m), DatsAll1mSayin(m), Tgold1(m), kingofabia(m), MALACHY247(m), kowema(f), Kennyblues(m), Nenejeje(f), wizzakosh(m), easyfem, DonaTee(f), Ewilonco, Tiredoffakeshit, TANKDESTROYER(m), Obumiyk(m), robo16(m), PStacks(m), oebson(m), AZUH, ecmb(m), mccben4(m), Brisleypat, maureensylvia(f), veralu(f), sydneoik(m), Silas0(m), Ucheizzy(m), ModusOperandi(f), juliusocean(m), enkayposh, andysnoopy(m), Iamabimbola, pat077, Satansadvocate, Ikem147(m), Nonybest463 and 80 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.