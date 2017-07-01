



AOS Orwell builds on 30 years’ of experience in oil well construction, Process Automation, instrumentation & control; OCTG, Conductor Casing & Machine Shop Services in Nigeria. It delivers access to the world’s best technology through long-standing relationships with world class OEM’s such as Emerson, NOV, FMC, SDI, DSI, Tercel, EATON, 3P, DeTronics, Hoerbiger and others, as well as true local content gained through its investment in its management and staff in Nigeria, Uganda and Ghana.





Graduate Trainee



Job Type – Full Time

Qualification – BA/BSc/HND

Location – Rivers

Job Level – Graduate Jobs





Ref No.: GT/2017

Location: Rivers



Responsibilities



Successful candidates will have the opportunity of having hands-on learning in a world class indigenous organisation.

Requirements

AOS Orwell is looking for graduates of Nigerian nationality who have a minimum of 2/1 (second class upper), who have completed their NYSC by June 2017 and who graduated between 2013 and 2016 to join the AOS Orwell Graduate Training Programme.





To qualify, graduates must have studied any of the following:



Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Petroleum, Metallurgical)

Geology

Accountancy

Social Sciences

Law

Method of Application





