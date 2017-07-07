₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,488 members, 3,642,598 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 04:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) (6890 Views)
Download Sarkodie Ft. Master Kraft – Just Incase Mp3, Song Audio Music / Drake Attacks Nicki Minaj In New Song (audio Download + Lyrics) / Drake Attacks Nicki Minaj In New Song (audio Download + Lyrics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 2:28pm
Alter Plate presents a brand new single from her CEO Harrysong, this new cut is titled “Arabanko“, and just like Mr. songs have made hits previously, Arabanko is a Jam for you all. Not witstanding his issues with Five Star Music, the Artist still got time to deliver good and hottie jam for fans. Arabanko was produced by Pastorsam and Twinbeatz.
Download and enjoy
-------------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/07/07/harrysong-arabanko/
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Leonbonapart(m): 2:50pm
You too @op download and enjoy
1 Like
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Qmerit(m): 2:50pm
OKAY, WHAT NEXT? FOR ME IS THEIR CUP OF TEA.
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by VeeGeeCee(f): 2:51pm
Good for him.
1 Like
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Vonwolf(m): 2:51pm
Nice one...
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by maverickdude(m): 2:51pm
Waiting for Kcee's clapback, even if dem go help him write am ni
13 Likes
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Xcelinteriors(f): 2:51pm
God bless your hustle bro
Check my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds. I have beautiful wall paper too
1 Like
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by boardmem(m): 2:51pm
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by MrDandy(m): 2:51pm
Wack artists=wack music
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by paradigmshift(m): 2:51pm
not interested
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:51pm
Download wetin
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by rockcitie: 2:51pm
So in what way did he slam Kcee?
1 Like
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Opistorincos(m): 2:51pm
na them get their wahala
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by paulchineduN(m): 2:52pm
Waiting to hear good songs like 'prisoner' by ASA and not all these craps called music
2 Likes
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Baroba(m): 2:52pm
Old asss men..smh
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by BroZuma: 2:52pm
Empty gallon wen I help fill... gaddeeeeemmm!
3 Likes
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by skilkoh: 2:52pm
Interesting....
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by 01mcfadden(m): 2:53pm
Tell us what he said about him that made you say he slammed him. Not everybody wants to download the song.
3 Likes
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by udemejack(m): 2:53pm
sorry i dont do Harry songs.. Give me Johnny Drille,Tjan,or Mr W and i will tell blessings to fall on you
1 Like
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by 3plecz(m): 2:54pm
I hope d song is worth d download
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by free2ryhme: 2:54pm
Song wey no get head, wey no get meaning
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by free2ryhme: 2:55pm
All these pangolo music sef
1 Like
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by MirJay: 2:56pm
,
Harry song is talented but ugly. His face doesn't match his talent.
2 Likes
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by OliviaYolanda: 2:56pm
lol
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by oshe11(m): 2:57pm
so U cnt tell us hw he slammed him so we wud download the song ba
I wud rada download buhari hausa salah msg even tho I dnt undastnd hausa
1 Like
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by AfonjaBoston: 2:57pm
Them still dey name song "arabamko"?
These naija artists are dumb ducks
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Nifeola: 2:57pm
Issokay
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by edeboy(m): 2:57pm
how e take touch us
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by MadManTalking: 2:58pm
Stupid_ Harry Thug.
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by kbby: 2:58pm
Hmmmm, okay i will but let me use my MB for n-power application first.
|Re: "Arabanko": Harrysong Slams Kcee In New Song (Audio) by Chunkurnemesis: 2:59pm
Who Is Harrysong??
Download Songs From joromi.com / 'Fela!' Musical: Endorsed By Jay-Z, Will Smith, And Jada / Romantic Medley 4 Mp3 Songs Lyrics Sarmad Qadeer & Shazia Manzoor
Viewing this topic: luveth(m), dacouse(m), sauceEEP(m), anaconda1515(m), Davidsegunk, sixtus3606(m), Dumikiaz1(f), otbawzzz, chimaraiyke(m), haloyeah(m), cupidhero(m), sauti2soul, ezyk, superpauL, sarzwizard(m), Seyidlc(m), DatsAll1mSayin(m), Tgold1(m), kingofabia(m), MALACHY247(m), kowema(f), Kennyblues(m), Nenejeje(f), wizzakosh(m), easyfem, DonaTee(f), Ewilonco, Tiredoffakeshit, TANKDESTROYER(m), Obumiyk(m), robo16(m), PStacks(m), oebson(m), AZUH, ecmb(m), mccben4(m), Brisleypat, maureensylvia(f), veralu(f), sydneoik(m), Silas0(m), Ucheizzy(m), ModusOperandi(f), juliusocean(m), enkayposh, andysnoopy(m), Iamabimbola, pat077, Satansadvocate, Ikem147(m), Nonybest463 and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17