|Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by ideologies(m): 3:31pm On Jul 07
AOS Orwell brings global expertise and products to its wide African client base, to create an African company that can take on the globe.
AOS Orwell builds on 30 years’ of experience in oil well construction, Process Automation, instrumentation & control; OCTG, Conductor Casing & Machine Shop Services in Nigeria. It delivers access to the world’s best technology through long-standing relationships with world class OEM’s such as Emerson, NOV, FMC, SDI, DSI, Tercel, EATON, 3P, DeTronics, Hoerbiger and others, as well as true local content gained through its investment in its management and staff in Nigeria, Uganda and Ghana.
Graduate Trainee
Job Type – Full Time
Qualification – BA/BSc/HND
Location – Rivers
Job Level – Graduate Jobs
Ref No.: GT/2017
Location: Rivers
Responsibilities
Successful candidates will have the opportunity of having hands-on learning in a world class indigenous organisation.
Requirements
AOS Orwell is looking for graduates of Nigerian nationality who have a minimum of 2/1 (second class upper), who have completed their NYSC by June 2017 and who graduated between 2013 and 2016 to join the AOS Orwell Graduate Training Programme.
To qualify, graduates must have studied any of the following:
Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Petroleum, Metallurgical)
Geology
Accountancy
Social Sciences
Law
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to AOS Orwell career website on www.aosorwell.com to apply
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by ideologies(m): 3:32pm On Jul 07
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by obaival(m): 1:37pm
I dedicate this front page to the president & government of the zoo..
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by massinola(m): 1:37pm
Good
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by seunny4lif(m): 1:38pm
obaival:
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by elog(m): 1:38pm
I hope this is one of the genuine job vacancies. Because Nigerian graduates have suffered too much.
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by Noxidi(m): 1:39pm
OK, let me come and be going!
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by trinity11(m): 1:39pm
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by Meritocracy: 1:40pm
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by macfranklin(m): 1:44pm
Tried applying but received an error message in my spam folder...
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by prettyboi1989(m): 1:45pm
Amaechi's people come and apply
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by AK481(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by maxwell767(m): 1:51pm
macfranklin:
Apply via this link easily;
http://informationmaxblog.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/apply-for-graduate-trainee-program-at.html
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by originally(m): 1:51pm
please apply.that's my company
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by easyfem: 1:52pm
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by Arrowgents: 1:53pm
what of hnd holders,its shld hv been both
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by ashkenking: 1:54pm
originally:[color=#990000][/color]mr ceo continue...u don forget say Evans don escape.. mak he no use u start season2
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by ashkenking: 1:56pm
easyfem:ur company no get name and nature of job
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by lonelydora(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by iykofias(m): 2:03pm
originally:was there on friday but d hr wasnt around
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by smithsydny(m): 2:06pm
I swear my uncle is part of the people employing in this company but he will never put any of us.
The one I work I no see money ... God dey
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by dingbang(m): 2:11pm
smithsydny:smith oo.. I apply ooooo... Hepp me
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by Iruobean(m): 2:32pm
|Re: Apply For AOS Orwell Graduate Trainee Recruitment by pBuhari: 2:32pm
Please you guys should pray for me to get this job
