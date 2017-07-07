Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) (12391 Views)

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/annie-idibia-attends-her-stepsons-graduation-with-his-mum-sunmbo-photos.html 2Face, his wife, Annie Idibia and his baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye all stepped out to show support to his first son, Nino who graduated today. Annie was joined by her daughter Isabel and Olivia.

not surprised tho

2baba is a love preacher

Ladies will be pretending as if all is well with them without any iota of jealousy...



Deep down in their hearts is full of hatred,envy etc Ladies will be pretending as if all is well with them without any iota of jealousy...Deep down in their hearts is full of hatred,envy etc 42 Likes 1 Share

Wow



D mama looks so..... jaw..full





#Eco99# 2 Likes

congrat

where is d guy dat yeye Annie on IG 1 Like

Bunchersstab:

Ladies will be pretending as if all is well with them without any iota of jealousy...



Deep down in their hearts is full of hatred,envy etc

You get the point. This woman go see step sons and daughters tire. 2face don drop much load You get the point. This woman go see step sons and daughters tire. 2face don drop much load

She followed him to secure her territory 13 Likes

Annie just they form better wife ba.



na when man no get money women go dey brake bottle they fight about am.





But if you get money, women are ready to share you .....hahahah





watin them go dey talk - na our husband oooo





Money is everything ladies and gents. make money and every other thing will fall in place 11 Likes

Better wife Annie.

Amagite:

2Face, his wife, Annie Idibia and his baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye all stepped out to show support to his first son, Nino...



How sweet to see adults behave well for the kids How sweet to see adults behave well for the kids 2 Likes

Wu say polygamy no sweet? 1 Like

Nice one

2face must be Mr. "Point & Shoot".



His taste in women is....



All humans are beautiful / handsome, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder,



but Mr. 2face, he be like say you no dey comot your dark glasses







SalamRushdie:

Anne Idibia is doing this just because she knows it will make Tuface like her more if not she no send her step kids oo

Oga mind-reader, how can you say for sure what she thinks?

keep ur friends close and keep ur enemies closer...

Annie have got a bigger heart... 4 Likes

abeg make una help me o, my phone get screen problem....Please is this place whatsapp? abeg make una help me o, my phone get screen problem....Please is this place whatsapp?

omoOLUWA1111:

Can the mods please ban this guy Can the mods please ban this guy

Anne Idibia is doing this just because she knows it will make Tuface like her more if not she no send her step kids oo

I don't understand how a grown man like tuface will scatter children everywhere like sand 1 Like

A 70 year old man went for a Sperm Test. The Doctor gave him a bottle to collect sperm. The next day, the man came with the empty bottle & said he tried with his left hand then right hand. Then his wife tried with her left hand & right hand. Then his daughter-in-law tried with both hands & mouth. Then the neighbor's wife & daughter tried the same way..but could not open the damn bottle.�� 2 Likes 1 Share

Cool

MarchLegend:



Has anyone patronised this guy before, who can vouch for him? ..



Big scam na yeebo flatino ..Big scam na yeebo flatino

Nice one

i no fit do this kind thing.

Tuface weldone ooo

Ladies jumping @ indiscpline and unzipped celeb's trousers simply for ATTENTION and RELEVANCE.

Bunchersstab:

Ladies will be pretending as if all is well with them without any iota of jealousy...



Deep down in their hearts is full of hatred,envy etc hahaha,my tots also hahaha,my tots also

Ok oo



