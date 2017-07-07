₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by Amagite: 3:16pm
2Face, his wife, Annie Idibia and his baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye all stepped out to show support to his first son, Nino who graduated today. Annie was joined by her daughter Isabel and Olivia.
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by etzskillz(m): 3:22pm
not surprised tho
2baba is a love preacher
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by Amagite: 3:23pm
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by Bunchersstab(m): 3:26pm
Ladies will be pretending as if all is well with them without any iota of jealousy...
Deep down in their hearts is full of hatred,envy etc
42 Likes 1 Share
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by ecoeco(m): 3:40pm
Wow
D mama looks so..... jaw..full
#Eco99#
2 Likes
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 3:51pm
congrat
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by Olibboy: 4:20pm
where is d guy dat yeye Annie on IG
1 Like
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by OrestesDante: 4:56pm
Bunchersstab:
You get the point. This woman go see step sons and daughters tire. 2face don drop much load
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by sinaj(f): 5:01pm
She followed him to secure her territory
13 Likes
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 5:55pm
Annie just they form better wife ba.
na when man no get money women go dey brake bottle they fight about am.
But if you get money, women are ready to share you .....hahahah
watin them go dey talk - na our husband oooo
Money is everything ladies and gents. make money and every other thing will fall in place
11 Likes
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 5:55pm
Better wife Annie.
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by omoOLUWA1111: 5:56pm
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:56pm
Amagite:
How sweet to see adults behave well for the kids
2 Likes
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by OmoAregbesola: 5:57pm
Wu say polygamy no sweet?
1 Like
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by SageTravels: 5:57pm
Nice one
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 5:57pm
2face must be Mr. "Point & Shoot".
His taste in women is....
All humans are beautiful / handsome, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder,
but Mr. 2face, he be like say you no dey comot your dark glasses
SalamRushdie:
Oga mind-reader, how can you say for sure what she thinks?
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by 48noble(m): 5:58pm
keep ur friends close and keep ur enemies closer...
Annie have got a bigger heart...
4 Likes
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by Virginkpekus(f): 5:58pm
abeg make una help me o, my phone get screen problem....Please is this place whatsapp?
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by prof1990(m): 5:59pm
omoOLUWA1111:
Can the mods please ban this guy
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:59pm
Anne Idibia is doing this just because she knows it will make Tuface like her more if not she no send her step kids oo
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by AfonjaBoston: 6:01pm
I don't understand how a grown man like tuface will scatter children everywhere like sand
1 Like
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by tompat86(m): 6:01pm
A 70 year old man went for a Sperm Test. The Doctor gave him a bottle to collect sperm. The next day, the man came with the empty bottle & said he tried with his left hand then right hand. Then his wife tried with her left hand & right hand. Then his daughter-in-law tried with both hands & mouth. Then the neighbor's wife & daughter tried the same way..but could not open the damn bottle.��
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by skilkoh: 6:01pm
Cool
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by MarchLegend: 6:02pm
omoOLUWA1111:Has anyone patronised this guy before, who can vouch for him?
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by AfonjaBoston: 6:03pm
MarchLegend:..
Big scam na yeebo flatino
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by cerowo(f): 6:03pm
Nice one
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by tabithababy(f): 6:06pm
i no fit do this kind thing.
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by georgebriggs(m): 6:07pm
Tuface weldone ooo
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by hadaydhollarpo(m): 6:08pm
Ladies jumping @ indiscpline and unzipped celeb's trousers simply for ATTENTION and RELEVANCE.
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by ioreth69(f): 6:10pm
Bunchersstab:hahaha,my tots also
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by ugosonics: 6:12pm
Ok oo
Re: Annie Idibia Attends Nino Idibia's Graduation With His Mum Sunmbo (Photos) by Came: 6:12pm
The pastor way marry this sumbo na really good pastor he be. He go dey see 2baba face everytime he looks at his step sons, only that one self fit spoil person heart.... More power to his elbow, na really good pastor. Hmmmmmm!!!!
1 Like
