Jobs/Vacancies / Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment

Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by ideologies(m): 3:31pm On Jul 07
AOS Orwell brings global expertise and products to its wide African client base, to create an African company that can take on the globe.

AOS Orwell builds on 30 years’ of experience in oil well construction, Process Automation, instrumentation & control; OCTG, Conductor Casing & Machine Shop Services in Nigeria. It delivers access to the world’s best technology through long-standing relationships with world class OEM’s such as Emerson, NOV, FMC, SDI, DSI, Tercel, EATON, 3P, DeTronics, Hoerbiger and others, as well as true local content gained through its investment in its management and staff in Nigeria, Uganda and Ghana.


Graduate Trainee

Job Type – Full Time
Qualification – BA/BSc/HND
Location – Rivers
Job Level – Graduate Jobs


Ref No.: GT/2017
Location: Rivers

Responsibilities

Successful candidates will have the opportunity of having hands-on learning in a world class indigenous organisation.
Requirements
AOS Orwell is looking for graduates of Nigerian nationality who have a minimum of 2/1 (second class upper), who have completed their NYSC by June 2017 and who graduated between 2013 and 2016 to join the AOS Orwell Graduate Training Programme.


To qualify, graduates must have studied any of the following:

Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Petroleum, Metallurgical)
Geology
Accountancy
Social Sciences
Law
Method of Application


Interested and qualified? Go to AOS Orwell career website on www.aosorwell.com to apply

Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by ideologies(m): 3:32pm On Jul 07
Source - http://www.ideologieshub.com.ng/aos-orwell-graduate-trainee-recruitment/
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by obaival(m): 1:37pm
I dedicate this front page to the president & government of the zoo..

Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by massinola(m): 1:37pm
Good
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by seunny4lif(m): 1:38pm
obaival:
I dedicate this front page to the president & government of the zoo..

Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by elog(m): 1:38pm
I hope this is one of the genuine job vacancies. Because Nigerian graduates have suffered too much.

Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by Noxidi(m): 1:39pm
OK, let me come and be going!
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by trinity11(m): 1:39pm
okay
am I FTC or 2TC ?

Lol LTC
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by Meritocracy: 1:40pm
Its well
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by macfranklin(m): 1:44pm
Tried applying but received an error message in my spam folder...
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by prettyboi1989(m): 1:45pm
Amaechi's people come and apply
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by AK481(m): 1:46pm
Hhh
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by maxwell767(m): 1:51pm
macfranklin:
Tried applying but received an error message in my spam folder...

Apply via this link easily;
grin
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by originally(m): 1:51pm
please apply.that's my company

Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by easyfem: 1:52pm
A recruiting firm in Ibadan is in need of graduate in any field. will be train according to the nature of their work. The candidate must not be above 35yrs. Pls if you have anyone who fits this criteria, let them send their CV to the email below.

standardcreation2017@gmail.com

Kindly Rebroadcast to help someone.
Thanks
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by Arrowgents: 1:53pm
what of hnd holders,its shld hv been both
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by ashkenking: 1:54pm
originally:
please apply.that's my company
[color=#990000][/color]mr ceo continue...u don forget say Evans don escape.. mak he no use u start season2
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by ashkenking: 1:56pm
easyfem:

A recruiting firm in Ibadan is in need of graduate in any field. will be train according to the nature of their work. The candidate must not be above 35yrs. Pls if you have anyone who fits this criteria, let them send their CV to the email below.

standardcreation2017@gmail.com

Kindly Rebroadcast to help someone.
Thanks
ur company no get name and nature of job

Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by lonelydora(m): 2:00pm
Ok
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by iykofias(m): 2:03pm
originally:
please apply.that's my company
was there on friday but d hr wasnt around
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by smithsydny(m): 2:06pm
I swear my uncle is part of the people employing in this company but he will never put any of us.

The one I work I no see money ... God dey
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by dingbang(m): 2:11pm
smithsydny:
I swear my uncle is part of the people employing in this company but he will never put any of us.

The one I work I no see money ... God dey
smith oo.. I apply ooooo... Hepp me
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by Iruobean(m): 2:32pm
K
Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by pBuhari: 2:32pm
Please you guys should pray for me to get this job

